When does ‘Goblin Slayer’ season 2 come out?
A popular manga adapted for the small screen in 2018 is finally getting a second season. Goblin Slayer — based on the manga of the same name by Kōsuke Kurose — revolves around a character known only as Goblin Slayer. After being rescued by Goblin Slayer, a young Priestess decides to join him on his quest to rid the world of the nasty killers.
The episodic reboot of a studio-killing fantasy bomb makes amends by reaching #1 on streaming
It’s one thing to kill a franchise at the first hurdle, but it’s something else entirely to run an entire studio into the ground, with 2007’s disastrous The Golden Compass hammering the final nail into the coffin of New Line Cinema as a standalone entity, before the outfit was absorbed into Warner Bros. less than a year after the blockbuster’s release. Praise be to the age of reboots, then, because His Dark Materials was a substantially better and much more well-received adaptation of the source material.
Most Anticipated Video Game Releases in 2023
2023 is shaping up to be a huge one for video games. Here are some of the most anticipated titles set to release throughout 2023. Last year gave us some big hitters, including the likes of Elden Ring, God of War Ragnarök and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. And while these titles kept us entertained and busy throughout 2022, this new year is looking even bigger.
Demon Slayer Cosplay Hypes Up Inosuke for Season 3
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is now hard at work at returning for the third season of the anime later this Spring, and one awesome cosplay is hyping up Inosuke Hashibira's return to the franchise! The first two season of the anime was such a massive success that it ended up being a surprise that its debut feature film went on to be even more successful than that. The second season then took it to the next level with an even bigger response for the Entertainment District arc, and now the anime's hoping to follow all of that up with the third season.
‘1923’ Fans Frustrated, Unable To Find Episodes on Amazon Prime Video
The Yellowstone prequel series 1923 is hotly anticipated by fans of the franchise, and they’re steaming about not finding it on Amazon Prime. The new show stars Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford as Cara and Jacob Dutton, the matriarch and patriarch of the family. The series dropped Sunday, December 18 on Paramount+. According to Paramount, the show is about “the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.”
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, January 4
The world feels a little safer knowing that we have Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan at the top of Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list. It's been No. 1 since it was released in late December, and it feels like it will be No. 1 until dads find a new show to watch. And because Prime Video has a light month in January, it could be No. 1 for a long time. There isn't a lot of movement on the list, with Three Pines in second and Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge in third for the second day in a row. Things could change this weekend when the Scottish supernatural thriller The Rig, starring Game of Thrones' Iain Glen and Line of Duty's Martin Compston, premieres Friday.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is reportedly the last "significant" Switch release in the works for some time
There could be a huge gap in big first-party titles for the console after May 2023
The Last of Us PS5 Multiplayer Game Gets New Look From Naughty Dog
To kick off 2023, Naughty Dog has today given fans a small new glimpse at its upcoming multiplayer game for PlayStation 5 that will be set in the world of The Last of Us. Originally slated to release in tandem with The Last of Us Part 2, this multiplayer project has grown considerably in scale over the past few years to where it's now going to be its own separate title. And while there's still a ton that we don't know about the game, we've now gotten a better idea of what it will have in store.
The Witcher Season 3 is not coming to Netflix in January 2023
Prepare your potions, the third season will be back sooner than you anticipated! Continue reading to find out more. The second season of “The Witcher,’ has received positive reviews from critics. So it’s not surprising that viewers will be treated to another season next year! If you noticed, Rotten Tomatoes reports a 95% approval rating with an average rating of 7.9/10, based on 62 reviews. The website’s critical consensus reads: “The Witcher‘s second season expands on its first in all the best ways – and most importantly, it remains a whole lot of fun.”
Prime Gaming gives away six games including a popular horror title
AMAZON Prime has announced the six new games that will be given away with Prime Gaming until the end of January. Stealth game, Dishonored 2, remains available for those who want to download it until the end of the month. The other SNK arcade classics that were released in December...
Prime subscribers can grab one of our favourite survival horror games free to keep right now
A DRM-free version of The Evil Within 2 is just a sign-in away.
Kick off 2023 Anime Style with 3 New Shows Starting This Week
The winter 2023 anime season is officially underway! New shows will be premiering all month long, along with returning favorites. And if you’re ready to get the jump on this season’s hottest titles, we can tell you exactly where to start!. Lots of new shows are dropping this...
Xbox Game Pass Games That Will Blow You Away In 2023
Xbox Game Pass remains one of the best deals in gaming, giving players access to an ever-growing library of great games for a low monthly price. Third party titles and indie gems are more than enough, but the fact that newly released Xbox exclusives hit the service on launch day feels like a dream come true.
Five Nintendo Switch exclusives that should be on your radar in 2023
Big in 2023: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is going to dominate Switch this year, but it isn't the only exclusive you need to pay attention to
Vampire Survivors “forced to release mobile game ASAP” by clones
Devs open up about the mobile game market.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom could be the last Mario or Zelda game on the Switch
TEARS of the Kingdom, the long-awaited sequel to Breath of the Wild, could be the last Mario or Zelda game on the Nintendo Switch. Rumours surfaced that Nintendo was once focused on developing an upgrade for the Nintendo Switch, akin to a Switch Pro. However, it appears that these plans...
The best indie games of 2022
Let's break down all the titles that left their mark on the indie gaming industry in 2022
The must-play video games of winter 2023
Big in 2023: With an incredible three months ahead, here's the biggest new games you need to have on your radar
When Do Spy x Family Chapters Come Out? Manga Release Schedule
Spy x Family’s popularity continued to rise after it was adapted into an anime. While waiting for the new season is a good option, especially for those who prefer watching anime, there is an option to read the manga. But when do new Spy x Family chapters come out?
