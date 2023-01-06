Las Vegas – The MIH Consortium, an initiative led by Hon Hai Technology Group (also known as Foxconn), has announced plans to establish an Innovation Hub near its Ohio facility. The Hub will bring together global supply chain partners to collaborate on electric vehicle (EV) and mobility projects, as well as new technologies for automakers. The goal of this effort is to accelerate EV innovation and revitalize American manufacturing. By using Foxconn’s resources and infrastructure in the United States, the MIH Consortium is creating an ecosystem for the entire EV development process.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO