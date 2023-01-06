Read full article on original website
VinFast and NXP are working together to create the next generation of intelligent electric vehicles
Las Vegas – VinFast and NXP Semiconductors have announced a collaboration at this year’s CES exposition. The partnership supports VinFast’s goal of developing smarter, cleaner, and more connected electric vehicles. Under the collaboration, VinFast will leverage NXP’s processors, semiconductors, and sensors to develop new automotive projects. The...
EVCS Partners with Hubject to Expand and Simplify Access to Public Charging for Electric Vehicle Drivers on the West Coast
LOS ANGELES – Hubject and EVCS, two leading providers in the electric vehicle (EV) charging industry, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to enter into a strategic partnership. As a result, EVCS will work with Hubject as a preferred, non-exclusive roaming partner, using the intercharge platform to offer roaming services to EV drivers.
It'll be much easier to buy the car you want in 2023 as automakers put the chip shortage in the rearview
But the problems aren't over yet: Access to electric and tech-heavy cars may remain limited and expensive.
Vehya Announces Partnership with HEVO Inc. to Install and Service Wireless EV Chargers
DETROIT – Vehya, an Electrification of Things (EoT) startup, has teamed up with HEVO Inc., a top provider of wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging technology, to speed up the deployment of wireless EV charging in the U.S. The partnership will make Vehya one of HEVO’s preferred partners for the installation and maintenance of its wireless charging products.
Factorial Unveils 100 Amp-Hour Solid State Battery Cell
WOBURN, Mass. – Factorial, a leading company in the development of electric vehicle battery technology, has previewed its first 100 Amp-Hour battery cell at CES 2023 in the Stellantis exhibition space. This cell was developed as part of a joint development agreement between Factorial and Stellantis, which was announced in November 2021. The two companies have been collaborating to bring advanced solid-state battery technology to electric vehicles.
Leviton Launches EV Charging Stations with My Leviton App Compatibility
MELVILLE, N.Y. – Leviton, a leading provider of residential electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) and smart home technology, announced the launch of the EV Series Charging Stations, which will be compatible with the My Leviton app. These Level 2 charging stations will be available in 32, 48, and 80 Amp options and will be able to power any electric vehicle in North America. By integrating with the My Leviton ecosystem, users can control their entire home with a single app, including managing their EV chargers, lighting, and load centers.
MIH Consortium Unveils Innovation Hub Plan to Strengthen EV Ecosystem in North America
Las Vegas – The MIH Consortium, an initiative led by Hon Hai Technology Group (also known as Foxconn), has announced plans to establish an Innovation Hub near its Ohio facility. The Hub will bring together global supply chain partners to collaborate on electric vehicle (EV) and mobility projects, as well as new technologies for automakers. The goal of this effort is to accelerate EV innovation and revitalize American manufacturing. By using Foxconn’s resources and infrastructure in the United States, the MIH Consortium is creating an ecosystem for the entire EV development process.
StoreDot Opens Innovation Hub in California
HERZLIYA, Israel – StoreDot, a leader in fast-charging battery technology for electric vehicles, announced the opening of its first research facility in the United States. The lab, located in Irvine, California, will focus on the advancement of semi-solid battery technology and battery material research, and will allow the company to tap into the pool of talent on the West Coast and strengthen relationships with American electric vehicle manufacturers.
Autel Introduces New Rose Gold Finish to MaxiCharger AC Lite Lineup
NEW YORK – Autel announced a new color option, Rose Gold, for its award-winning Autel MaxiCharger AC home chargers. Customers can now choose from three color finishes, Dark Gray, Silver, or Rose Gold, for their MaxiCharger AC Lite Level 2 Smart Charger. High-Speed Charging. The MaxiCharger AC Lite Level...
Stellantis, Element 25 Limited Agree to Terms on Manganese Sulphate Supply for EV Batteries
AMSTERDAM – Stellantis N.V., the multinational automotive corporation, has announced that it has signed a binding agreement with Element 25 Limited to supply battery-grade, high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate for use in electric vehicle (EV) battery packs. The five-year deal will see shipments begin in 2026, totaling 45 kilotons, with options to extend the supply term and volume.
Kautex Pentatonic Battery System Showcased at CES
TROY, MI – Kautex Textron, a subsidiary of Textron Inc., recently showcased a customized version of its Pentatonic Battery System at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) as part of Stellantis’ RAM Revolution exhibit. This concept design is part of Stellantis’ vision for next-generation vehicle design and technology.
Yadea Debuts High-Speed Electric Motorcycles, New Technologies in US
Las Vegas – Yadea, the world’s leading electric two-wheeler brand, made its debut at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, unveiling a range of new products and technologies in its 2023 product launch. At CES, Yadea unveiled the US debut of the all-new high-speed straddle...
