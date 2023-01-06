Read full article on original website
Related
Polestar 3 And Volvo EX90 Are The First Cars With Google HD Map Technology
Swedish sister brands Volvo and Polestar will be the world's first automakers to use Google's new HD map software, designed to aid autonomous driving technology. In two separate announcements, the sister companies declared their intent to use the tech, with the Polestar 3 and Volvo EX90 being the first two models earmarked for its inclusion. The technology isn't public-facing like Google Maps. Instead, it's an additional layer of data added to Google Maps for use by Level 2 and Level 3 autonomous driving technology.
TechCrunch
In-car tech and EVs dominated CES 2023
Happy New Year (a few days late) and welcome back to The Station!, your central hub for all past, present and future means of moving people and packages from Point A to Point B. I kicked off 2023 in the same fashion as I have for the better part of...
Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell
Here's a look at why the Toyota Sequoia full-size SUV isn't selling well, and how it compares to the sales of other Toyota models. The post Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
2023 Honda Accord Starts At $28,390, Just $775 More Than Last-Gen Model
Honda revealed today that the brand-new 2023 Accord will start at $28,390 ($27,295 + $1,095 destination charge) in the U.SA. That marks a modest $775 price increase over the base Accord’s price for the 2022 model year. For that extra dough, buyers will get the 11th-generation Honda Accord LX...
torquenews.com
Chrysler Unveils Driver's Cockpit that Melds Your Phone, Personal Assistant and Autonomous Driving
Chrysler will be the first Stellantis brand to debut the futuristic cockpit that takes luxury to the ultimate level. Driving could be hands free and you won't have to keep your eyes on the road. The demo is on display at CES 2023. One of Stellantis’ big unveilings at CES...
Auto Show Disrupted When Concept Car Catches Fire
Travel to a car show and you’re likely to see plenty of concept cars on display. That’s eminently understandable — they provide a way for automakers to demonstrate new technology and approaches to design, and can sometimes foreshadow production models that are in the pipeline. Checking out a concept car and buying a version of it a year or two later might well be the best-case scenario here.
theevreport.com
Factorial Unveils 100 Amp-Hour Solid State Battery Cell
WOBURN, Mass. – Factorial, a leading company in the development of electric vehicle battery technology, has previewed its first 100 Amp-Hour battery cell at CES 2023 in the Stellantis exhibition space. This cell was developed as part of a joint development agreement between Factorial and Stellantis, which was announced in November 2021. The two companies have been collaborating to bring advanced solid-state battery technology to electric vehicles.
Pininfarina-Designed Self-Driving Bus Coming To America With Level 4 Tech
At the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show, a new brand called Holon is presenting its autonomous and fully electric people mover. It's not designed as a retail product to park in your garage but as a product for mobility companies to offer their services through. As a result, it doesn't even have a proper model name; the company refers to it simply as the "mover."
Is the 2022 or 2023 Infiniti QX50 Better?
Find out if the latest 2023 model or the previous 2022 Infiniti QX50 luxury small SUV is the better option. The post Is the 2022 or 2023 Infiniti QX50 Better? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Most Reliable New Cars and SUVs Under $30,000 Recommended by Consumer Reports
Here’s the latest from the good folks at Consumer Reports with their recommendations that showcases their list of the most reliable new cars and SUVs that you can find new for less than $30,000. Reliable and Affordable with Standard Safety Features. There’s no denying that the choice for new...
3 of the Best Compact SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend
When choosing the best compact SUV to buy it can be difficult. Here are 3 options for you to consider when car shopping. The post 3 of the Best Compact SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
Lidar Tech From Autonomous Cars Also Helps Snowcats Build Better Ski Slopes
There’s a good chance that more than one wealthy, German Mercedes S-Class owner will arrive at the ski slopes this year having cruised down the autobahn to get there with his car’s DrivePilot autonomous function engaged. But what he probably wouldn’t know is that Lidar technology very similar...
It'll be much easier to buy the car you want in 2023 as automakers put the chip shortage in the rearview
But the problems aren't over yet: Access to electric and tech-heavy cars may remain limited and expensive.
theevreport.com
Leviton Launches EV Charging Stations with My Leviton App Compatibility
MELVILLE, N.Y. – Leviton, a leading provider of residential electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) and smart home technology, announced the launch of the EV Series Charging Stations, which will be compatible with the My Leviton app. These Level 2 charging stations will be available in 32, 48, and 80 Amp options and will be able to power any electric vehicle in North America. By integrating with the My Leviton ecosystem, users can control their entire home with a single app, including managing their EV chargers, lighting, and load centers.
torquenews.com
9,000 Ton Giga Press Arrives at Giga Texas for Cybertruck
We have some new photos today of a 9,000 ton giga press arriving at Giga Texas today. This is most likley for the Cybertruck. Idra, the world's leading manufacturer of the Giga Press, something Tesla uses in order to produce vehicles in a large number, has delivered what looks like one of their 9,000 ton giga presses to Giga Texas per drone footage from Joe Tegtmeyer.
theevreport.com
StoreDot Opens Innovation Hub in California
HERZLIYA, Israel – StoreDot, a leader in fast-charging battery technology for electric vehicles, announced the opening of its first research facility in the United States. The lab, located in Irvine, California, will focus on the advancement of semi-solid battery technology and battery material research, and will allow the company to tap into the pool of talent on the West Coast and strengthen relationships with American electric vehicle manufacturers.
theevreport.com
Stellantis, Element 25 Limited Agree to Terms on Manganese Sulphate Supply for EV Batteries
AMSTERDAM – Stellantis N.V., the multinational automotive corporation, has announced that it has signed a binding agreement with Element 25 Limited to supply battery-grade, high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate for use in electric vehicle (EV) battery packs. The five-year deal will see shipments begin in 2026, totaling 45 kilotons, with options to extend the supply term and volume.
theevreport.com
Yadea Debuts High-Speed Electric Motorcycles, New Technologies in US
Las Vegas – Yadea, the world’s leading electric two-wheeler brand, made its debut at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, unveiling a range of new products and technologies in its 2023 product launch. At CES, Yadea unveiled the US debut of the all-new high-speed straddle...
Comments / 0