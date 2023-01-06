Swedish sister brands Volvo and Polestar will be the world's first automakers to use Google's new HD map software, designed to aid autonomous driving technology. In two separate announcements, the sister companies declared their intent to use the tech, with the Polestar 3 and Volvo EX90 being the first two models earmarked for its inclusion. The technology isn't public-facing like Google Maps. Instead, it's an additional layer of data added to Google Maps for use by Level 2 and Level 3 autonomous driving technology.

4 DAYS AGO