CarBuzz.com

Polestar 3 And Volvo EX90 Are The First Cars With Google HD Map Technology

Swedish sister brands Volvo and Polestar will be the world's first automakers to use Google's new HD map software, designed to aid autonomous driving technology. In two separate announcements, the sister companies declared their intent to use the tech, with the Polestar 3 and Volvo EX90 being the first two models earmarked for its inclusion. The technology isn't public-facing like Google Maps. Instead, it's an additional layer of data added to Google Maps for use by Level 2 and Level 3 autonomous driving technology.
TechCrunch

In-car tech and EVs dominated CES 2023

Happy New Year (a few days late) and welcome back to The Station!, your central hub for all past, present and future means of moving people and packages from Point A to Point B. I kicked off 2023 in the same fashion as I have for the better part of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
MotorBiscuit

Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell

Here's a look at why the Toyota Sequoia full-size SUV isn't selling well, and how it compares to the sales of other Toyota models. The post Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops

2023 Honda Accord Starts At $28,390, Just $775 More Than Last-Gen Model

Honda revealed today that the brand-new 2023 Accord will start at $28,390 ($27,295 + $1,095 destination charge) in the U.SA. That marks a modest $775 price increase over the base Accord’s price for the 2022 model year. For that extra dough, buyers will get the 11th-generation Honda Accord LX...
InsideHook

Auto Show Disrupted When Concept Car Catches Fire

Travel to a car show and you’re likely to see plenty of concept cars on display. That’s eminently understandable — they provide a way for automakers to demonstrate new technology and approaches to design, and can sometimes foreshadow production models that are in the pipeline. Checking out a concept car and buying a version of it a year or two later might well be the best-case scenario here.
theevreport.com

Factorial Unveils 100 Amp-Hour Solid State Battery Cell

WOBURN, Mass. – Factorial, a leading company in the development of electric vehicle battery technology, has previewed its first 100 Amp-Hour battery cell at CES 2023 in the Stellantis exhibition space. This cell was developed as part of a joint development agreement between Factorial and Stellantis, which was announced in November 2021. The two companies have been collaborating to bring advanced solid-state battery technology to electric vehicles.
CarBuzz.com

Pininfarina-Designed Self-Driving Bus Coming To America With Level 4 Tech

At the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show, a new brand called Holon is presenting its autonomous and fully electric people mover. It's not designed as a retail product to park in your garage but as a product for mobility companies to offer their services through. As a result, it doesn't even have a proper model name; the company refers to it simply as the "mover."
MotorBiscuit

Is the 2022 or 2023 Infiniti QX50 Better?

Find out if the latest 2023 model or the previous 2022 Infiniti QX50 luxury small SUV is the better option. The post Is the 2022 or 2023 Infiniti QX50 Better? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com

Most Reliable New Cars and SUVs Under $30,000 Recommended by Consumer Reports

Here’s the latest from the good folks at Consumer Reports with their recommendations that showcases their list of the most reliable new cars and SUVs that you can find new for less than $30,000. Reliable and Affordable with Standard Safety Features. There’s no denying that the choice for new...
theevreport.com

Leviton Launches EV Charging Stations with My Leviton App Compatibility

MELVILLE, N.Y. – Leviton, a leading provider of residential electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) and smart home technology, announced the launch of the EV Series Charging Stations, which will be compatible with the My Leviton app. These Level 2 charging stations will be available in 32, 48, and 80 Amp options and will be able to power any electric vehicle in North America. By integrating with the My Leviton ecosystem, users can control their entire home with a single app, including managing their EV chargers, lighting, and load centers.
torquenews.com

9,000 Ton Giga Press Arrives at Giga Texas for Cybertruck

We have some new photos today of a 9,000 ton giga press arriving at Giga Texas today. This is most likley for the Cybertruck. Idra, the world's leading manufacturer of the Giga Press, something Tesla uses in order to produce vehicles in a large number, has delivered what looks like one of their 9,000 ton giga presses to Giga Texas per drone footage from Joe Tegtmeyer.
AUSTIN, TX
theevreport.com

StoreDot Opens Innovation Hub in California

HERZLIYA, Israel – StoreDot, a leader in fast-charging battery technology for electric vehicles, announced the opening of its first research facility in the United States. The lab, located in Irvine, California, will focus on the advancement of semi-solid battery technology and battery material research, and will allow the company to tap into the pool of talent on the West Coast and strengthen relationships with American electric vehicle manufacturers.
IRVINE, CA
theevreport.com

Stellantis, Element 25 Limited Agree to Terms on Manganese Sulphate Supply for EV Batteries

AMSTERDAM – Stellantis N.V., the multinational automotive corporation, has announced that it has signed a binding agreement with Element 25 Limited to supply battery-grade, high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate for use in electric vehicle (EV) battery packs. The five-year deal will see shipments begin in 2026, totaling 45 kilotons, with options to extend the supply term and volume.
theevreport.com

Yadea Debuts High-Speed Electric Motorcycles, New Technologies in US

Las Vegas – Yadea, the world’s leading electric two-wheeler brand, made its debut at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, unveiling a range of new products and technologies in its 2023 product launch. At CES, Yadea unveiled the US debut of the all-new high-speed straddle...
LAS VEGAS, NV

