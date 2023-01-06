Read full article on original website
Top Speed
Here's An Insane Lambretta Scooter With More Horsepower Than A Kawasaki Ninja 650
When you think of scooters, you think of two-wheelers that get you from point A to point B effortlessly and comfortably, but going fast is almost never a priority. That’s just how scooters have always been marketed, and there’s no real problem with this approach. However, this doesn’t mean scooters can’t be fast. For proof, this 1960 Lambretta scooter shows scooters can be plenty quick, too. In fact, this custom scooter belts out 76 horsepower on the dyno, which, by the way, is more than a Kawasaki Ninja 650!
Daily Beast
What Happens to the Future of Electric Cars If Tesla Dies?
Tesla had a rough 2022—to say the least. Everything from the economy, to inflation, to the Russian invasion of Ukraine dealt body blow after body blow to the electric carmaker—and the rest of the tech and auto industry at large. However, the recent actions of company CEO Elon Musk, following his reluctant purchase of Twitter, have only dragged the beleaguered Tesla further into the deep trenches of a financial crisis. In fact, Tesla has lost nearly 70 percent of its market cap over the year to date.
theevreport.com
Vehya Announces Partnership with HEVO Inc. to Install and Service Wireless EV Chargers
DETROIT – Vehya, an Electrification of Things (EoT) startup, has teamed up with HEVO Inc., a top provider of wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging technology, to speed up the deployment of wireless EV charging in the U.S. The partnership will make Vehya one of HEVO’s preferred partners for the installation and maintenance of its wireless charging products.
aiexpress.io
The goofy and weird products of CES 2023
I picked the very best merchandise of CES 2023, and now it’s time to determine the goofy and peculiar merchandise. The road between finest/cool/revolutionary and goofy/bizarre/silly generally is a superb one. In spite of everything, we actually don’t want that rather more gadgetry than a pc, a smartphone, the web and fundamental family home equipment. However tech firms have satisfied us that spending on cool tech is a good use of disposable earnings. They’re additionally within the strategy of telling us the metaverse is the subsequent large factor.
electrek.co
Lightyear 2 waitlist goes live, 500+ mile range solar EV priced below $40K for US customers
Less than a month after kicking off production of its flagship solar EV the 0, Lightyear has begun teasing images of its second, much more affordable model, the Lightyear 2. Following an announcement this morning, Lightyear has opened up its waitlist to pre-order the Lightyear 2, which will be sold in the US, UK, and Europe. It promises to deliver over 500 miles of range on a single charge with the help of our Sun and start at an MSRP below $40,000.
torquenews.com
Tesla's Trillion Dollar Weapon
Tesla is quietly building up a trillion dollar weapon. It's a division that will be just as big or bigger than its car business. Tesla is quietly building a trillion dollar weapon. Tesla built the world's largest Lithium-ion battery built in Hornsdale, South Australia, using Tesla's Megapack batteries. In its first year of operation, it saved $40 million and helped stabilize the electricity grid.
Watch This Teardown of a 300,000-Mile Toyota Camry Engine
YouTube/The Car Care NutThis video should serve as a reminder of the value of regular maintenance.
theevreport.com
Factorial Unveils 100 Amp-Hour Solid State Battery Cell
WOBURN, Mass. – Factorial, a leading company in the development of electric vehicle battery technology, has previewed its first 100 Amp-Hour battery cell at CES 2023 in the Stellantis exhibition space. This cell was developed as part of a joint development agreement between Factorial and Stellantis, which was announced in November 2021. The two companies have been collaborating to bring advanced solid-state battery technology to electric vehicles.
Return of the rotary: Mazda's iconic engine is coming back with a twist
Mazda is bringing back the rotary engine for use as a range-extending generator in its MX-30 electric SUV, which can only go 100 miles between charges.
Emirates release their first fully refurbished A380 into traffic
The first of the refurbished Emirates A380 has re-entered service, with it flying off to Heathrow on its first flight on Friday. The aircraft – A6-EVM – has been in the shop having a full refit, as Emirates kicks its US$ 2 billion retrofit program. Emirates provided a time-lapse video of the aircraft getting its work done.
Ram Launches Truck To Attack Ford, Rivian
To hear most industry experts talk, electric vehicles are the wave of the automotive future. To grab market share, particularly from market leader Tesla, many of the world’s largest car companies are spending billions of dollars on EV manufacturing, development, and promotion. The most promising part of the EV market may be full-sized pickups. Most […]
torquenews.com
Secure Your 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Now - No More Waiting in Line!
Here are some shortcuts you can take to secure your 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid without waiting 5 months to a year for delivery. Last year's waiting times for these heavily sought out after cars was an embarrassment to Toyota. We wrote an article which said that some Canadians who ordered the 2022 Toyota RAV4 Prime had estimated waiting times of 18 months to two years. Unlike more modern car companies like Tesla or Rivian, where you can simply custom order your car and they bring it to their “gallery” and not dealership, Toyota seems to want to stay more traditional with their “see your local dealer” way of doing business.
nextbigfuture.com
Other Tesla Analysts Now Follow Nextbigfuture’s Leading Megapack and Semi Analysis
Halter Ferguson Financial is a financial advisory, asset management company. They have announced they will release a 6-8 page report that leverages the Tesla Semi truck and Megapack analysis that Nextbigfuture released over the last month. Financial Manager Gary Black has also gotten on board the Megapack will be a...
Consumer Reports.org
New Appliances, Smart Home Devices, and Energy-Saving Products Unveiled at CES 2023
Every January, CES—the Consumer Electronics Show—provides a glimpse into the consumer products that will come to market in the weeks and months ahead: TVs, cars, and even home appliances. The deluge of new-product announcements at CES 2023 reveals trends about how manufacturers want to impact consumers’ lives through...
It'll be much easier to buy the car you want in 2023 as automakers put the chip shortage in the rearview
But the problems aren't over yet: Access to electric and tech-heavy cars may remain limited and expensive.
electrek.co
ECO-WORTHY’s 100W solar panel kit includes a 30A charge controller at new $99 low in New Green Deals
Are you finally ready to dip your toes in the solar pool? Well, this 100W kit gets you started with ease. In the package, there’s the 100W solar panel, 30W PWM charge controller, cables, and mounting brackets. All of this can be had for just $99 at Amazon, which marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at 27% off. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
torquenews.com
9,000 Ton Giga Press Arrives at Giga Texas for Cybertruck
We have some new photos today of a 9,000 ton giga press arriving at Giga Texas today. This is most likley for the Cybertruck. Idra, the world's leading manufacturer of the Giga Press, something Tesla uses in order to produce vehicles in a large number, has delivered what looks like one of their 9,000 ton giga presses to Giga Texas per drone footage from Joe Tegtmeyer.
Best SUVs for Snow
iSeeCars breaks down the Best SUVs for Snow to help ensure you and your car are properly equipped for winter road conditions.
theevreport.com
Toyota “Says So Much” in All-New 2023 Toyota Crown Campaign
PLANO, Texas – Toyota invites drivers to stand out in the all-new 2023 Toyota Crown with the “Says So Much” campaign. The campaign conveys how great it feels to show off the jaw-dropping style and performance of Toyota’s all-new sedan. “‘Says So Much’ celebrates the customer...
Top Speed
Top 10 Honda Motorcycles Currently On Sale
A Honda doesn't only belong in the hands of speed freaks and thrill-seekers, but if you fall into that crowd there is certainly an option for you. Honda produces a wide variety of "objects on two wheels," more than you can shake a stick at, and there is an option for every niche. Hondas are not only reliable, but built to perform using the tried and true decades-old designs that have produced many awards and titles, as well as innovative technology that pushes the boundaries of engineering, such as what can be seen in the CBR1000RR-R. It's not all races and titles, though; Honda also caters to outdoorsy types and casual riders.
