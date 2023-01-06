ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

The Associated Press

South Carolina's Beamer gets big raise in new contract

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Shane Beamer has more than doubled his salary for next season with a new contract worth more than $33 million over the next five years. The school’s board of trustees approved the agreement Friday. It boosts Beamer’s salary next season to $6.125 million, up from the $2.75 million he was set to make under the deal he signed two seasons ago. The 45-year-old Beamer took over a two-win team from 2020 and had consecutive winning season, finishing his debut year in 2021 with the program’s first bowl victory in four years before going 8-5 this past season — and closing the regular season with unlikely victories over a pair of top-10 opponents in Tennessee and Clemson. Beamer received a two-year extension that carries him through 2027. He’ll get a raise of $250,000 each year of the agreement.
COLUMBIA, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

South Carolina names full-time offensive line coach to Gamecocks staff

Lonnie Teasley will officially be South Carolina’s full-time offensive line coach going forward. Teasley assumed on-field coaching duties early in the 2022 campaign when former full-time OL coach Greg Adkins had to address a health matter. Shane Beamer was impressed by Teasley’s work. “Lonnie did a great job...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Dawn Staley's Classy Decision

On Sunday, the South Carolina head coach - and the rest of her team - made a cool gesture for former Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach. Staley and her team wore a Mike Leach-inspired shirt in honor of the former head coach. That's a great move by the Gamecocks.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Wet Willie’s closes Columbia location

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Wet Willie’s, a chain of bars and restaurants specializing in serving the “world’s greatest daiquiris frozen drinks,” is shutting down its Columbia location. According to the Wet Willie’s Columbia Facebook page, the company decided not to renew its lease. The last night...
COLUMBIA, SC
statehousereport.com

MYSTERY PHOTO: Old bridge

Here’s an old picture of an old South Carolina bridge. We’re not sure if it’s even around anymore. But where was it? Send us your guess – as well as your name and hometown – to feedback@statehousereport.com. Jay Altman of Columbia was first to share,...
LEXINGTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Former Columbia city councilman Brian DeQuincey Newman remembered

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Brian DeQuincey Newman was 40 years old when he died Wednesday. According to friends, it was due to a blood clot in the heart. As the great-nephew of civil rights leader the Rev. I. DeQuincey Newman, Brian became the youngest person ever elected to the Columbia City Council. He also served as an assistant solicitor with the Fifth Circuit Solicitor's Office and chaired the Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority's board of directors.
COLUMBIA, SC
wgac.com

Two Confirmed Tornado Touchdowns Wednesday in South Carolina

The National Weather Service has confirmed two EF-0 tornadoes passed through Lexington County during a series of storms in South Carolina Wednesday morning. The first twister hit southwest of south Congaree around 10:45 a.m., resulting in wind gusts up to 75 mph. The tornado was 50 yards wide and traveled just under three miles before dissipating. Officials think the tornado traveled between Cathy Lane and Old Orangeburg Road. Trees were uprooted and branches were scattered throughout the area, but no injuries were reported.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

VIDEO: Senator Tom Davis arrested for public intoxication

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State Senator Tom Davis was arrested in Lexington for public intoxication on January 1, 2023. WIS has obtained dash camera and in-car footage from the Lexington Police Department showing the moments Senator Davis was arrested. Senator Davis told police he had just left a...
LEXINGTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Multiple people displaced by Saturday fire in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fire officials say no one was injured but multiple people have been forced out of their homes following a Saturday afternoon apartment fire in Columbia. Officials with Columbia-Richland Fire said that first-shift crews were called to apartments on Howell Court in the Booker Washington Heights community. around 4 p.m.
