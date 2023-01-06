Read full article on original website
South Carolina witness videotapes hovering fireballRoger MarshLexington, SC
FCSC Hosting Three Trainings for Families with Disabilities in JanuaryPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Arby’s Restaurant Operator In South Carolina Fined By The Department of Labor For Child Labor ViolationsMadocColumbia, SC
Meet a Creature from Where the Wild Things Are at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, SC
South Carolina witness videotapes hovering fireball
A South Carolina witness at Lexington reported watching and videotaping a hovering fireball-like object at 7:15 p.m. on January 5, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
NEVER TOO LATE: 1973 Macedonia High Graduate Earns First-Time Degree From USC
Delores Whack, 67, is on a mission to prove that it's never too late to reach your goals. For her, that dream was to obtain a college degree for the very first time. The post NEVER TOO LATE: 1973 Macedonia High Graduate Earns First-Time Degree From USC appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
WIS-TV
Wet Willie’s closes Columbia location
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Wet Willie’s, a chain of bars and restaurants specializing in serving the “world’s greatest daiquiris frozen drinks,” is shutting down its Columbia location. According to the Wet Willie’s Columbia Facebook page, the company decided not to renew its lease. The last night...
statehousereport.com
MYSTERY PHOTO: Old bridge
Here’s an old picture of an old South Carolina bridge. We’re not sure if it’s even around anymore. But where was it? Send us your guess – as well as your name and hometown – to feedback@statehousereport.com. Jay Altman of Columbia was first to share,...
Former Columbia city councilman Brian DeQuincey Newman remembered
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Brian DeQuincey Newman was 40 years old when he died Wednesday. According to friends, it was due to a blood clot in the heart. As the great-nephew of civil rights leader the Rev. I. DeQuincey Newman, Brian became the youngest person ever elected to the Columbia City Council. He also served as an assistant solicitor with the Fifth Circuit Solicitor's Office and chaired the Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority's board of directors.
wgac.com
Two Confirmed Tornado Touchdowns Wednesday in South Carolina
The National Weather Service has confirmed two EF-0 tornadoes passed through Lexington County during a series of storms in South Carolina Wednesday morning. The first twister hit southwest of south Congaree around 10:45 a.m., resulting in wind gusts up to 75 mph. The tornado was 50 yards wide and traveled just under three miles before dissipating. Officials think the tornado traveled between Cathy Lane and Old Orangeburg Road. Trees were uprooted and branches were scattered throughout the area, but no injuries were reported.
FOX Carolina
VIDEO: Senator Tom Davis arrested for public intoxication
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State Senator Tom Davis was arrested in Lexington for public intoxication on January 1, 2023. WIS has obtained dash camera and in-car footage from the Lexington Police Department showing the moments Senator Davis was arrested. Senator Davis told police he had just left a...
President Biden signs 'Sami's Law,' named after USC student, into effect
COLUMBIA, S.C. — One of the more than two dozen bills President Joe Biden signed into law on January 5 was H.R. 1082, or "Sami's Law," named after University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson. Sami's Law would require the Government Accountability Office to study, and submit a biennial...
McLeod Health will require masks again due to COVID-19 case increase
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — McLeod Health will require masks in its facilities again due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, the health care provider announced on Facebook. “The transmission risk and high percentages of positive COVID cases are rising in many of the counties served by McLeod Health,” the post reads. “Therefore, we are […]
Multiple people displaced by Saturday fire in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fire officials say no one was injured but multiple people have been forced out of their homes following a Saturday afternoon apartment fire in Columbia. Officials with Columbia-Richland Fire said that first-shift crews were called to apartments on Howell Court in the Booker Washington Heights community. around 4 p.m.
