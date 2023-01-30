Connecticut State Rep. Quentin Williams Killed Hours After He Was Sworn In

Photo: Connecticut State Democrats

A Connecticut state lawmaker was killed in a highway crash hours after being sworn in for a third term, the Connecticut House Democrats announced on Thursday (January 5).

Quentin Williams , 39, from Middletown, died in a crash on Route 9 in Cromwell just after attending the governor's ball.

"We are overcome with disbelief and heartbreak at tragic news of the loss of Representative Quentin Williams ("Q") last night," CT House Democrats tweeted. "A champion for Middletown and CT, Q had just yesterday been sworn in and appointed House Chair of the Labor and Public Employees Committee.

"We will have time to reflect on Q as a legislator in the weeks to come, but right now we deeply mourn our friend and send all of our love to his family."

Connecticut State Police said Williams was traveling southbound toward Middletown when his vehicle was struck head-on by another traveling the wrong way just after 12:30 a.m., the Associated Press reports.

Williams' vehicle burst into flames after the collision, according to state troopers.

The other driver, identified by authorities as Kimede Mustafaj , 27, of Manchester, also died in the crash. No other people were involved in the accident.

“This is devastating news, and I am incredibly saddened by this tragedy,” said Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont , who ordered flags to be lowered half-staff, in a statement obtained the AP . “Quentin had an infectiously optimistic personality, and he absolutely loved having the opportunity to represent his lifelong home of Middletown at the State Capitol. Public service was his passion, and he was always advocating on behalf of the people of his hometown.”

Police are investigating whether alcohol or drugs caused the crash.

Williams was considered a rising political star and had previously served as Middletown's city treasurer before being elected to legislature.