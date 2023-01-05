‘We train officers to use force’: Rules of deadly force in spotlight as case against Wis. DCI agent moves forward

Read full article on original website
Related
x1071.com
Four Year Old From Platteville Injured In Crash in Dubuque
A 4 year old child from Platteville was injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Dubuque. The 4 year old was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment. According to Dubuque police, the crash happened around 9:45 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Central Avenue and 26th Street. Police say 48 year old Jennifer Gibson of Dubuque was southbound on Central Avenue and was slowing for stopped traffic ahead of her when a southbound vehicle driven by 49 year old Craig Hefel of Holy Cross, Iowa, struck the rear of Gibson’s vehicle. The child was a passenger in Gibson’s vehicle. Hefel was cited with failure to maintain control of his vehicle and driving while suspended.
x1071.com
Emergency crews respond to rollover crash in downtown Madison
MADISON, Wis. — Emergency crews responded Monday following a rollover crash in downtown Madison. Dane County dispatchers said the crash was reported at around 8:45 a.m. in the area of Langdon and Frances Streets. Madison police and Fire Department crews were sent to the scene. No injuries have been...
x1071.com
One Vehicle Crash In Barneveld
Iowa County authorities received a report of a crash on Knutson Road in Barneveld Sunday around 12:30pm. Arena EMS and the Barneveld Fire Department responded to the scene along with an Iowa County Deputy. One occupant of the vehicle was taken by EMS to be evaluated at a hospital. The name of the person was not released Disch Towing assisted with vehicle removal.
x1071.com
Platteville Common Council To Decide On Buyer Of Platteville Armory
Platteville Common Council members will consider the future of the Platteville Armory this week. Council members on Tuesday night will review offers received for the property. After the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs rejected a $100,000 offer from the city in November, city officials began to look for local buyers who would meet the department’s higher $135,000 asking price before it was put on the public market. According to a report, the city received three initial submissions for its request for proposals, although one was submitted with the addendum that it should be removed from consideration if any other submissions were received. Council members will need to pick between the two remaining proposals at this week’s meeting to meet a Department of Military Affairs-required Jan. 31 closing deadline.
x1071.com
For The Record: Ron Johnson, Inauguration Day, and a third Madison mayoral candidate
MADISON, Wis. — After a holiday hiatus, For The Record is back for the new year. New documents show Johnson’s involvement in alternate elector plan. UW Journalism professor Mike Wagner joins to discuss newly released documents from the Jan. 6 Committee showing Sen. Ron Johnson’s involvement in a plan to use an alternate slate of electors to re-elect Donald Trump. He also wraps up what to expect going forward as the committee finalizes its work and makes its recommendations.
x1071.com
In the 608: Be part of the history of GM’s assembly plant with Rock County Legacies Exhibit
JANESVILLE, Wis. – The Rock County Historical Society wants to show you why the GM assembly plant was meaningful to southern Wisconsin. It’s the people. The Rock County Legacies Exhibit features stories, artifacts, and photographs from the Janesville General Motors Plant. It includes employees’ stories in writing, but they don’t have actual audio recordings. That’s one of the aspects of the project that they are working to grow to maintain the legacy.
x1071.com
Tyler Wahl ruled out for Badgers’ game against Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Tyler Wahl, Wisconsin’s leading scorer, will not feature in Saturday’s game against Illinois. A team spokesperson said Wahl traveled with the team to Illinois, but will not play. Wahl is still recovering from a lower body injury suffered on Tuesday. The senior from Lakeville,...
x1071.com
Delta Beer Lab hosts donut fest
MADISON, Wis. — Delta Beer Lab brought together two things on Sunday, donuts and beer. Donut Fest made its way to the brewery for an afternoon of fresh-baked treats and brews. Several local and regional donut vendors were featured, including Greenbush Bakery. The festival, which makes its way to...
x1071.com
Non-Profits Receive Large Donation of Chicken
Several area nonprofits got an unexpected surprise last week after a packaging malfunction left a local businessman with more than 1,000 pounds of chicken to donate right away. NEY Trucking owner Marvin Ney said his company was transporting a truckload of chicken from southern Alabama to Waterloo when a bag broke, leading the receiver to turn down the order even though the meat was still good. The chicken company told Ney that it would be too expensive to bring it back, repackage and refreeze it so they instead gave him the green light to donate the meat to organizations of his choice. Minus the couple of pounds he took home for dinner, Ney said the chicken was donated to area nonprofits, including Dubuque Rescue Mission, Dubuque Dream Center and the local Salvation Army. In total, he estimated it was between 1,000 and 1,500 pounds of food.
x1071.com
Madison’s ‘Ultimate Hockey Dad’ dies, son scores four goals the next day
MADISON, Wis. — From travel teams, to Memorial High hockey, everyone knew one thing. Eric Feinstein was the ultimate hockey dad. “He was the loudest dad in the stands he had his video camera at every game, he was so proud of his kids,” said Jamie Beyler, one of Feinstein’s co-workers, friends, and fellow hockey parents.
x1071.com
Wisconsin’s Sydney Hilliard to step away from basketball program
MADISON, Wis. — Badgers senior Sydney Hilliard is stepping away from the women’s basketball program for personal reasons. Hilliard and UW Athletics announced the decision Sunday. Hilliard played in 7 games this season, averaging 5.9 points per game. “This was not a decision I took lightly,” Hilliard said...
x1071.com
Badgers’ winning streak snapped by Illinois as Wahl injury looms large
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The Badgers were without lead scorer Tyler Wahl on Saturday, and it showed as they lost to Illinois, 79-69. Wahl made the trip to the State Farm Center, but was ruled out due to a lingering lower body injury suffered Tuesday during Wisconsin’s win over Minnesota.
Comments / 0