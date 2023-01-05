‘We train officers to use force’: Rules of deadly force in spotlight as case against Wis. DCI agent moves forward

Several area nonprofits got an unexpected surprise last week after a packaging malfunction left a local businessman with more than 1,000 pounds of chicken to donate right away. NEY Trucking owner Marvin Ney said his company was transporting a truckload of chicken from southern Alabama to Waterloo when a bag broke, leading the receiver to turn down the order even though the meat was still good. The chicken company told Ney that it would be too expensive to bring it back, repackage and refreeze it so they instead gave him the green light to donate the meat to organizations of his choice. Minus the couple of pounds he took home for dinner, Ney said the chicken was donated to area nonprofits, including Dubuque Rescue Mission, Dubuque Dream Center and the local Salvation Army. In total, he estimated it was between 1,000 and 1,500 pounds of food.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 11 HOURS AGO