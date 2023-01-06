ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Prairie, WI

x1071.com

Madison police investigate burglary at State Street Taco Bell

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after they said someone stole money from a Taco Bell on State Street early Monday. Police said surveillance video from the area in the 500 block of State Street appears to show someone entering the restaurant at around 3:45 a.m. About $200...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Search continues for man charged in November State Street shooting

MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison continue to search for a man who they say shot another man on State Street in late November. Lamar Jefferson, 40, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a gun by a person convicted of a felony stemming from the Nov. 29 shooting that left a 29-year-old man injured.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Police investigating man’s death after bystanders find him unresponsive in Janesville park

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Police are investigating a man’s death after bystanders found him unresponsive in a Janesville park Monday evening. In a news release, the Janesville Police Department said two people found the man sleeping on a wall in Volunteer Park in the 200 block of North Main Street around 6:30 p.m. Monday. The duo checked on the man and...
JANESVILLE, WI
x1071.com

Occupied car shot on Madison’s east side, driver uninjured

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a woman’s car was shot while she was sitting inside on the city’s east side. Police said the woman was sitting in the 4500 block of Village Lane on Saturday night when she was nearly struck by a bullet. Multiple people reported hearing shots fired.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Bullet misses Madison driver by inches, police report

MADISON (WMTV) – A bullet nearly struck a driver Saturday evening while she was sitting in her car on Madison’s east side. The Madison Police Department reported the bullet missed the 38-year-old woman by just inches. Witnesses told MPD investigators they heard multiple shots fired during the incident, which happened around 6:45 p.m., in the 4500 block of Village Lane.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Electrical Fire Reported in Mifflin Township

Iowa County authorities received a report of an electrical fire on County Highway E in Mifflin township Monday night around 8:15pm. It was reported that the Electric Meter was on fire and put out, but residents could still hear crackling in the walls. Mineral Point Fire, Rewey First Response, Montfort EMS, Rewey Fire and Iowa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene. No injuries were reported.
IOWA COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Benton woman dead after crash north of Cuba City

ELK GROVE, Wis. — A Benton woman died Tuesday after a crash north of Cuba City. Emergency crews were sent to the 11000 block of County Highway H, just north of Back Road, at around 6:50 a.m. Lafayette County Sheriff’s officials said Karissa Ann Bollant, 31, was pronounced dead...
CUBA CITY, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville Police searching for illegal dumping suspects

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville police are searching for two suspects who left a couch behind a business last Friday, Dec. 30. The two left the couch behind a business on W. Court St, forcing the owner to pay for the cleanup and proper disposal of the furniture. Police said...
JANESVILLE, WI
kelo.com

Missing person investigation continues in Madison, South Dakota

MADISON, S.D. (KELO.com) — Police in Madison, South Dakota, continue to investigate the disappearance of Araina Crenshaw. She was first reported missing last month on December 20th, and was last seen on the evening of November 17th, 2022. The Madison Police Department asks anyone with information to call 605-256-7531.
MADISON, SD
nbc15.com

Fire crews responding to fire at John’s Disposal in Whitewater

WHITEWATER, Wis. (WMTV) - Firefighters from multiple agencies battled throughout the night to contain the flames that sent smoke towering over a garbage and recycling collection site. After working from late Sunday night into the early morning hours on Monday, they managed to get the fire at John’s Disposal Services...
WHITEWATER, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: 59-year-old taken to the hospital after being rear ended

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 59-year-old man was taken to the hospital Thursday evening after being rear-ended on Madison’s west side, police said. Officials said they responded just before 7 p.m. to the intersection of S. High Point Rd. at Starr Grass Dr. to reports of a crash. The...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

One Vehicle Crash In Barneveld

Iowa County authorities received a report of a crash on Knutson Road in Barneveld Sunday around 12:30pm. Arena EMS and the Barneveld Fire Department responded to the scene along with an Iowa County Deputy. One occupant of the vehicle was taken by EMS to be evaluated at a hospital. The name of the person was not released Disch Towing assisted with vehicle removal.
BARNEVELD, WI
nbc15.com

Madison’s future intercity bus terminal has some neighbors worried

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An intercity bus terminal is on its way to Madison as part of a multi-million dollar redevelopment plan, but some are raising concerns about pedestrian safety. The bus terminal is part of a mixed-use development also including a high rise apartment and roughly 400 stalls of...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Authorities Respond To Domestic Dispute in South Wayne

Lafayette County deputies responded to a residence on East Grove Street in South Wayne Thursday around 7:40am for a domestic dispute. As a result, 32 year old Christopher Moellers of South Wayne was cited for Disorderly Conduct. Deputies from the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office and Mineral Point Police assisted at the scene.
SOUTH WAYNE, WI

