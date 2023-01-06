Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
x1071.com
Madison police investigate burglary at State Street Taco Bell
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after they said someone stole money from a Taco Bell on State Street early Monday. Police said surveillance video from the area in the 500 block of State Street appears to show someone entering the restaurant at around 3:45 a.m. About $200...
x1071.com
Search continues for man charged in November State Street shooting
MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison continue to search for a man who they say shot another man on State Street in late November. Lamar Jefferson, 40, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a gun by a person convicted of a felony stemming from the Nov. 29 shooting that left a 29-year-old man injured.
Police investigating man’s death after bystanders find him unresponsive in Janesville park
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Police are investigating a man’s death after bystanders found him unresponsive in a Janesville park Monday evening. In a news release, the Janesville Police Department said two people found the man sleeping on a wall in Volunteer Park in the 200 block of North Main Street around 6:30 p.m. Monday. The duo checked on the man and...
x1071.com
Occupied car shot on Madison’s east side, driver uninjured
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a woman’s car was shot while she was sitting inside on the city’s east side. Police said the woman was sitting in the 4500 block of Village Lane on Saturday night when she was nearly struck by a bullet. Multiple people reported hearing shots fired.
Driver accused of causing rollover crash in downtown Madison arrested
MADISON, Wis. — Emergency crews responded Monday following a rollover crash in downtown Madison. Dane County dispatchers said the crash was reported at around 8:45 a.m. in the area of Langdon and Frances Streets. A woman reported to police that her vehicle rolled over after it was rear-ended. She was uninjured. Police said the driver of the other car...
nbc15.com
Bullet misses Madison driver by inches, police report
MADISON (WMTV) – A bullet nearly struck a driver Saturday evening while she was sitting in her car on Madison’s east side. The Madison Police Department reported the bullet missed the 38-year-old woman by just inches. Witnesses told MPD investigators they heard multiple shots fired during the incident, which happened around 6:45 p.m., in the 4500 block of Village Lane.
x1071.com
Electrical Fire Reported in Mifflin Township
Iowa County authorities received a report of an electrical fire on County Highway E in Mifflin township Monday night around 8:15pm. It was reported that the Electric Meter was on fire and put out, but residents could still hear crackling in the walls. Mineral Point Fire, Rewey First Response, Montfort EMS, Rewey Fire and Iowa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene. No injuries were reported.
x1071.com
Benton woman dead after crash north of Cuba City
ELK GROVE, Wis. — A Benton woman died Tuesday after a crash north of Cuba City. Emergency crews were sent to the 11000 block of County Highway H, just north of Back Road, at around 6:50 a.m. Lafayette County Sheriff’s officials said Karissa Ann Bollant, 31, was pronounced dead...
nbc15.com
Janesville Police searching for illegal dumping suspects
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville police are searching for two suspects who left a couch behind a business last Friday, Dec. 30. The two left the couch behind a business on W. Court St, forcing the owner to pay for the cleanup and proper disposal of the furniture. Police said...
kelo.com
Missing person investigation continues in Madison, South Dakota
MADISON, S.D. (KELO.com) — Police in Madison, South Dakota, continue to investigate the disappearance of Araina Crenshaw. She was first reported missing last month on December 20th, and was last seen on the evening of November 17th, 2022. The Madison Police Department asks anyone with information to call 605-256-7531.
nbc15.com
Fire crews responding to fire at John’s Disposal in Whitewater
WHITEWATER, Wis. (WMTV) - Firefighters from multiple agencies battled throughout the night to contain the flames that sent smoke towering over a garbage and recycling collection site. After working from late Sunday night into the early morning hours on Monday, they managed to get the fire at John’s Disposal Services...
nbc15.com
MPD: 59-year-old taken to the hospital after being rear ended
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 59-year-old man was taken to the hospital Thursday evening after being rear-ended on Madison’s west side, police said. Officials said they responded just before 7 p.m. to the intersection of S. High Point Rd. at Starr Grass Dr. to reports of a crash. The...
x1071.com
One Vehicle Crash In Barneveld
Iowa County authorities received a report of a crash on Knutson Road in Barneveld Sunday around 12:30pm. Arena EMS and the Barneveld Fire Department responded to the scene along with an Iowa County Deputy. One occupant of the vehicle was taken by EMS to be evaluated at a hospital. The name of the person was not released Disch Towing assisted with vehicle removal.
nbc15.com
Madison’s future intercity bus terminal has some neighbors worried
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An intercity bus terminal is on its way to Madison as part of a multi-million dollar redevelopment plan, but some are raising concerns about pedestrian safety. The bus terminal is part of a mixed-use development also including a high rise apartment and roughly 400 stalls of...
Sun Prairie man gets 10-year prison sentence for drug trafficking
MADISON, Wis. — A Sun Prairie man will spend more than 10 years in prison after pleading guilty last year to a methamphetamine distribution charge, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin said Monday. A judge sentenced Daniel Gibbs, 37, on Friday to 10 years and one month in prison. He had pleaded guilty in September to...
Medical examiner confirms Verona principal died of injuries from crash
The Dane County Medical Examiner's office has determined Badger Ridge Middle School Principal Beth Steffen died as a result of the injuries she suffered when a driver hit her with a car earlier this week.
Woman hospitalized in crash with school bus; bus driver cited for not stopping at stop sign
DEERFIELD, Wis. — A woman was transported to a local hospital Thursday afternoon after she hit a school bus that had failed to stop at a stop sign in the area. Dane County Sheriff’s Office officials said the crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 12 and Oak Park Road. According to the sheriff’s office,...
x1071.com
Authorities Respond To Domestic Dispute in South Wayne
Lafayette County deputies responded to a residence on East Grove Street in South Wayne Thursday around 7:40am for a domestic dispute. As a result, 32 year old Christopher Moellers of South Wayne was cited for Disorderly Conduct. Deputies from the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office and Mineral Point Police assisted at the scene.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Baraboo man arrested after police say he pistol whipped a person on Madison’s East Side
A Baraboo man allegedly pistol whipped someone at a clinic on Madison’s East Side Thursday morning, according to the Madison Police Department. Officers were dispatched to a local clinic at the 3100 block of East Washington Avenue around 6 am Thursday morning in response to a weapons call, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said.
High radon levels in one of every two Dane County homes, PHMDC says
MADISON, Wis. — Nearly half of Dane County homes tested for radon in the past three years had high levels of the gas, according to Public Health Madison & Dane County. Radon is a radioactive gas that seeps into homes from the ground. Kirk and Lindsay Mefford have made it their mission to inform and identify radon levels at homes...
