Iowa County authorities received a report of a crash on Knutson Road in Barneveld Sunday around 12:30pm. Arena EMS and the Barneveld Fire Department responded to the scene along with an Iowa County Deputy. One occupant of the vehicle was taken by EMS to be evaluated at a hospital. The name of the person was not released Disch Towing assisted with vehicle removal.

BARNEVELD, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO