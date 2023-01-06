All aboard, as area mansions keep the holidays on track
Holiday happenings are chugging along at some area mansions, with toy train displays and decorated rooms. At the Brandywine Museum of Art, one gallery is transformed every Christmas for a huge model train display. This is the 50th year of operation for The Brandywine Railroad display. The Winterthur Museum in Delaware also has a toy train display for the very first time. In Havertown, a sprawling Victorian-era mansion known as The Grange Estate has rooms decorated with holiday fare, true to the era. The Brandywine Museum of Art | Facebook | Instagram 1 Hoffman's Mill Road, Chadds Ford, PA 19317 610-388-2700 through January 8th; timed tickets required during holiday season The Winterthur Museum | Facebook | Instagram 5105 Kennett Pike, Winterthur, DE 19735 302-888-4600 open daily, 10am-5pm
This sprawling Victorian-era mansion known as The Grange Estate has rooms decorated with holiday fare, true to the era.The Grange Estate | Facebook | Instagram 143 Myrtle Avenue, Havertown, PA 19083 610-446-4958 Saturdays-Sundays 1-4pm, through January 8th tours $5; trains free (donations appreciated)
