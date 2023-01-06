All aboard, as area mansions keep the holidays on track

Holiday happenings are chugging along at some area mansions, with toy train displays and decorated rooms.

At the Brandywine Museum of Art, one gallery is transformed every Christmas for a huge model train display.

This is the 50th year of operation for The Brandywine Railroad display.

The Winterthur Museum in Delaware also has a toy train display for the very first time.

In Havertown, a sprawling Victorian-era mansion known as The Grange Estate has rooms decorated with holiday fare, true to the era.

1 Hoffman's Mill Road, Chadds Ford, PA 19317

610-388-2700

5105 Kennett Pike, Winterthur, DE 19735

302-888-4600

This sprawling Victorian-era mansion known as The Grange Estate has rooms decorated with holiday fare, true to the era.

143 Myrtle Avenue, Havertown, PA 19083

610-446-4958