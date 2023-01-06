Read full article on original website
Related
KOLD-TV
Arizona poison centers seeing uptick in calls amidst Ibuprofen shortage
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Parents with young children are scrambling to combat yet another shortage in Arizona. Now, parents are struggling to find children’s ibuprofen on store shelves. Arizona poison control centers are seeing an uptick in calls because of it. Christine Beach, a mother of three,...
KOLD-TV
Two years after the Jan. 6 insurrection, there’s still many questions about accountability
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Today is the second anniversary of the Capitol insurrection in Washington, D.C., an assault on the nation’s Capitol in an attempt of stop the certification of the 2020 Presidential election. More than 900 people have been arrested so far for taking part in...
KOLD-TV
Pima County Attorney’s Office explains new law, allowing former incarcerated people to seal their records
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new law in Arizona is helping people get a second chance after they’ve been incarcerated. Depending on the situation, the law will allow someone to seal case records linked to a crime they may or may not have committed. Brad Roach, Senior...
KOLD-TV
Former Arizona Supreme Court chief to lead ballot printer investigation
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The print quality of Election Day ballots were an issue in November, but the problem was quickly resolved the same day. However, that doesn’t mean the process can’t improve, says Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates and Vice Chairman Clint Hickman.
Comments / 0