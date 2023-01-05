Read full article on original website
Related
Driver shot at on Stockdale Highway talks about his experience
Sebastian Alvidrez, 18, was on his way to Taft when a routine trip turned into a life and death situation.
BPD asks for help locating man connected with double homicide
The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) is asking for help from the community in locating a person of interest relating to a double homicide that took place in South Bakersfield.
Man pleads no contest to murder in Delano prison slaying
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A case filed nearly seven years ago has reached a resolution after a man pleaded no contest Friday to first-degree murder in the death of his cellmate at Kern Valley State Prison. Jesse Louis Serrano, 45, has a sentencing hearing scheduled Feb. 2 after pleading no contest to killing Gustavo Vital, […]
thesungazette.com
Two arrested for armed robbery, gang enhancement
On Dec. 24, Tulare County Sheriff Office (TCSO) deputies were called to the Earlimart Neighborhood Park for a report of an assault. When they arrived, they learned the victim had been at the park and was approached by two men. The men yelled out gang slurs, hit the victim with a gun and stole his cell phone.
3rd arrest made in Dinuba convenience store armed robbery
DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies have made another arrest in a Dinuba convenience store armed robbery. Detectives say they arrested 31-year-old Dustin Laschanzky of Corcoran, after serving a search warrant at his home Saturday where they found clothing that linked him to Tuesday’s robbery. According to investigators with the Tulare Area Gang […]
Tulare County Deputies looking for missing at-risk Visalia man
33-year-old Steven Franco was last seen around noon today in the area of Santa Fe and Tulare in Visalia wearing a grey hoodie and red bandana.
thesungazette.com
Man shot, found dead in Tulare
On Sunday Jan. 1, just after 9:30 p.m., the Tulare Police Department dispatch center received a call in regard to an adult male subject who had been shot in the city of Tulare. The caller advised the dispatchers he was attempting to transport the victim to the hospital, however he was not familiar with the area. Officers located the reporting party and the victim near the 500 block of Pleasant Avenue.
4 men wanted for robbing Northwest Bakersfield home
The Kern County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) is asking for help identifying four men who are wanted for burglary after robbing a home in Northwest Bakersfield.
16-year-old killed, two other minors injured in Tulare County shooting
Dinuba police say two minors are injured and one is dead following a shooting at Dickey Parks.
One person is dead following an incident in Northwest Bakersfield
According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, deputies were sent to the 20500 block of Stockdale Highway after receiving reports of someone shooting at passing vehicles.
KMPH.com
Rain, upcoming storm causes road closures in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — The rain Monday has caused several roads to close throughout Tulare County. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, the following roads have been closed due to recent weather conditions:. Conley bridge on South Fork Dr. Lower Globe south of Highway 190. A196...
Bakersfield Californian
KCSO: 4 stole money, jewelry and guns from northwest Bakersfield home
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for four burglary suspects accused of stealing jewelry, money and eight firearms from a northwest Bakersfield home. Four men went to a house Nov. 5 near Wegis Avenue and Rosedale Highway and forced open a safe and took the items, the KCSO said in a news release. They were driving a new, dark gray SUV similar to a Ford Explorer, the news release stated.
Woman dies after south Bakersfield crash
BAKERFSIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman died Friday after her vehicle crashed into a parked vehicle in south Bakersfield, police said. The woman’s vehicle hit an unoccupied parked vehicle at 10:16 a.m. on South H Street south of White Lane, police said. She suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital, where she was […]
TCSO: Missing 11-year-old girl in Goshen
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is currently in search of a missing 11-year-old girl in Goshen. Deputies say Masada Saleem was last seen just before 3:00 p.m. Sunday leaving her house near Avenue 310 and Road 72 in Goshen. She left on a black and white BMX-style bike with red […]
KMPH.com
Evacuation warning issued for businesses, homes near Kings River
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — An evacuation warning has been issued for those close to the Kings River. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation warning Monday evening for both businesses and homes along the Kings River. “Due to the atmospheric river creating potentially dangerous conditions, Sheriff...
Man arrested for murdering Superior Grocers employee
A Bakersfield man was arrested and booked for murder and other associated charges in connection with the death of an employee at a local grocery store.
Armed robbery suspects arrested following stolen car crash in Tulare County
Tulare County Sheriff's deputies have made two arrests connected to an armed robbery and car crash involving a stolen car.
Evacuation warnings in place as powerful storm hits Valley
Evacuation warnings have been issued in multiple counties across the Valley as a powerful storm hits California on Monday.
2 charged with murder in July stabbing death
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men have been charged with murder and robbery in the stabbing death of a man whose body was found in July north of Arvin. Jose Luis Barraza, 29, and Ramon Moreno, 26, are accused of killing Merlin Nohe Rodriguez Valle, 29, of San Francisco. His body was found July 22 […]
Woman pleads not guilty to providing fentanyl to teen who died
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Lisa Woolley has an angel tattooed on her right arm with her daughter’s name, date of birth and the date of her death just weeks after her 16th birthday. The ink used contains her daughter’s ashes. Fentanyl killed her daughter, Lisa Woolley said, but the tattoo ensures the teen will always […]
Comments / 0