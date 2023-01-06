CES 2023: Sony Confirm Over 30 Games at PS VR2 Launch Including Gran Turismo 7; Teases a PS5 in the EV Afeela With Honda, More

Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Several Forza Horizon Developers Leave Playground Games and Xbox to Form New Studio
Several developers from Xbox's Forza Horizon developer Playground Games have left the company to form a new studio, Maverick Games. As reported by Eurogamer, former Forza Horizon 5 creative director Mike Brown will lead the new studio and is joined by five other former Playground employees. The development team is at work on a "premium open world game for consoles and PC" and has already secured "significant seed funding".
IGN
Sony's Upcoming Sci-Fi RPG in Development by XDev Falls Victim to Gameplay Leaks Online
Leaks have become more and more cumbersome over the years, and they somehow slip out even after countless failsafe's implemented by developers. Players have received major information about upcoming games through leaks, no one is safe from leakers and data miners. The latest victim to leaks is Sony, and it seems that gameplay for their upcoming Sci-Fi title has leaked online.
Futurism
New AR Glasses Translate Conversations in Real Time
TCL — a company best known for its affordable TVs — has been trying to establish a foothold in the VR and AR space. Its latest and likely boldest entry comes in the form of the RayNeo X2, a pair of augmented reality smart glasses that can, among other features, translate conversations in real time.
IGN
Scrap Riders - Official Launch Trailer
Scrap Riders is available now on Nintendo Switch and Steam (PC and Mac). Watch the launch trailer to explore the colorful world, see gameplay, and more from this pixel art beat’em up adventure game set in a cyberpunk future. In Scrap Riders, you play as Rast, a member of...
IGN
Steam: Hogwarts Legacy 5th on the Top Selling Games List as Valve Brings New Updates to Steam Deck, HDR Support to Linux
Hogwarts Legacy remains highly anticipated by Harry Potter fans and gaming enthusiasts in general, as the February 10 release date inches closer. And judging by the looks of things, it seems like the game has already become a hit even before its release. On Steam, Hogwarts Legacy has secured the...
CES: Could 90 Percent of Content Be AI-Driven by 2025?
Artificial Intelligence is poised to create a seismic shift in entertainment, and the technology isn’t just in development. It’s arrived and Hollywood needs to be prepared. That was the message of a SAG-AFTRA-hosted CES panel, as AI-driven tools permeated the consumer tech show’s exhibition halls. Nina Schick, author and advisor on generative AI, projected that 90 percent of content may be — at least in part — AI-generated by 2025. She further predicted that everyone in the audience would be planning to use some form of generative AI within the month.More from The Hollywood ReporterCES: Consumer Technology Association Projects $485B in...
IGN
Prison Tycoon: Under New Management - Official Console Release Date Trailer
Prison Tycoon: Under New Management will be available on Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation on February 7, 2023. Watch the latest trailer for the release date reveal for the business simulation game, which challenges players with building and managing a correctional facility to provide rehabilitation for the incarcerated.
IGN
Aussie Deals: One Piece Odyssey is Up for Preorder and Casts off Soon
If you're the type who's always up to buckle some swash, there's a fair chance you'll like the cut of One Piece Odyssey's jib. It'll soon be ready to board for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and S, and PC when it releases on January 13th. Played in a turn-based JRPG fashion, this all new adventure has you slipping into the straw sandals of Monkey D. Luffy and The Straw Hat Pirates as they (ship)wreck the hostile inhabitants of Waford island.
IGN
The King of Fighters 15 - Official Shingo Yabuki DLC Trailer
Season 2 of The King of Fighters XV kicks off on January 17, 2023. Watch the latest trailer to meet Shingo Yabuki, the first Season 2 DLC character, and see the character in action. Shingo Yabuki will release alongside a character refinement patch. The trailer also gives us a peek at upcoming Season 2 DLC characters, including Kim Kaphwan (coming in spring 2023), Sylvie Paula Paula (available in summer 2023), and Najd (also available in summer 2023).
IGN
Genesis Part 05 Boss Guide
This IGN page covers Part 05: Where Are You?'s Genesis Boss Fight. Below, you can find information on Genesis, and the best way to make swift work of this boss battle. Genesis can be a pesky foe to defeat depending on your level. We were in the low-30s when we fought him, so he was a pushover, but if you haven't done a lot of missions up to this point, this battle can be more difficult for you. Genesis isn't packing a lot of HP, but he does have some lethal attacks. His Dark Energy attack is a high-powered fire attack. The start of Dark Energy will leave Genesis invulnerable to attacks.
IGN
Twitter Rumored to Be Developing Its Own Version of Reddit Awards
Twitter could be working on its own version of Reddit awards, according to a prominent social media leaker. The rumor comes from Jane Manchun Wong, a security researcher who was recognized by Forbes last year for, "uncovering previously announced features on apps like Twitter, Instagram and Facebook through her intensive digital detective work."
IGN
Bahumut Fury Boss Guide
This IGN page covers Part 04: An Angel's Dream's Bahamut Fury Boss Fight. Below, you can find information on Bahamut Fury itself, and the best way to make swift work of this boss fight in the game. Boss Battle - Bahamut Fury. HP. 16000. MP. 312. STEAL. Hi-Potion. DROP. Thundara.
IGN
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty: Exclusive Boss Battle Gameplay with New Weapon Type – IGN First
Tough boss fights are the highlight of any Team Ninja action game, and it looks like Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will be no different. For today’s IGN First, here’s an exclusive first look at one of the game’s earlier bosses, Aoye. Aoye is a fictional creature that appears in the ancient Chinese text Shan Hai Jing, also known as Classic of Mountains and Seas. It is described as a bull-like being with long hair reminiscent of a straw rain-cape.
IGN
Steam Reaches 10 Million Concurrent In-Game Players for the First Time
Alongside reaching 32 million concurrently online users, Steam has also just surpassed 10 million concurrent in-game players for the first time. The news was shared by SteamDB, and it shows the milestones were reached on Saturday, January 7, where the in-game concurrents were at 10,082,055 million and the concurrently online users - those who are simply on Steam but not necessarily playing a game - were at 32,186,301.
IGN
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania - Official Trailer 2
Witness the beginning of a new dynasty. Watch the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and experience it in 3D February 17.
IGN
Dungeons 4 - Official Announcement Trailer
Watch the fun announcement trailer for Dungeons 4, the upcoming dungeon management game that will be available for Xbox Game Pass for console and PC and will be released on Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch in 2023. A closed beta will be available for the game and will run on the Microsoft Store and Steam from January 24 to February 7, 2023. Applications are available now and will close on January 15, 2023.
IGN
Criminal Expert - Official Steam Gameplay Trailer
Criminal Expert is a detective video game that applies pressure on the player by giving them 3 days to complete the investigation. The story puts you in the shoes of a police investigator that contains multiple selection paths, tasks you to listen to witnesses and gather evidence, and ultimately decide how it ends. Criminal Expert launches on PC on January 13.
IGN
UK Daily Deals: Last Chance to Score a Huge Discount on Hogwarts Legacy Preorders
This is your last chance to use the NEW15 code on at eBay, as the promo code will expire at 23:59 GMT on January 9 (tonight). So, before it expires, make sure you check it out and have a full browse of everything on offer. My favourites from this deal are definitely the preorder discounts for Hogwarts Legacy and Dead Space, with a particular highlight being the Deluxe Edition of the new wizarding world game coming down to just £59.46. There's plenty more to check out as well, so see everything else included in today's Daily Deals just below, and make sure you're following @IGNUKDeals on Twitter for even more UK deal updates.
IGN
Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider - Exclusive Stage 3 Gameplay
Check out eight minutes of exclusive new gameplay from Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider, the action-platformer that channels the spirit of golden age 16-bit action games. In this gameplay video, you'll follow the cyborg known as Moonrider in a search through the outskirts of the Fallen City to locate the rival super soldier Flamestalker among the deadly rubble.
Comments / 0