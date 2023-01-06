Read full article on original website
kiss951.com
The Food Network Says This Is South Carolina’s Best BBQ
South Carolina is known for its BBQ. There is no shortage of fantastic restaurants across the state. But if anyone is a qualified judge for the best BBQ it has to be the Food Network right? Well, they have released their pick for South Carolina’s best BBQ. The results were posted on their website in an article titled the 50 States of Barbeque . And they chose Jackie Hite’s in Leesville South Carolina. Here is how they described BBQ in the state and their choice:
country1037fm.com
This South Carolina City Is One of the Most Romantic in the USA
Are you looking to spice some things up this year? A nice romantic getaway should be high up there on the list. There are tons of romantic countries around the world, but you can also stay pretty local. The United States has many romantic cities that you should visit whenever you’re looking for a getaway.
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in South Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
South Carolina witness videotapes hovering fireball
A South Carolina witness at Lexington reported watching and videotaping a hovering fireball-like object at 7:15 p.m. on January 5, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
WIS-TV
SC Southern Drawl tops list of slowest speech in U.S.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - How fast can you talk? If you’re from South Carolina a new study says you might be among the slowest speakers in the nation. The language learning platform Prebly compiled a ranking of the fast and slowest-speaking states in America. South Carolina was ranked the second-slowest-talking state, averaging 4.80 syllables per second. The only state with a slower average is Louisiana.
This Is The Best All-You-Can-Eat Brunch In South Carolina
LoveFood found the best endless brunch spots in the country, including this old-school favorite in South Carolina.
DHEC: COVID-19 transmission high in 4 South Carolina counties
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s lead health agency is once again urging residents to monitor COVID-19 levels in their community amid a recent surge in cases that comes just weeks after the holidays. State health officials said cases have been on the rise over the past several weeks. For the week ending on Oct. […]
WYFF4.com
South Carolina: Health officials say all but 2 counties have high or medium levels of COVID-19
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Health officials in South Carolina are urging residents to track levels of COVID-19 in their counties using the map provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and follow the masking recommendations for high and medium community levels. The South Carolina Department of Health...
1 South Carolina City Among The 'Hardest-Working' Cities In The U.S.
WalletHub analyzed over 100 cities across the country to find the most hardworking cities around.
Carl’s Food Center/IGA is being sold to Carlie C’s
A significant change is taking place at Carl’s Food Center/IGA. Carlie C’s IGA has purchased the store and will take over its operations on Feb. 12. The store will reopen as Carlie C’s on Feb. 15. “We are excited to be able to have the opportunity to...
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of South Carolina residents
Payments of $4,000 could come for millions of South Carolina residents because residents are already facing lots of financial and economic trouble due to the cost of living crisis and high inflation.
South Carolina Man 'Broke Down In Tears' After Huge Lottery Win
An early-morning trip to the grocery store ended with the lucky man winning a massive prize.
tribpapers.com
Land Preservation & Boykins Go Hand in Hand
Boykin, SC – In rural South Carolina, there is a small town well worth visiting just before Christmas. This year, the 26th annual Boykin Christmas Parade once again took place near Camden, S.C. This beloved tongue-in-check parade returned after a 2-year disruption due to COVID. It is a delightful Mardi Gras-like parade full of surprises every year. Apparently, at the first parade in 1991, Santa Claus arrived by parachute!
live5news.com
All but 2 S.C. counties see high to medium levels of COVID-19
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A post-holiday rise in COVID-19 cases has state health officials hoping you didn’t throw your face masks away. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Community Levels Map currently shows 21 counties in red, meaning high levels of COVID-19; and another 23 in yellow, an indication of a medium level of COVID-19 cases. That leaves only two of the state’s 46 counties, Aiken and Barnwell Counties, in green with low levels.
foodgressing.com
Restaurant Week South Carolina 2023: Menus Highlights, Dates
Restaurant Week South Carolina 2023 takes place January 12 – 22, 2023. From fine to casual dining, participating restaurants will feature new menu items, offer fan favorites, and multi-course menus during Restaurant Week South Carolina. Things to know about Restaurant Week South Carolina 2023. Days and hours of operation...
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Deputies searching for 15-year-old teen who disappeared
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old boy. Matthew Henry, of Pawleys Island, was last seen at his home on Old Cedar Loop Saturday around 11:30 p.m. He was noticed missing at 5...
wpde.com
Dangerous mold at Florence apartment complex causes concern among residents
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The Housing Authority of Florence met with residents Monday at Creekside Village apartments to talk about dangerous mold found in 30 of the 100 units of the complex. Four of the units were vacant. Housing Authority of Florence Director Clamentine Elmore said since December they've...
blufftontoday.com
Here are the issues and debates that will mold South Carolina politics in 2023
South Carolina heads into a new year of policymaking in Columbia with a Republican supermajority, an embattled state superintendent, legislative tension and an elevated focus on the national stage. In the last two-year session, the state legislature got the closest it ever has in passing near-total abortion bans and a...
iheart.com
Priest Who Served In South Carolina Accused Of Abusing Child
(Charleston, SC)-- A Catholic priest who used to serve in the Charleston Diocese is facing federal charges. Sixty-eight-year-old Jaime Adolfo Gonzalez-Farias is accused of abusing an 11-year-old child. Prosecutors say Gonzalez-Farias traveled with the child from South Carolina to another state when the crime allegedly happened in 2020. Gonzalez-Farias worked...
WECT
Cat missing for 4 years reunited with owner
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - An 18-year-old cat was reunited with its owner after the feline was missing for several years. The cat, named Shyla, went missing in South Carolina four years ago, according to spokesperson Danielle Zuck. The cat was found approximately 10 miles away from where the owner was living.
