ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kiss951.com

The Food Network Says This Is South Carolina’s Best BBQ

South Carolina is known for its BBQ. There is no shortage of fantastic restaurants across the state. But if anyone is a qualified judge for the best BBQ it has to be the Food Network right? Well, they have released their pick for South Carolina’s best BBQ. The results were posted on their website in an article titled the 50 States of Barbeque . And they chose Jackie Hite’s in Leesville South Carolina. Here is how they described BBQ in the state and their choice:
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
country1037fm.com

This South Carolina City Is One of the Most Romantic in the USA

Are you looking to spice some things up this year? A nice romantic getaway should be high up there on the list. There are tons of romantic countries around the world, but you can also stay pretty local. The United States has many romantic cities that you should visit whenever you’re looking for a getaway.
CHARLESTON, SC
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in South Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WIS-TV

SC Southern Drawl tops list of slowest speech in U.S.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - How fast can you talk? If you’re from South Carolina a new study says you might be among the slowest speakers in the nation. The language learning platform Prebly compiled a ranking of the fast and slowest-speaking states in America. South Carolina was ranked the second-slowest-talking state, averaging 4.80 syllables per second. The only state with a slower average is Louisiana.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WBTW News13

DHEC: COVID-19 transmission high in 4 South Carolina counties

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s lead health agency is once again urging residents to monitor COVID-19 levels in their community amid a recent surge in cases that comes just weeks after the holidays. State health officials said cases have been on the rise over the past several weeks. For the week ending on Oct. […]
CHARLESTON, SC
tribpapers.com

Land Preservation & Boykins Go Hand in Hand

Boykin, SC – In rural South Carolina, there is a small town well worth visiting just before Christmas. This year, the 26th annual Boykin Christmas Parade once again took place near Camden, S.C. This beloved tongue-in-check parade returned after a 2-year disruption due to COVID. It is a delightful Mardi Gras-like parade full of surprises every year. Apparently, at the first parade in 1991, Santa Claus arrived by parachute!
CAMDEN, SC
live5news.com

All but 2 S.C. counties see high to medium levels of COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A post-holiday rise in COVID-19 cases has state health officials hoping you didn’t throw your face masks away. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Community Levels Map currently shows 21 counties in red, meaning high levels of COVID-19; and another 23 in yellow, an indication of a medium level of COVID-19 cases. That leaves only two of the state’s 46 counties, Aiken and Barnwell Counties, in green with low levels.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
foodgressing.com

Restaurant Week South Carolina 2023: Menus Highlights, Dates

Restaurant Week South Carolina 2023 takes place January 12 – 22, 2023. From fine to casual dining, participating restaurants will feature new menu items, offer fan favorites, and multi-course menus during Restaurant Week South Carolina. Things to know about Restaurant Week South Carolina 2023. Days and hours of operation...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
blufftontoday.com

Here are the issues and debates that will mold South Carolina politics in 2023

South Carolina heads into a new year of policymaking in Columbia with a Republican supermajority, an embattled state superintendent, legislative tension and an elevated focus on the national stage. In the last two-year session, the state legislature got the closest it ever has in passing near-total abortion bans and a...
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Priest Who Served In South Carolina Accused Of Abusing Child

(Charleston, SC)-- A Catholic priest who used to serve in the Charleston Diocese is facing federal charges. Sixty-eight-year-old Jaime Adolfo Gonzalez-Farias is accused of abusing an 11-year-old child. Prosecutors say Gonzalez-Farias traveled with the child from South Carolina to another state when the crime allegedly happened in 2020. Gonzalez-Farias worked...
CHARLESTON, SC
WECT

Cat missing for 4 years reunited with owner

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - An 18-year-old cat was reunited with its owner after the feline was missing for several years. The cat, named Shyla, went missing in South Carolina four years ago, according to spokesperson Danielle Zuck. The cat was found approximately 10 miles away from where the owner was living.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy