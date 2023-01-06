Read full article on original website
Related
France 24
Mbappé slams French football boss Le Graët for 'disrespecting' Zidane
French Football Federation President Noel Le Graët was forced to apologise on Monday for what he dubbed "clumsy remarks" about Zinedine Zidane's potential interest in coaching the France national team, with Les Bleus striker Kylian Mbappé among several who blasted his "disrespect" for the 1998 World Cup champion.
France 24
French football boss Le Graet under fire for ‘clumsy’ Zidane remarks
French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet came under fire on Monday as he was forced to apologise for what he dubbed "clumsy remarks" about Zinedine Zidane's potential interest in coaching the France national team. Le Graet had quipped dismissively in an interview to French radio station RMC on Sunday...
Comments / 0