FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 charged after ‘large amounts of the most dangerous drugs’ found inside Florida home
Two people have been arrested and charged after police found large amounts of dangerous drugs inside a Florida home.
Man arrested near IHOP dumpster after smoke shop armed robbery
A man's been arrested for choking a South Florida smoke shop clerk unconscious and stealing the store's cash register.
cw34.com
Duo robs 7-Eleven clerk at gunpoint near Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators are looking for two people who robbed a 7-Eleven convenience store and held the clerk at gunpoint. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's' Office (PBSO) said on Sunday, Jan. 8 at around 4:22 a.m. two people entered the 7-Eleven on Military Trail in unincorporated Boynton Beach.
ARMED ROBBERY: Store Hit On Military Trail In Boynton Beach
WHO ARE THESE PEOPLE? COPS SEEK TIPS… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Two ATM robberies in Boca Raton and now a 7-Eleven hit in Boynton Beach are keeping area detectives busy. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says an unknown male and female entered […]
Man dead from possible gunshot wound after car crashes into bushes
Palm Beach County deputies responded to a crash early Monday morning and found a man dead, possibly from a gunshot wound, authorities said.
Click10.com
Hollywood man pulls gun on fellow boaters who asked him to slow down, police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Hollywood man faces a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm after police said he pulled a gun on a group of fellow boaters who had asked him to slow down Sunday. According to a Miami-Dade police arrest report, the boaters were at Haulover...
SENTENCED: Delray Doctor To Federal Prison For Two Decades
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach doctor will spend 20 years in federal prison now that he has been sentenced for his role in what federal prosecutors call a “multi-year scheme to bill health care benefit programs for fraudulent tests and treatments […]
She ran down her friend's boyfriend with her car. He died days later. Now she's headed to prison.
WEST PALM BEACH ― A 30-year-old Hypoluxo woman has received a 13-year prison sentence after she pleaded guilty to deliberately running her friend's boyfriend over with her car and killing him outside a home near Greenacres. Jaeyln Laureano-Rivera pleaded to one count each of manslaughter with a weapon and...
Skeletal remains of missing man found in North Fort Myers
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — The skeletal remains of a missing man were found on Dec. 9 in a wooded area near Marna Avenue in North Fort Myers. Travis Fitch, 36, had been missing since Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO). LCSO...
Authorities looking to identify person of interest in Dollar General robbery
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers are looking for a man involved in a robbery that occurred at Dollar General on New York Dr. in Fort Myers. The man was last seen wearing a black Nike shirt with blue sleeves and dark joggers. According to SWFL Crime...
Several Lee County Sheriff's Deputies at Casa Del Lago in Fort Myers
Deputies are parked in the Casa Del Lago housing development in Fort Myers. Neighbors say deputies were outside their vehicles holding shields up and telling neighbors to stay inside their homes.
WSVN-TV
BSO search Fort Lauderdale neighborhood for evidence following shooting; 1 dead, 1 hospitalized
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - An entire section of a neighborhood was blocked off by crime scene tape in Lauderhill. On Monday, police gathered around the 1400 block of Northwest 27th Avenue. Several Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were on the scene combing the area for evidence. Officials said they responded...
WSVN-TV
16-year-old boy accused of robbery in Hollywood arrested
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A young robbery suspect is under arrest and set to face a judge after quite a commotion rocked a quiet Hollywood Street. The 16-year-old is accused of a robbery along Plunket Street and South 20th Court, Saturday morning. According to neighbors, they witnessed a car take...
NBC Miami
Police Investigation After Body Found in Front of Home Near Fort Lauderdale
Police are investigating the scene in front of a home near Fort Lauderdale on Monday after a body was found following a possible shooting. Broward Sheriff's Office deputies were at the scene in the 1400 block of Northwest 27th Avenue after reports of a shooting just after 3 a.m. One...
WPBF News 25
Man found dead inside car that crashed in unincorporated West Palm Beach neighborhood
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a car in unincorporated West Palm Beach. It happened along North Haverhill Road and Pineaire Lane. Detectives with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office say the call came in around 2 a.m. Stay...
Delray Beach doctor sentenced to 20 years in sober home fraud
Michael J. Ligotti, a 48-year-old Delray Beach doctor, was sentenced Monday to 20 years in prison for engaging in a multi-year fraud involving sober homes.
WPBF News 25
Man shot, killed outside of West Palm Beach condo complex
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 33-year-old man is dead after a shooting outside of a condo complex in West Palm Beach early Monday morning. Investigators with the West Palm Beach Police Department are investigating after the call came in around 1 a.m. outside of Presidential Golfview Condominiums along Congress Avenue.
Woman arrested for killing man with pipe in Fort Myers
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was arrested for allegedly killing a man with a pipe at an old gas station on Summerlin Drive and San Carlos Park Boulevard in Fort Myers. According to the Lee County Sheriff Office (LCSO), Jennifer Richards said she was living in a campsite at the abandoned gas station. She was drinking a beer in bed when she noticed a man staring at her with his pants down on Dec. 30, LCSO said.
BOCA RATON MAN ROBBED, $25K WATCH SNATCHED
MAN ROBBED AT GUNPOINT ON SPANISH RIVER ROAD. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Boca Raton Police Department says a man was robbed at gunpoint by two suspects who allegedly pushed him to the ground and snatched a $25,000 watch. The police department issued […]
WPBF News 25
Robbers steal Boca Raton man's $25K watch at gunpoint
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Video above: a look at today's headlines & weather. The Boca Raton Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place along the Spanish River on Saturday. Police say around 4 p.m., they responded to an armed robbery at the 2800 block of Spanish...
