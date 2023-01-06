ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It's time to open up a new week in the Rutgers sports world. The football front was busy with breaking news while Rutgers basketball gave the fan base a lot to cheer about. It was two out of three last week as the excitement continues to build around this latest version of Rutgers hoops.
Rutgers lands commitment from Ole Miss transfer DT Isaiah Iton

Rutgers has landed another player from the transfer portal as defensive tackle Isaiah Iton has committed following a weekend official visit to Piscataway. The 6-foot-2, 290-pounder played the last two seasons at Ole Miss and has one year of eligibility remaining. Rutgers beat out a host of power-five schools as Iton fielded offers from Texas A&M, Arkansas, Maryland, Mississippi State, UCF and his hometown University of Houston.
Top Takes as Penn State comes up short vs. No. 1 Purdue at the Palestra

PHILADELPHIA — During the first half of Penn State’s game against No. 1 Purdue at the Palestra here Sunday, one particularly enthusiastic — and perhaps well-lubricated — Nittany Lion fan attempted to heckle the Boilermakers. The PSU backer in question kept shouting, “One-man team,” in reference to massive Purdue center and Big Ten Player of the Year favorite Zach Edey.
Everything Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said after the Hawkeyes' 76-65 road victory over Rutgers

Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery addressed the media on Sunday following Iowa's 76-65 victory over Rutgers in New Jersey. Here is everything he had to say. McCaffery: “I just want to say, what a class organization Rutgers is. I say that because over the years, I’ve become friends with [Rutgers athletic director] Pat Hobbs and [Rutgers head coach] Steve Pikiell. I coached against Steve when he was playing. Pat came by practice yesterday to offer his well-wishes for my Patrick. The Rutgers basketball team filled out a card to wish him luck as he goes through what he’s going through. I don’t know how many programs would do that, but that sticks to whom Pat Hobbs is and who Steve Pikiell is. I just wanted to say that. We’re supposed to hate eachother, I guess, but that’s not how it is. We’re competitors, we fight, but we’re all in this thing together. We’re all in this journey together, is a better way of putting it.”
Kirk Ciarrocca officially in as Rutgers offensive coordinator

Rutgers football officially has its new offensive coordinator in place. A Saturday Board of Governors vote has approved the hiring of Kirk Ciarrocca as the next Rutgers offensive coordinator. This follows a coaching search that spanned nearly three months as Ciarrocca will replace Sean Gleeson who was fired on Oct 9th. According to a source, he has signed a three- year deal with a total payout of $4.2 million. Ciarrocca will also coach the quarterbacks.
