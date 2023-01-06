Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The "Retail Apocalypse" Continues: Marshalls to Shut Down Two Locations - Is Your Local Outlet Affected?Ty D.Philadelphia, PA
There’s a New Vegan Burger Bar Opening in Minneapolis Next WeekVegOut MagazineMinneapolis, MN
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MinneapolisTed RiversMinneapolis, MN
Cowboys Beat No. 13 St. ThomasHardin-Simmons UniversitySaint Paul, MN
Related
The Monday Morning Kickoff
It's time to open up a new week in the Rutgers sports world. The football front was busy with breaking news while Rutgers basketball gave the fan base a lot to cheer about. It was two out of three last week as the excitement continues to build around this latest version of Rutgers hoops.
Rutgers lands commitment from Ole Miss transfer DT Isaiah Iton
Rutgers has landed another player from the transfer portal as defensive tackle Isaiah Iton has committed following a weekend official visit to Piscataway. The 6-foot-2, 290-pounder played the last two seasons at Ole Miss and has one year of eligibility remaining. Rutgers beat out a host of power-five schools as Iton fielded offers from Texas A&M, Arkansas, Maryland, Mississippi State, UCF and his hometown University of Houston.
Top Takes as Penn State comes up short vs. No. 1 Purdue at the Palestra
PHILADELPHIA — During the first half of Penn State’s game against No. 1 Purdue at the Palestra here Sunday, one particularly enthusiastic — and perhaps well-lubricated — Nittany Lion fan attempted to heckle the Boilermakers. The PSU backer in question kept shouting, “One-man team,” in reference to massive Purdue center and Big Ten Player of the Year favorite Zach Edey.
Fran McCaffery thanks Rutgers for being a 'class organization' following kind gestures regarding Patrick
It has been an incredibly difficult week for the McCaffery family. Last week, star forward Patrick McCaffery announced that he would be taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team due to his anxiety. The transparency from the entire McCaffery family has opened the eyes of many to how real battling anxiety is.
Everything Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said after the Hawkeyes' 76-65 road victory over Rutgers
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery addressed the media on Sunday following Iowa's 76-65 victory over Rutgers in New Jersey. Here is everything he had to say. McCaffery: “I just want to say, what a class organization Rutgers is. I say that because over the years, I’ve become friends with [Rutgers athletic director] Pat Hobbs and [Rutgers head coach] Steve Pikiell. I coached against Steve when he was playing. Pat came by practice yesterday to offer his well-wishes for my Patrick. The Rutgers basketball team filled out a card to wish him luck as he goes through what he’s going through. I don’t know how many programs would do that, but that sticks to whom Pat Hobbs is and who Steve Pikiell is. I just wanted to say that. We’re supposed to hate eachother, I guess, but that’s not how it is. We’re competitors, we fight, but we’re all in this thing together. We’re all in this journey together, is a better way of putting it.”
First Impressions: Payton Sandfort scorches Scarlet Knights in big win over Rutgers
Iowa was fresh off a big home win against a top-15 ranked Indiana team and they brought that same energy and swagger to Piscataway. The Hawkeyes went into Rutgers and delivered a big performance to earn a 76-65 road win. ** Following Iowa's win against Indiana, Filip Rebraca said 'I...
Kirk Ciarrocca officially in as Rutgers offensive coordinator
Rutgers football officially has its new offensive coordinator in place. A Saturday Board of Governors vote has approved the hiring of Kirk Ciarrocca as the next Rutgers offensive coordinator. This follows a coaching search that spanned nearly three months as Ciarrocca will replace Sean Gleeson who was fired on Oct 9th. According to a source, he has signed a three- year deal with a total payout of $4.2 million. Ciarrocca will also coach the quarterbacks.
Florida linebacker Diwun Black says he's headed to Temple
Temple football picked up a verbal commitment from one of the highest-rated prospects in the program’s history this weekend when former Florida linebacker Diwun Black announced that he is headed to North Broad Street.
247Sports
69K+
Followers
416K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0