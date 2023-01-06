Read full article on original website
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Stun gun possession, trespassing, warrants
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Dec. 28. Benjamin Allen Douglass, 41, was arrested at 1:53 p.m. on suspicion of three misdemeanor bench warrants in the 1900 block of...
Mountain Democrat
Murdered DJ’s stolen items recovered in El Dorado Hills
Following an investigation into a burglary in the El Dorado Hills area last week, El Dorado County sheriff’s detectives announced they recovered items belonging to a popular Sacramento DJ who was murdered last spring. Giovanni Isidro Razo Pizano, better known as DJ Gio, was a popular fixture in Sacramento’s...
gtgazette.com
‘Violent incident’ suspect found dead in river
The body of a man suspected of being involved in a Dec. 12 violent incidentin Pilot Hill was recovered from the South Fork of the American River Jan. 4, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. The decedent has been identified as Bruce Oscar Gordon, 33, a man...
2 teens arrested after allegedly stealing Kias in Elk Grove
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Two teens were arrested Saturday in Elk Grove after they allegedly stole Kias. According to the Elk Grove Police Department, officers saw a stolen white Kia on Elk Grove Florin Road near Brown Road around 4:45 p.m. Officers stopped the car and detained the 17-year-old...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
mendofever.com
CHP Releases Information on Crash That Killed PG&E Contractor in Mendo Providing Storm Response
37-year-old Elk Grove man Edgar Castillo was killed on the morning of Saturday, January 7, 2023, in a vehicle accident on Mountain View Road near Manchester. Castillo was in Mendocino County working as a contractor for PG&E clearing vegetation associated with the recent storms. After the vehicle was unable to...
Nevada County woman arrested on suspicion of murder after man found dead in trailer
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — A Nevada County woman is facing a murder charge after human remains were found in a burned out trailer. According to the Nevada County District Attorney's office, the investigation started when a caller reported their family member, Jacob Bieker, missing on Oct. 30. Police say...
mendofever.com
Elk Grove Man in Mendocino County Assisting with Storm Cleanup Dies After Work Truck Overturns
37-year-old Elk Grove man Edgar Castillo worked for a Pacific Gas and Electric contractor clearing debris and vegetation. He was in Mendocino County this last Saturday, January 7, 2023, heading to the coast to do his part in cleaning up the mess left by the recent winter storms. Tragically, he...
2 homeless people killed in Sacramento storms identified
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified two homeless people killed over the weekend. They were both found after trees fell onto their tents. According to the coroner’s office, the first death happened Saturday night on north 5th Street, south of the American River. The victim was identified as 40-year-old Rebekah Rohde.
Investigators looking for person of interest in deadly shooting of Corey Shearer
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Five months after a former Amador football star was shot and killed at a party in Rancho Cordova, investigators have an update. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office released a photo and video of a person of interest at a Friday press conference. CASE HISTORY.
One person suffering from multiple gunshots wounds after a Rancho Cordova shooting
RANCHO CORDOVA — One person is recovering from multiple gunshot wounds after a shooting in Rancho Cordova.The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says that the shooting happened on Folsom Boulevard and Mills Park Drive.One person was transported to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.The shooting remains under investigation.
Person of interest identified in shooting death of Corey Shearer
RANCHO CORDOVA - Authorities are asking for the public's help to find the person of interest in the shooting death of a man at a Rancho Cordova house party over the summer.On Friday, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office held a press conference announcing the description of a person of interest in the shooting death of 20-year-old Corey Shearer of Ione. A witness says that, shortly after the shooting, a man was described as fleeing the party. The person of interest is described as a Black male, approximately 17-20 years old, 5'10"-6'1" tall, and weighing between 130-150 pounds. Witnesses say he was...
Sacramento man allegedly stabs brother outside of Sky River Casino after altercation
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man was arrested after allegedly stabbing his brother during an altercation in the Sky River Casino parking lot, according to the Elk Grove Police Department. Police said before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the casino’s parking lot after receiving a report of a man screaming for help. When […]
KCRA.com
2 arrested in deadly North Highlands shooting, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Two men were arrested in connection with the shooting death of another man in North Highlands, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. (Video above: Top stories for Jan. 5) The shooting happened on Oct. 11 on the 3800 block of Madison Avenue east...
actionnewsnow.com
Butte County road closures
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Butte County Public Works issued an updated list of road closures in the area, including River Road being closed from West Sacramento Avenue to Chico River Road. Stimpson Lane from Cox Lane to Highway 70 is closed. Middle Honcut Road from Palermo Honcut Highway to Highway...
roseville.ca.us
Low Speed Vehicles & Golf Carts in Roseville
Using Golf Carts, Low Speed Vehicles (LSVs), and Neighborhood Electric Vehicles (NEVs) in Roseville. The police department has received several phone calls recently regarding small electric vehicles including golf carts, Low Speed Vehicles (LSV) - also known as Neighborhood Electric Vehicles (NEV) – being driven on roadways and trails in the City.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Driver Hospitalized After Sacramento Single-Vehicle Crash
Single-Vehicle Crash Injures Driver at Auburn Boulevard Intersection. A woman in an SUV was hospitalized after being involved in a single-vehicle crash on January 4 at a Sacramento intersection near Henry Renfree Field. The accident occurred around 1:00 p.m. at the Auburn Boulevard Intersection with Bridge Road after her vehicle struck a rock and a fence. A caller to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) who reported the collision said they were unsure whether the accident involved a hit and run.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Rollover Crash Occurs at Fair Oaks Intersection
Single-Vehicle Accident at Winding Way Intersection Causes Minor Injuries. A single-vehicle rollover crash at an intersection in Fair Oaks resulted in minor injuries on January 3. The collision occurred at the intersection of Winding Way and San Juan Avenue around 12:05 p.m. When officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) arrived at the scene, the male driver was still inside the vehicle.
Fox40
Two people found dead after trees fell on their tents in Sacramento
(KTXL) — Two people died over the weekend in “storm-related” incidents, Sacramento County said in a statement. The county said both people were unhoused and were found with trees on top of their tents. The first person, Rebekah Rohde, 40, died Saturday near North 5th Street, south...
KSBW.com
3 people found dead after Sacramento County flooding are identified
The Sacramento County coroner has identified all three people found dead in the southern part of the county in the wake of flooding from the New Year's Eve storm. Steven Sampson, 45, of McAlester, Oklahoma. Katherine Martinez, 61, of Orland, California. Mei Keng Lam , 57, of San Leandro, California.
