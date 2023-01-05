ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
wshu.org

New omicron subvariant fuels COVID surge throughout the Northeast

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a new COVID-19 omicron subvariant called XBB.1.5 is the dominant variant in the Northeast and accounts for nearly one-third of new COVID cases nationwide. There are three factors at play in the quick spread of XBB.1.5, said Dr. Ulysses Wu, Hartford Healthcare's...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wshu.org

First retail cannabis sales begin Tuesday in Connecticut

Connecticut’s first retail recreational cannabis sales begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Nine medical marijuana operators have successfully completed the steps needed to expand their businesses to include the new market for adults 21 and over, and seven will be open for adult-use customers Tuesday. Benjamin Zachs,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wshu.org

Connecticut's COVID-19 “hero payments” to be sent out starting in February

Connecticut private sector employees who put themselves at risk in public-facing jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic will be receiving “hero payments” starting in February. As the pandemic began to diminish last August, Connecticut created a Premium Pay Program that would provide up to $1,000 to frontline employees. The program is targeted at those who worked directly with the public during pandemic lockdowns or distancing periods in fields, such as schools, customer service, emergency response services and medical services.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wshu.org

Long lines could greet Connecticut's first recreational cannabis customers

Connecticut’s first retail recreational cannabis sales are scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 10. Nine medical marijuana operators have successfully completed the steps needed to expand their businesses to include the new market for adults 21 and over. As many as 40 more retailers, along with dozens of other marijuana-related businesses, could open by the end of 2023.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wshu.org

Open for business

Connecticut's first retail pot sales begin tomorrow. Governor Kathy Hochul prepares for her first State of the State address as an elected governor of New York. And finding a job is difficult without access to the internet. Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy