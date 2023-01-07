ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No One Will Believe You Got This Luxury-Looking Lounge Set on Amazon

By Hannah Kahn
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 11 days ago

Do you ever find yourself complaining that you have nothing to wear , when, in fact, you have too much to wear? If you’re like Us , then your closet is full of clothes you never reach for — impulse purchases that seemed appealing at the time but haven’t proven to be practical.

When it comes to our everyday style, we opt for easy elegance with a heavy dose of comfort. Because the truth is, if it doesn’t feel good, we’re just not wearing it on a regular basis. But since we sadly can’t rock pajamas outside the house, we have to get creative with our loungewear. Hence, this cozy-chic two-piece set that just debuted on Amazon. This outfit has a high-end look at a low cost — shoppers even compare it to a similar Free People set!

Whether you’re hanging out around the house, running errands or grabbing drinks, this stylish sweater set will take you from day to night in total comfort. Keep scrolling to shop!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26VbOG_0k5fz3H500
Amazon
Get the Ugerlov Women's Two-Piece Sweater Set for just $44 at Amazon!

No one will believe you got the Ugerlov Women's Two-Piece Sweater Set from Amazon! Everything about this set looks luxe, from the chic silhouette to the elevated design. Made with 100% cotton, this soft set comes with a rib knit top with a boxy fit and a pouch pocket and high-waisted pull-on lounge pants with side pockets. Both pieces feature different fabric, giving the set an upscale aesthetic. Bring on the breezy SoCal vibes — California dreaming on such a winter’s day!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05JcLw_0k5fz3H500
Amazon
Get the Ugerlov Women's Two-Piece Sweater Set for just $44 at Amazon!

Even though this sweater set is new to Amazon, it’s already the no. 1 new release in women’s tracksuits ! And we can see why — it’s effortlessly elegant. According to one review, it’s a “dupe of the Free People set. Top is quite similar but softer and I like the cut better than Free People’s. I bought the white and tan set and was convinced enough to buy another set in black.” Free People aesthetic for the fraction of the cost? Sign Us up!

Available in ivory, black, khaki and dark green, this unique lounge set is an easy outfit option all year-round ! For winter, we suggest styling any one of these colors with short Ugg booties and a puffer jacket. You can even layer a long sleeve top underneath, as seen on the model below. In warmer weather, just add sandals or sneakers to complete the look. And you can also accessorize with a belt or wide-brimmed hat for some boho-chic flair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k14n0_0k5fz3H500
Amazon

This two-piece set is the perfect outfit to throw on when you want to look put-together without trying too hard. We plan on wearing it from winter movie night to spring strolls to summer beach days to fall tailgates. Style for all the seasons!

See it! Get the Ugerlov Women's Two-Piece Sweater Set for just $44 at Amazon!

Not your style? Shop more from Ugerlov here and explore more sets here ! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

21 Best Comfy Lounge Pieces You Can Actually Wear Out

Read article

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

Browse fashion , beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides .

