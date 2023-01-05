Read full article on original website
Lima NAACP names new leaders, focus areas
LIMA — Local NAACP officers were sworn in to serve the current year. The local leadership will include President Pastor Ron Fails, Vice President Henry Hudson, Secretary Amber N. Basares, Treasurer Charlene Smith-Echols, and Attorney Dennis Kerber of the Allen County Common Pleas Court. The local NAACP chapter is...
westbendnews.net
Future Home Of Paulding Exempted Character Academy
“The Paulding Exempted Character Academy is committed to building two buildings, one in Paulding and one in Oakwood to support Bible-based education which will be carried out by LifeWise Academy Paulding Exempted,” said Kevin Stahl, PECA President. “PECA would like to recognize Robert and Gretchen Noneman for donating the property in Paulding and Rhonda Bakle for donating the Oakwood property in memory of her mother Marge Kesler. We have already had substantial donations to support the projects, but this event marks the official campaign kickoff. If you would like to support the building projects, please reach out to a PECA board member for more information.”
Local Habitat for Humanity ReStore in need of donations
MAUMEE, Ohio — If the holidays allowed you to replace used items in your home, consider donating them! The Habitat for Humanity ReStore is the perfect place for that as they are in need of donations. The most needed items are appliances and furniture. "Where we're sharing with our...
13abc.com
City of Toledo issues a water boil advisory
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A boil advisory is in effect as of Saturday at noon for a part of Toledo, according to the City of Toledo news release. According to the City, the Boil Advisory is in effect for the area bounded by the following:. The north side of South...
963xke.com
Parkview announces first Allen County baby born in 2023
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The first baby born at one of Parkview’s Allen County hospitals in 2023 was a girl. For privacy reasons, there were not many details released. However, Parkview representatives did say that the first baby of 2023 was named. Leilani Rue. The adorable baby...
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Toledo man tired of taking care of a tree on city property
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An elderly man living on Overly Court in Toledo has lived in his home for 25 years and the tree in front of his house has been a problem. The tree is on city property and sweetgum balls that grow from the tree fall all over the place.
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following couples have applied for marriage licenses at Allen County Probate Court:. Christopher Dunahugh and Charlotte Applefeller, both of Elida; Caleb Lammers and Brianna Alva, both of Lima; Jonathan Garcia of Beaverdam and Julia Januszewska of Bowling Green; Bryan Cox and Alexis Bevins, both of Lima; Dakota Toland and Cheyann Schadewald, both of Lima; Andrew Chamberlain and Mary Tschuder, both of Elida; Greggory Henry and Nichole Bachar, both of Lima; Daniel Boutwell and Jodi Elverd, both of Lima; Skyler Stemen and Dakota Bailey, both of Lima; Matthew Crawford and Kaitlyn Smith, both of Lima; Jacob Youngpeter and Emilie Buettner, both of Spencerville; and Jesse Hardy and Brenda Brown, both of Lima.
TFC board declines to ID terminated employees
LIMA — When allegations that several former Teens for Christ leaders and at least one volunteer engaged in a pattern of sexual misconduct, emotional abuse and mishandling of those allegations went viral on social media last July, the TFC board promised to thoroughly investigate and communicate its findings. “We...
themirrornewspaper.com
Whitehouse Police Chief Accepts Job In Sidney, Ohio
BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — When Mark McDonough interviewed for the job of police chief for the village of Whitehouse in 2012, he set forth a 10-year plan to meet goals for the department – and then move out of the way for the next generation of leaders.
13abc.com
Hittin’ the Town: Getting crafty at a Maumee boutique
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There’s a special boutique in Maumee where you can not only buy beautiful items from local artists but also learn to make many of them. S&J Unique Boutique is full of creations from local artisans. “If you look around the store you will find so...
City of Maumee sues Lucas County for $1 million over sewer charges
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — The city of Maumee is suing Lucas County for $1,045,622.91 to pay for sanitary outflow charges from the Lucas County Recreation Property, according to a lawsuit filed in the Lucas County Court of Common Pleas Thursday. The city said the invoices are from flow monitors...
westbendnews.net
One Project Sees Early Success, Another Progresses Toward Construction
RCUT at U.S. 30 and Thayer Road, Allen County, ODOT District 1. Traditional intersections are being replaced throughout northwest Ohio with modern, safer designs. Just over a year ago, an RCUT (restricted crossing u-turn) was constructed at U.S. 30 and Thayer Road in Allen County, east of Lima. Prior to the construction, 13 crashes over a five-year period occurred. Of those, two were fatal and five resulted in serious injury. Since the opening of the RCUT, only two crashes directly related to the intersection have occurred, and none resulted in injuries.
Bowling Green school board proposes ideas for new high school
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education held a special workshop meeting Thursday night to discuss ideas to build a new high school building. This comes two months after the district's failure to pass a ballot issue that would have used bonds and income taxes to fund a new high school.
swantonenterprise.com
Bryan man killed in US 24 crash
GRAND RAPIDS — A Bryan man was killed when his tractor-trailer went off the road on Saturday morning on U.S. 24. The Toledo post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the fatal crash that occurred at 10:55 a.m. on Route 24 near mile post 54 in Providence Township, Lucas County.
Person shot in north Toledo Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person has been shot in the 3100 block of Cherry Street near the intersection with Central Avenue Friday afternoon, according to Toledo police. The victim's condition, and if any suspects are in custody, is currently unknown. As of just before 6 p.m., the scene has...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Celina, OH
Celina is an urban city in Ohio and is also the county seat of Mercer County. This city is best known for its stunning views of Grand Lake St. Marys and the iconic Celina lighthouse, making an excellent backdrop for your photos. There are also several entertainment facilities, both indoor...
WANE-TV
Police: Alcohol may be factor in Steuben County crash that hurt 5 kids, 2 adults
HAMILTON, Ind. (WANE) — A two-car crash at the intersection of Railroad Street and Homestead Drive left a total of seven people injured Friday night. Steuben County Sheriff’s 911 received a call about the collision around 6:30 p.m. according to a release. After responding to the scene, the deputies determined that a blue 2015 Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling eastbound approaching the intersection. The other vehicle, a black 2017 Kia Sedona minivan, was traveling westbound.
hometownstations.com
Watch out for scams on Facebook
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Think before you click! Facebook scams are more rampant than ever with the goal to steal your personal information. In a recent phishing scam, cybercriminals are using real Facebook pages to impersonate Facebook itself. It starts with a fake email stating your account will be deactivated unless you click a link. That leads to a spoofed website that looks like a real Facebook login, which allows scammers to take hold of your account. Whether it be a comment, message, or e-mail, scams often come with urgent headlines designed to grab your attention, and the better business bureau warns any link can be suspicious.
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records, Dec. 29-Jan. 4
Katelyn M. Alexander, 32, of Lima, found guilty of ovi. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $500 fine. David V. Laux, 59, of Celina, found guilty of ovi. Sentence: 5 days jail. 5 days suspended. $500 fine. Christopher C. Payner, 18, of Lima, found guilty of no ol. Sentence:...
Inmate found deceased in Lucas County Corrections Center Tuesday, ruled natural causes
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: On Wednesday, the Lucas County Coroner's Office said Witcher's manner of death was natural. The cause of death was found to be atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease with diabetes mellitus as an underlying condition. The original story is below:. An inmate at the Lucas County Corrections...
