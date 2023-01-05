ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbana, OH

beckersasc.com

Dayton Gastroenterology adds 1st GI Genius modules

Dayton (Ohio) Gastroenterology has added artificial intelligence polyp detection tool GI Genius to its practice. AI-assisted colonoscopies can increase polyp detection rates, and every 1 percent increase in polyp detection reduces colon cancer risk by 3 percent, according to Medtronic, the maker of Gi Genius. Dayton Gastroenterology is the first...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

What Ohioans want to see for the state’s future

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohioans are voicing their opinions as they look to the future of the state. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will be sworn in again as governor of the state of Ohio. People from around the state talked about what they want to see as they look to the future of the state. […]
OHIO STATE
mikeandjonpodcast.com

GoFundMe raising money for father of daughters killed in Ohio crash

An online fundraiser to assist the father of two daughters, and his unborn grandchild, who were killed in a Christmas Eve crash is two-thirds of the way to its goal. The GoFundMe account is for Dave Hahn, whose daughters; Karen Boehne and Lauren Hahn, along with his son-in-law Jeremy Boehne and ex-wife, Kim Siegrist of Brighton, were killed on December 24th when a semi tractor trailer slammed into their cars as they traveled together on southbound I-75 north of Dayton, Ohio. Karen Boehne was also pregnant with a baby boy at the time.
DAYTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

Ravikumar returns to Upper Valley Family Medicine in Piqua

PIQUA – Leelmohan Ravikumar, MD, is returning to Upper Valley Family Medicine – Piqua. Ravikumar graduated from Ross University School of Medicine, North Brunswick, New Jersey. He completed his residency in family medicine at Clinton Memorial Hospital/University of Cincinnati College of Medicine in 2013. Ravikumar will join Matthew...
PIQUA, OH
wyso.org

DeWine Vetoes Tobacco Bill; Springboro School Floods; Opioid Rescue Kit

Bill Preventing Local Tobacco Bans Vetoed - Governor Mike DeWine has vetoed a bill regarding Ohio communities outlawing flavored tobacco products. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports. Springboro High School Flood Cleanup Continues - Freezing temperatures burst a ceiling sprinkler on Christmas Eve. It dumped several inches of water into one...
OHIO STATE
The Lima News

TFC board declines to ID terminated employees

LIMA — When allegations that several former Teens for Christ leaders and at least one volunteer engaged in a pattern of sexual misconduct, emotional abuse and mishandling of those allegations went viral on social media last July, the TFC board promised to thoroughly investigate and communicate its findings. “We...
LIMA, OH
themirrornewspaper.com

Whitehouse Police Chief Accepts Job In Sidney, Ohio

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — When Mark McDonough interviewed for the job of police chief for the village of Whitehouse in 2012, he set forth a 10-year plan to meet goals for the department – and then move out of the way for the next generation of leaders.
SIDNEY, OH
The Lima News

Lima NAACP names new leaders, focus areas

LIMA — Local NAACP officers were sworn in to serve the current year. The local leadership will include President Pastor Ron Fails, Vice President Henry Hudson, Secretary Amber N. Basares, Treasurer Charlene Smith-Echols, and Attorney Dennis Kerber of the Allen County Common Pleas Court. The local NAACP chapter is...
LIMA, OH
WTRF- 7News

Police identify body found at Ohio recycling facility

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the body found at a Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus on Thursday morning. Lynsi Seaunier, 28, was discovered at 1191 Fields Ave. on Thursday after authorities responded to a report of an unresponsive person at 10:28 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. Seaunier was pronounced […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

K-9 called after USPS carrier reportedly robbed in Huber Heights

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Huber Heights Police responded to a reported armed robbery on Saturday. The Huber Heights Police Department says police were called to the 7600 block of Mount Whitney in Huber Heights at 10:10 a.m. for an armed robbery. Authorities say a USPS carrier was delivering mail when they were reportedly robbed. Authorities […]
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
The Lima News

Marriage license applications filed in Allen County

LIMA — The following couples have applied for marriage licenses at Allen County Probate Court:. Christopher Dunahugh and Charlotte Applefeller, both of Elida; Caleb Lammers and Brianna Alva, both of Lima; Jonathan Garcia of Beaverdam and Julia Januszewska of Bowling Green; Bryan Cox and Alexis Bevins, both of Lima; Dakota Toland and Cheyann Schadewald, both of Lima; Andrew Chamberlain and Mary Tschuder, both of Elida; Greggory Henry and Nichole Bachar, both of Lima; Daniel Boutwell and Jodi Elverd, both of Lima; Skyler Stemen and Dakota Bailey, both of Lima; Matthew Crawford and Kaitlyn Smith, both of Lima; Jacob Youngpeter and Emilie Buettner, both of Spencerville; and Jesse Hardy and Brenda Brown, both of Lima.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Plans for new Sidney fire houses

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council recently authorized City Manager Andrew Bowsher to enter into a contract with Freytag & Associates, Inc. for a new project to build two new firehouses in Sidney. Freytag & Associates is a local architecture firm that has done multiple projects for the city,...
SIDNEY, OH

