Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
City of Dayton, Five Rivers MetroParks & Public Health reinstate employee mask mandates
DAYTON — Some Dayton workers are back to wearing masks. As Montgomery County increased to a high COVID-19 community transmission level, the city of Dayton, Five Rivers MetroParks and Public Health-Dayton & Montgomery County (PHDMC) has reinstated mask mandates for their employees. In a notice sent to city employees...
Kroger is Opening a New Location This Month
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Dayton Daily Newsand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
beckersasc.com
Dayton Gastroenterology adds 1st GI Genius modules
Dayton (Ohio) Gastroenterology has added artificial intelligence polyp detection tool GI Genius to its practice. AI-assisted colonoscopies can increase polyp detection rates, and every 1 percent increase in polyp detection reduces colon cancer risk by 3 percent, according to Medtronic, the maker of Gi Genius. Dayton Gastroenterology is the first...
What Ohioans want to see for the state’s future
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohioans are voicing their opinions as they look to the future of the state. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will be sworn in again as governor of the state of Ohio. People from around the state talked about what they want to see as they look to the future of the state. […]
mikeandjonpodcast.com
GoFundMe raising money for father of daughters killed in Ohio crash
An online fundraiser to assist the father of two daughters, and his unborn grandchild, who were killed in a Christmas Eve crash is two-thirds of the way to its goal. The GoFundMe account is for Dave Hahn, whose daughters; Karen Boehne and Lauren Hahn, along with his son-in-law Jeremy Boehne and ex-wife, Kim Siegrist of Brighton, were killed on December 24th when a semi tractor trailer slammed into their cars as they traveled together on southbound I-75 north of Dayton, Ohio. Karen Boehne was also pregnant with a baby boy at the time.
Sidney Daily News
Ravikumar returns to Upper Valley Family Medicine in Piqua
PIQUA – Leelmohan Ravikumar, MD, is returning to Upper Valley Family Medicine – Piqua. Ravikumar graduated from Ross University School of Medicine, North Brunswick, New Jersey. He completed his residency in family medicine at Clinton Memorial Hospital/University of Cincinnati College of Medicine in 2013. Ravikumar will join Matthew...
Ohio Department of Education finds DPS in ‘non-compliance’ over busing issues
DAYTON — The Ohio Department of Education slapped Dayton Public Schools (DPS) with a “non-compliance” finding after state investigators found DPS in violation of state requirements on 56 different days. This entire school year, DPS have maintained that they have plenty of bus drivers and buses, but...
wyso.org
DeWine Vetoes Tobacco Bill; Springboro School Floods; Opioid Rescue Kit
Bill Preventing Local Tobacco Bans Vetoed - Governor Mike DeWine has vetoed a bill regarding Ohio communities outlawing flavored tobacco products. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports. Springboro High School Flood Cleanup Continues - Freezing temperatures burst a ceiling sprinkler on Christmas Eve. It dumped several inches of water into one...
TFC board declines to ID terminated employees
LIMA — When allegations that several former Teens for Christ leaders and at least one volunteer engaged in a pattern of sexual misconduct, emotional abuse and mishandling of those allegations went viral on social media last July, the TFC board promised to thoroughly investigate and communicate its findings. “We...
‘Nicest man that you could ever meet;’ People mourning business owner shot and killed in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — People in Springfield are mourning the loss of a business owner that was shot and killed Thursday night. The community paid respects to Thomas A. Gill Saturday night. >>PHOTOS: ‘Nicest man that you could ever meet;’ People mourning business owner shot and killed in Springfield.
themirrornewspaper.com
Whitehouse Police Chief Accepts Job In Sidney, Ohio
BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — When Mark McDonough interviewed for the job of police chief for the village of Whitehouse in 2012, he set forth a 10-year plan to meet goals for the department – and then move out of the way for the next generation of leaders.
This Ohio County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
Report exonerates Greene County Animal Control officer in death of dog named ‘Blue’
XENIA — A Greene County Animal Control officer did not do anything to cause the death of a dog named “Blue,” a 100-pound American Bully that died in late October, according to an independent report county administrators commissioned into the animal’s demise. Blue’s owner accused animal...
Lima NAACP names new leaders, focus areas
LIMA — Local NAACP officers were sworn in to serve the current year. The local leadership will include President Pastor Ron Fails, Vice President Henry Hudson, Secretary Amber N. Basares, Treasurer Charlene Smith-Echols, and Attorney Dennis Kerber of the Allen County Common Pleas Court. The local NAACP chapter is...
Police identify body found at Ohio recycling facility
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the body found at a Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus on Thursday morning. Lynsi Seaunier, 28, was discovered at 1191 Fields Ave. on Thursday after authorities responded to a report of an unresponsive person at 10:28 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. Seaunier was pronounced […]
‘A difficult decision’: Landes Meat Market announces store closure
"It will be a sad day to close the store. It is bittersweet because change is hard, but it's ultimately the right thing and will allow us to focus on a growing part of our business."
K-9 called after USPS carrier reportedly robbed in Huber Heights
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Huber Heights Police responded to a reported armed robbery on Saturday. The Huber Heights Police Department says police were called to the 7600 block of Mount Whitney in Huber Heights at 10:10 a.m. for an armed robbery. Authorities say a USPS carrier was delivering mail when they were reportedly robbed. Authorities […]
Springfield PD updates community on multiple criminal investigations
This announcement comes after multiple incidents in the past weeks including two shootings and a standoff.
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following couples have applied for marriage licenses at Allen County Probate Court:. Christopher Dunahugh and Charlotte Applefeller, both of Elida; Caleb Lammers and Brianna Alva, both of Lima; Jonathan Garcia of Beaverdam and Julia Januszewska of Bowling Green; Bryan Cox and Alexis Bevins, both of Lima; Dakota Toland and Cheyann Schadewald, both of Lima; Andrew Chamberlain and Mary Tschuder, both of Elida; Greggory Henry and Nichole Bachar, both of Lima; Daniel Boutwell and Jodi Elverd, both of Lima; Skyler Stemen and Dakota Bailey, both of Lima; Matthew Crawford and Kaitlyn Smith, both of Lima; Jacob Youngpeter and Emilie Buettner, both of Spencerville; and Jesse Hardy and Brenda Brown, both of Lima.
Sidney Daily News
Plans for new Sidney fire houses
SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council recently authorized City Manager Andrew Bowsher to enter into a contract with Freytag & Associates, Inc. for a new project to build two new firehouses in Sidney. Freytag & Associates is a local architecture firm that has done multiple projects for the city,...
Comments / 0