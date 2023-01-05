Read full article on original website
alabamanews.net
Two Montgomery-Area Cousins Arrested on Capital Murder Charges
Two cousins from the Montgomery/Lowndes County area are charged with killing two people whose bodies were found in Tuscaloosa County. The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says the suspects, Keondre Jazel McCall and Mance Quinnell McCall Jr., both 19 years old, are charged with capital murder and are being held without bond.
Two cousins charged with double murders along Alabama interstate
Two cousins have been charged with killing two people whose bodies were found a few miles apart along a stretch of Interstate in Alabama. Keondre Jazel McCall and Mance Quinnell McCall Jr., both 19, were arrested and charged with capital murder. Both men are from the Montgomery and Lowndes County area. They were arrested in Lowndes County.
ABC 33/40 News
Two men arrested after bodies found in Fosters community
Two people have been arrested after two bodies were found in the Fosters community over the weekend. The victims have been identified as 23-year-old Justin Michael Whitfield, and 23-year-old Destin Rashard Holley, both from the Montgomery area. 19-year-old Keondra Jazel McCall and 19-year-old Mance Quinnell McCall Jr, both from the...
wvtm13.com
Man dies after apparent assault at Limestone prison
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A man at Limestone Correctional Facility was killed in an apparent inmate-on-inmate assault. The Alabama Department of Corrections said 35-year-old Ariene Kimbrough was discovered deceased inside his cell Wednesday at the north Alabama prison. The prison system did not say how Kimbrough died. The agency said...
Suspect kidnapped, tortured and beat Alabama man to death, police allege
An Alabama man has been arrested and charged with kidnapping, torturing and eventually killing another man. Jonathan Hoover, 27, was charged with the capital murder and kidnapping of Nakel Johnson a 47-year-old Montgomery Alabama man was found beaten and stuffed into his own car in Lapine in November, court records indicate.
Trial for man accused in Capital Murder of Auburn Police Officer set for Feb. 6th
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Loved ones of slain Auburn Police Officer William Buechner have waited three years and seven months for his accused killer to face judgment in front of a jury. A status hearing in the Capital Murder case, where prosecutors are seeking the death penalty, was held Friday. Auburn Police Officer William Buechner’s […]
WTVM
Two suspects arrested in November murder on Cross Tie Ct. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department arrested two men in a November 2022 murder. On Saturday, November 19, at 1:15 a.m., Columbus officers responded to a shooting in the 6200 block of Cross Tie Court. Upon arrival, officers found the victim in front of the apartment. EMS responded and transported the victim to Piedmont Columbus Regional ER.
Opelika-Auburn News
What you missed this week in notable Opelika crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Opelika-Auburn News. (3) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
alreporter.com
Incarcerated man confirmed dead at Staton Correctional facility
Staton Correctional Facility and Draper Correctional Facility near Elmore, Alabama. GOOGLE EARTH. A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed on Wednesday the death of an incarcerated individual at Staton Correctional facility. Brandon Taylor, a 39-year-old incarcerated man at the Elmore County facility, was found unresponsive in his bed...
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Arrest Made in Montgomery Bank Robbery
Montgomery police say they’ve charged a man with robbing a bank. Police say they’ve charged 59-year-old Dwight Long with third-degree robbery. Investigators say the robbery happened at about 9:25AM Friday in the 2900 block of McGehee Road. That is where a Regions Bank branch (Green Lantern) is located.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn Police Department joins nationwide initiative with goal to have 30% female officers by 2030
The Auburn Police Department has joined the 30x30 Initiative, which is a nationwide goal to increase the percentage of female officers to 30% by the year 2030. Currently women only make up about 12% of sworn officers and about 3% of police leadership in the U.S. Auburn Assistant Police Chief...
WTVM
Saturday shooting on Hawthorne Drive leads to an investigation
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Saturday night, law enforcement and crime scene investigators were seen on Hawthorne Drive, in Columbus. According to authorities, a shooting investigation is underway in the 2900 block of Hawthorne Drive. This is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more information.
WTVM
Muscogee Co. jury selected in Anthony Gates trial
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Over 60 residents of Muscogee County accomplished their civic duty this morning in court for jury duty. As a result, 14 now have been selected to serve on the trial for Anthony Gates. 26-year-old Gates faces decades in prison if convicted of the charges against him.
wvasfm.org
New homicide report released by MPD
A new homicide report was released by the Montgomery police Thursday. The 2022 document showed a decrease in homicides compared to figures over the past two years. According to the 2022 report, there were 61 homicides with 66 percent of the cases solved. In 2021, 77 homicides were reported with...
CPD and MCSO aid statewide operation targeting gang activity resulting in several local arrests
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia Department of Community Supervision (DCS), along with over 100 state, federal, local agencies conducted warrant searches, 4th Ademendment searches, parol searches, and field interview with multiple verified gang members across Georgia between Dec. 5-9, 2022. The statewide operation resulted in the following: The Columbus Police Department and the Muscogee […]
alabamanews.net
Man Killed Lee County Crash
A man has been killed in a wreck in Lee County. Alabama State Troopers say 26-year-old Gudiel Lopez was killed in a wreck between a van and a pickup. Investigators say he was riding in the van without wearing a seat belt. State troopers say the van hit a pickup...
WTVM
Man arrested on assault, attempted murder charges in LaGrange
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police arrest man on multiple charges including attempted murder. On January 5, at approximately 11:55 p.m., officers responded to the area of Mitchell Avenue and North Greenwood Street in reference to a person shot. As officers were responding to that location, Troup E-911 dispatched officers...
WTVM
‘Sleep in peace, Dre’: Candlelight vigil for 23-year-old Lawyers Lane shooting victim
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Just four days into the new year, Columbus police responded to a shooting in the driveway of a home on Lawyers Lane in Columbus. Police say 23-year-old DeAndre Meadows died after being shot multiple times. Family and friends gathered Saturday night to celebrate the life of...
alabamanews.net
Auburn Police: Man Arrested for Robbery Involving Gunfire
Auburn police have arrested an Alexander City man in a robbery investigation that officers say involved gunfire. Police say 18-year-old Travis Jerome Johnson Jr., is charged with robbery first degree. Police say they responded to a call that a car had been hit by gunfire near the 2400 block of...
wvasfm.org
Montgomery teenager is a victim of homicide
An 18-year-old is Montgomery's latest homicide victim. Montgomery Police are conducting an investigation into the death of 18-year-old Willie Grant. MPD and Fire Medics responded to a local hospital on Tuesday around 11:45 p.m. in reference to subjects shot. Grant, who sustained a fatal gunshot wound was pronounced dead. Two...
