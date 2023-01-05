Read full article on original website
Jim Long Pork Commentary, Nasty Week for Hogs, January 9th 2023
Last week it seemed the hog market had a holiday hangover. Shorter weeks of slaughter rarely seem to work for producers. This year was no exception. Lean Hog futures and cash prices all languished significantly. We expect as the dust settles and business returns to full week both lean hog futures and cash prices will rebound. Why? There are still fewer hogs domestically and globally. Also, less beef and less poultry. The only way to ration lower supply is higher prices. June futures were $1.05 on Friday. We expect in June lean hogs will reach $1.20.
Podcast: Dr. Justin Brown – How to become a certified swine sample collector
It’s quite true that the US hasn’t been hit by ASF yet. However, if there’s one thing we can know for sure is that we need to be prepared for it in case it does cross our borders. In order to stop ASF from spreading, first we must be able to identify it, a process which begins with proper sampling. In this episode, I talk with Dr. Justin Brown about a new sampling certification that anyone who works with pigs can receive. It involves training in proper ASF sampling techniques, so that our country can be ready to stop it if an outbreak occurs.
New survey: Hogs outnumber people in Iowa by over 7:1
Iowa continues to lead the nation in hog production. Iowa continues to be the top producer of hogs in the United States by a landslide, outnumbering people by over seven to one. There are 23.6 million hogs in Iowa, compared with the state’s 3.2 million people. Although this is a...
