It’s quite true that the US hasn’t been hit by ASF yet. However, if there’s one thing we can know for sure is that we need to be prepared for it in case it does cross our borders. In order to stop ASF from spreading, first we must be able to identify it, a process which begins with proper sampling. In this episode, I talk with Dr. Justin Brown about a new sampling certification that anyone who works with pigs can receive. It involves training in proper ASF sampling techniques, so that our country can be ready to stop it if an outbreak occurs.

7 HOURS AGO