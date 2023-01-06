ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alma, MI

The Saginaw News

Saginaw men accused of keeping 2 males captive, robbing and torturing them

SAGINAW, MI — Two Saginaw men are facing life offenses after allegedly keeping two others captive as they robbed and tortured them. The matter began on Thursday, Jan. 5, when a 17-year-old went to a residence in the 600 block of South Granger Street on Saginaw’s West Side to hang out with two residents, Jontorrion L. Reed, 21, and Mitchell J. Ballard, who turned 20 two days prior, said Saginaw Police Detective Sgt. Matthew Gerow. Though the teen had considered the older men his friends, they pulled out a handgun and demanded his shoes and cellphone.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

wsgw.com

MLive

Flint man arraigned on murder charge in city’s first homicide of 2023

FLINT, MI – A Flint man has been arraigned on a murder charge in connection with the city’s first homicide of 2023. Ryan Lamar Cooper, 30, was arraigned Friday, Jan. 6, by 67th District Court Judge Herman Marable Jr. on felony charges of open murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, third-degree fleeing police, carrying a concealed weapon and four counts of felony firearm.
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

LIVE: Genesee County Sheriff gives update on ‘Michigan Monster’ case

FLINT, Mich. (WILX) - New details will be released regarding a Genesee County man who the Sheriff’s office called “The Michigan Monster.”. Michael Anthony Barajas faces charges for allegedly holding a pregnant woman captive for days in November. Background: Human trafficking suspect threatened to ‘rip out victim’s throat’...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
MLive

GoFundMe started for funeral of Saginaw teen whose ‘life was cut short due to senseless gun violence’

SAGINAW, MI — A GoFundMe campaign is underway to help raise funeral funds for a Saginaw teenager fatally shot on New Year’s Day. Keshawn N. Banks, 16, suffered fatal gunshot wounds about 10:22 p.m. on Jan. 1 in the parking lot of the Marathon gas station at 2740 E. Holland Ave. Shortly thereafter, a vehicle containing Banks and four others arrived at a local hospital.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

One killed, 2 injured in Gratiot Co. crash

GRATIOT CO., Mich. (WNEM) - One person is dead and two others were injured after two vehicles were involved in a head-on crash in Gratiot County. The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to northbound US-127 near Madison Road in Pine River Township for a two-vehicle crash on Jan. 8 at 3:13 p.m.
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Victim, officer identified in deadly Lansing police shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 35-year-old man from Lansing was killed Thursday in a police shooting on Irene Street. Police identified the man Friday afternoon as Nicolas Micko. At about 5 p.m. Thursday, Lansing police officers responded to reports of a man with a gun on Irene Street. Police said when officers arrived on the scene, they heard gunshots and called for backup and Michigan State Police troopers came to assist.
LANSING, MI
kisswtlz.com

Former Flint Fire Chief Sues City, Mayor

A former Flint Fire Chief has filed a 10 million dollar suit against the City of Flint and Mayor Sheldon Neeley, alledging wrongful termination. Attourney Arnold Reed says that former chief Raymond Barton was fired for refusing to lie and cover up the circumstances of the deaths of two children that died in a house fire in May of 2022. In the incident, 2 Flint firefighters declared a room to be “all clear,” but soon after, other firefighters found 12-year-old Zyaire Mitchell and his brother, 9-year-old Lamar in the same room. Both children were rushed to the hospital in critical condition and died days later.
FLINT, MI

