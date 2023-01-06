Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Top leaders in Ill. take oath of office Monday
Voters in Cape Girardeau will get a chance to vote on a 3-percent marijuana tax on the April 4th ballot.
KFVS12
Southeast Mo. State campuses, offices to reopen Tues. after water outage
Southeast Mo. State campuses, offices to reopen Tues. after water outage
KFVS12
2 injured in crash involving Jackson school bus
One person was killed in a 2 vehicle accident on I-55 at mile marker 20.8 involving a commercial vehicle and passenger car in Pemiscot County. Former handler reunited with K-9 in Scott County, Mo.
KFVS12
Mo. bill filed to provide free meals to students
Mo. bill filed to provide free meals to students
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau Marijuana Tax
Perry County, Mo. leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new justice center. A Missouri bill looks to provide free meals to students.
KFVS12
Suspect arrested after leading Cape Girardeau police on chase in stolen vehicle
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A suspect was arrested after police say he led them on a chase in a stolen vehicle. According to the Lt. Rick Schmidt with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, on Tuesday, January 10, just before 10:30 a.m., officers found a vehicle that had been reported stolen from an area McDonald’s.
KFVS12
Scott County Sheriff reacts to forced move
Tonight we find out more information on a Jefferson County man arrested on two counts of grooming minors for sexual purposes. The Illinois general assembly could have an assault weapon ban passed out of both chambers by next week.
KFVS12
Carbondale NAACP to hold MLK 41st Scholarship Breakfast
County leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Perry County, Mo. justice center. Two people were injured in a crash involving a Jackson school bus.
Why are deputies in Missouri encouraging day drinking?
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office wants booze-drinking volunteers.
KFVS12
Sheriff identifies 2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Carterville
Sheriff identifies 2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Carterville
kfmo.com
St. Francois County Saturday Crash
(St. Francois County, MO) A Park Hills man, 57 year old Donald E. Casteel, is suffering serious injuries after he was involved in a two vehicle crash in St. Francois County Saturday morning just after 11 o'clock. Reports from the Highway Patrol show the wreck took place at the intersection of Highway 8 and Route P as a van driven by 69 year old Donald J. Robison, of Middlebrook, failed to yield to Casteel's car. The car crashed into the left side of Robison's van and it rolled over. Casteel, who was not wearing a seatbelt during the wreck, was flown to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis. Robison received moderate injuries and was taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington.
KFVS12
Vehicles stolen from dealership in Cape Girardeau County
The Illinois general assembly could have an assault weapon ban passed out of both chambers by next week. The Scott County Sheriff is facing a new challenge. Where can he move his deputies, support staff and equipment and what is it going to cost?.
gladstonedispatch.com
Trooper slammed for evidence storage as trial opens in deadly Jefferson County DWI crash
HILLSBORO — The storage of two blood vials is poised to be a key piece of evidence in the trial of a Fenton man accused of driving drunk and killing a couple and their infant son. On Friday, the opening day of David Thurby’s DWI trial, a state trooper...
myleaderpaper.com
Festus woman allegedly stabs man in domestic dispute
Festus Police are investigating a report that a woman allegedly stabbed a man during a domestic dispute on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, Chief Tim Lewis said. He said the alleged victim was treated at the scene by emergency medical personnel and was not transported for additional medical care. Festus Police...
myleaderpaper.com
Gunshot fired into Hillsboro-area home while man slept inside
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shot fired at a home in the 1300 block of Brickyard Road in the Hillsboro area, where a man was sleeping at the time. The round entered the home through a window in his bedroom and traveled through an interior wall but did not strike him, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
wsiu.org
Active Shooter situation puts schools, businesses on lockdown
Officials say two people died as a result of a shooting incident in Carterville Friday morning. Schools and businesses in Carterville and area communities were on lockdown, as an active shooter situation developed along Illinois Route 13 just before 9:00am. Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Diederich's office says 32-year old Michelle...
wfcnnews.com
One airlifted following structure fire in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY - One female was airlifted with serious injuries following a structure fire this morning in Franklin County. According to Zeigler Fire Chief Ryan Buckingham, crews were first called to the scene around 9:15 a.m. on Renfro Lake Road for a structure fire with a reported entrapment. Upon arrival,...
KFVS12
Scott City Fire Dept. reminds residents to check carbon monoxide detectors
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Firefighters in southeast Missouri are reminding residents to check the expiration on their carbon monoxide detectors, especially if they have gas appliances. In Scott City, crews were dispatched to a home for a detector sounding and found very high levels of carbon monoxide inside the...
KMOV
Two years later: Locals charged in Jan. 6 attack serve minimal jail time, probation
(KMOV) -- Friday marks the two-year anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. It’s also a day that had major consequences for a number of Missourians. Emily Hernandez of Sullivan, Missouri, was one of several people captured in a photo holding then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s broken door sign during the Capitol insurrection. Hernandez, her uncle William Merry and friend Paul Westover were all charged for unlawfully being inside the Capitol building.
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau Salvation Army giving away clothes
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The Cape Girardeau Salvation Army held a clothing giveaway Monday. The Wal Mart in Jackson donated the clothes to the Salvation Army. The organization is giving away clothes for free each day until the clothes are gone. The giveaway is for anyone who comes.
