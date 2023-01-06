ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, MO

KFVS12

Top leaders in Ill. take oath of office Monday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

2 injured in crash involving Jackson school bus

PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Mo. bill filed to provide free meals to students

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau Marijuana Tax

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Scott County Sheriff reacts to forced move

SCOTT COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Carbondale NAACP to hold MLK 41st Scholarship Breakfast

KFVS12

Sheriff identifies 2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Carterville

CARTERVILLE, IL
kfmo.com

St. Francois County Saturday Crash

(St. Francois County, MO) A Park Hills man, 57 year old Donald E. Casteel, is suffering serious injuries after he was involved in a two vehicle crash in St. Francois County Saturday morning just after 11 o'clock. Reports from the Highway Patrol show the wreck took place at the intersection of Highway 8 and Route P as a van driven by 69 year old Donald J. Robison, of Middlebrook, failed to yield to Casteel's car. The car crashed into the left side of Robison's van and it rolled over. Casteel, who was not wearing a seatbelt during the wreck, was flown to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis. Robison received moderate injuries and was taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington.
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Vehicles stolen from dealership in Cape Girardeau County

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Festus woman allegedly stabs man in domestic dispute

Festus Police are investigating a report that a woman allegedly stabbed a man during a domestic dispute on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, Chief Tim Lewis said. He said the alleged victim was treated at the scene by emergency medical personnel and was not transported for additional medical care. Festus Police...
FESTUS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Gunshot fired into Hillsboro-area home while man slept inside

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shot fired at a home in the 1300 block of Brickyard Road in the Hillsboro area, where a man was sleeping at the time. The round entered the home through a window in his bedroom and traveled through an interior wall but did not strike him, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
HILLSBORO, MO
wsiu.org

Active Shooter situation puts schools, businesses on lockdown

Officials say two people died as a result of a shooting incident in Carterville Friday morning. Schools and businesses in Carterville and area communities were on lockdown, as an active shooter situation developed along Illinois Route 13 just before 9:00am. Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Diederich's office says 32-year old Michelle...
CARTERVILLE, IL
wfcnnews.com

One airlifted following structure fire in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY - One female was airlifted with serious injuries following a structure fire this morning in Franklin County. According to Zeigler Fire Chief Ryan Buckingham, crews were first called to the scene around 9:15 a.m. on Renfro Lake Road for a structure fire with a reported entrapment. Upon arrival,...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
KMOV

Two years later: Locals charged in Jan. 6 attack serve minimal jail time, probation

(KMOV) -- Friday marks the two-year anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. It’s also a day that had major consequences for a number of Missourians. Emily Hernandez of Sullivan, Missouri, was one of several people captured in a photo holding then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s broken door sign during the Capitol insurrection. Hernandez, her uncle William Merry and friend Paul Westover were all charged for unlawfully being inside the Capitol building.
SULLIVAN, MO
kbsi23.com

Cape Girardeau Salvation Army giving away clothes

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The Cape Girardeau Salvation Army held a clothing giveaway Monday. The Wal Mart in Jackson donated the clothes to the Salvation Army. The organization is giving away clothes for free each day until the clothes are gone. The giveaway is for anyone who comes.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

