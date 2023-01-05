Read full article on original website
38 Students Transfer Due To Teacher Vacancies
Thirty-eight families so far have chosen to move their students out of a West Rock magnet school and to another city public school that has more teachers on staff. That’s the latest with teacher vacancies and student transfers at Brennan-Rogers Magnet School on Wilmot Road. In response to an...
We Love Our Principal
Our favorite principal, Mr. Nate Holt, was awarded the Rural Principal of the Year! The school district defines it as “a principal of a rural school who has made significant improvements to overcome the special challenges given the remote nature and size of the school.” We are super proud of him! He's done, and continues to do, amazing things for the students and faculty at Brockbank! We asked the staff to write something they appreciate or admire about Mr. Holt. The following are just a few of the responses:
Current Publishing
Judge: Carmel Clay Schools did not violate dollar law in not offering former elementary building to charter schools
Carmel Clay Schools did not violate the state’s dollar law after the closure of Orchard Park Elementary, according to a Jan. 4 ruling in Hamilton County court. Indiana Classical Schools Corp., which eyed the former elementary school building as a site to open Valor Classical Academy charter school this fall, sued CCS in April 2022, stating that CCS violated state law by not offering the campus to charter schools for $1 after closing the school.
Mrs. Deardeuff’s Class Takes the Spirit Day Trophy!
Today, we had a single class walk away with the Spirit Day Trophy! Mrs. Deardeuff’s 4th Grade class won, with 95% of her students Rockin’ the Red. Congratulations!
Parent Guidance Series
In response to parent concerns about student health and well-being, Nebo School District is partnering with ParentGuidance.org to deliver presentations developed by licensed therapists. This series will be virtual, interactive, and is designed to help parents and caregivers support students. Registration, attendance and interactions are kept totally anonymous from other viewers. See this flier for registration information. First class is on January 19th.
Landmark school spirit
Students received Landmark shirts at the end of the 4th mini-term. #itsagreatdaytobeadragon #neboschooldistrict #theclimb.
December Student of the Month
December Student of the Month for each class. Way to show your S.O.A.R and represent Hobble Creek. #HobbleCreekElementary #HobbleHawks #NeboSchoolDistrict #DiscoverPowerWithin #NeboHero #StudentSuccess #EmpowerStudents #EngageStudents #FocusOnStudents #LoveUTPublicSchools #UtPol #UtEd #ThankATeacher #LoveTeaching #BeKindToOneAnother.
Congratulations Mrs. Darrington!
“A principal who goes the extra mile on behalf of students and is an advocate for both individuals and groups of students.”. Thank you for the many things you do for all the Students at Cherry Creek. You embody the motto at Cherry Creek: You Lead, You Learn, You Inspire and help the students feel Important! Congratulations Mrs. Darrington! #leadersofCherryCreek.
Praise Notes - December 21, 2022
Every Friday, "Praise Notes" are read during morning announcements. These students are called to the office and get their picture taken. Students can earn a "Praise Note" by being caught doing kind things throughout the school and classrooms.
Safe School Assembly
Today at Apple Valley we had our safe school assembly where the students were able to compete in a jeopardy style game about following school rules and how to keep our school safe. We were so impressed with how well the students did!. #weloveourschool#applevalleyelementary#homeofthesilverfox#neboschooldistrict#utahedu#thankyourteachers#safeschool#safetyisfun.
1/6/23 SJHS Newsletter — 06/01/23 Boletín SJHS
Desplaza hacia abajo para Español. We’ve had a great first week back, and students are getting settled into their second semester classes. Grades from term 2 have been finalized; please check Infinite Campus for your child’s end of term grades. (Infinite Campus help) Upcoming SJHS events:. Monday,...
newsnationnow.com
Schools explore new approaches to disciplining students
(NewsNation) — Schools across the nation are dealing with more violence, with teachers having to break up fights. Now, campuses are trying to figure out how to discipline students as bad behavior has increased in class. Some educators are saying it’s time to ditch traditional means of disciplining students....
