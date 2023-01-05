Our favorite principal, Mr. Nate Holt, was awarded the Rural Principal of the Year! The school district defines it as “a principal of a rural school who has made significant improvements to overcome the special challenges given the remote nature and size of the school.” We are super proud of him! He's done, and continues to do, amazing things for the students and faculty at Brockbank! We asked the staff to write something they appreciate or admire about Mr. Holt. The following are just a few of the responses:

