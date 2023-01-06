PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There is nothing worse on a frigid January morning than to have a frosty mess to deal with on your windshield, but there are ways to make defrosting easier.All window clearing begins with getting your vehicle started and turning on the defroster. Jeff Zukerman, owner of Ryan's Autoglass, says use your visors. "Heating the car is very important," he said. "Let the car warm up. If you flip the visor down, it will keep the air flowing on the windshield versus just flowing back in the car - to concentrate on the area to keep it...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO