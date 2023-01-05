ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Comments / 3

Armywarrior
2d ago

I have tried 5 infusion treatments over the years that either did nothing or I couldn't tolerate, which lead me to high dose steroids which is only a band-aid and the weight gain is a bad side affect..It will be interesting to see how this pans out.

thelivingstonpost.com

Trinity Health Livingston earns trauma designation

Trinity Health Livingston recently received Level IV Trauma Designation from the state of Michigan. This designation means the hospital has demonstrated its ability to provide advanced trauma life support, including evaluation, stabilization and diagnostics, prior to transferring patients to a higher-level trauma center. Trauma centers are ranked from levels one...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Your Health: COVID-19 vaccine nasal spray on the way

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There’s been a lot of confusion over COVID-19 shots and boosters. How many do you need and when do you need them?. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says all Americans aged 12 and older should get the new booster against the Omicron variant.
LANSING, MI
US 103.1

Danger May Be in Your Home and You Wouldn’t Know. Radon Gas!

Ever heard of Radon gas? No? It's time to be aware of it because many homes across Michigan and Grand Rapids may have Radon and not even know it. It can be pretty nasty stuff, actually, because the EPA, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, says 21,000 people die annually from lung cancer caused by radon. It's something to be taken seriously.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital names new medical director of philanthropy education

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Dr. James Fahner has been named medical director of philanthropy education and provider well-being at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. In his new role, Fahner, who formerly served as endowed division chief of pediatric hematology and oncology at the children’s hospital, will work to advance the hospital’s foundation in areas such as donor relations, fundraising and stewardship activities. He will also work to promote and lead programs designed to reduce caregiver burnout.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WILX-TV

Mid-Michigan handywomen start home-improvement businesses

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 89% of construction workers are male, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That’s why Elyse Kopietz-Cooney started Bumble Home Improvements. “I know from my own experience as a homeowner it can feel like you’re entering a boys club, and that things are being...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

No inspections at Knob Hill Apartments in past 5 years

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Weeks after a fire started on the first floor of one of the buildings at Knob Hill Apartments, just days before Christmas, people who lived there are remembering the tragedy after learning their home had not been inspected since 2017. Meridian Township Manager Frank Walsh said...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Mayor Andy Schor announces Façade Improvement Grant Program

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The application process is now open for the City of Lansing 2023 Façade Improvement Program grants. Announced by Mayor Andy Schor on Monday, this grant program will provide targeted assistance for improving the appearance and structural conditions of building facades in highly visible and critical areas in the city.
LANSING, MI
horseandrider.com

Strangles in Two Michigan Counties

Two horses in Michigan have tested positive for strangles. The first horse is a 10-year-old Thoroughbred gelding in Van Buren County. He developed a nasal discharge and fever, and his diagnosis was confirmed on December 29. The gelding is recovering. It is unknown if other horses were exposed. The second...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Mid-Michigan businesses impacted by lack of snow

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has seen a lot of wet grass and mud, but very little snow. While most people are happy to see the snow melt away, others rely on it to make money - such as plow drivers and tubing hill operators. When there’s no snow, some businesses can take a hit.
EAST LANSING, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan News Anchor Says Goodbye After 20 Years

When someone has been a local TV anchor for many years, they become part of the community. That person may even feel like family, since you’ve seen them on TV every day for so long. Now, a popular Michigan TV anchor is saying farewell after almost 20 years in...
LANSING, MI
mikeandjonpodcast.com

PPO granted against new Chair of Livingston County GOP

A Personal Protection Order (PPO) has been issued against the newly elected head of the Livingston County Republican Party by a Brighton woman who says she has been harassed and her family threatened. Jennifer Smith was elected as Chair of the Livingston County GOP in December. Smith, who headed up...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
townbroadcast.com

Is public education concept in U.S. being murdered?

ACHTUNG: This is not a “fair and balanced article. It is an editorial by the editor. In the twilight of my autumn years, I have been plagued by horrible fear that our public education system is collapsing because of unfair pressure from outside forces. It came to mind this...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

