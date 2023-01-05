Read full article on original website
Armywarrior
2d ago
I have tried 5 infusion treatments over the years that either did nothing or I couldn't tolerate, which lead me to high dose steroids which is only a band-aid and the weight gain is a bad side affect..It will be interesting to see how this pans out.
thelivingstonpost.com
Trinity Health Livingston earns trauma designation
Trinity Health Livingston recently received Level IV Trauma Designation from the state of Michigan. This designation means the hospital has demonstrated its ability to provide advanced trauma life support, including evaluation, stabilization and diagnostics, prior to transferring patients to a higher-level trauma center. Trauma centers are ranked from levels one...
WILX-TV
Your Health: COVID-19 vaccine nasal spray on the way
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There’s been a lot of confusion over COVID-19 shots and boosters. How many do you need and when do you need them?. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says all Americans aged 12 and older should get the new booster against the Omicron variant.
This is why masks are back in Ann Arbor Public Schools
ANN ARBOR, MI - With a handful of different viruses to contend with after a winter break that likely saw families attending gatherings, Superintendent Jeanice Swift said a two-week mask mandate is in order for students returning to class Monday in Ann Arbor Public Schools. Re-introducing the mask mandate from...
MI Department of Health and Human Services investigating 3 pediatric deaths linked to iGAS
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is investigating three pediatric deaths linked to invasive group A strep, a bacteria that can affect the body differently than simple strep throat. Helen DeVos Children's Hospital is seeing a handful of cases of invasive group A...
Danger May Be in Your Home and You Wouldn’t Know. Radon Gas!
Ever heard of Radon gas? No? It's time to be aware of it because many homes across Michigan and Grand Rapids may have Radon and not even know it. It can be pretty nasty stuff, actually, because the EPA, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, says 21,000 people die annually from lung cancer caused by radon. It's something to be taken seriously.
Ann Arbor Public Schools says masks will be required for the next two weeks
AAPS states that "Masks are required while indoors in AAPS schools from January 9 - 20." The district says they're making this decision as students return to class from winter break.
Ann Arbor suicide prevention nonprofit gets $4M to build residential center
ANN ARBOR, MI - After more than three years of providing facilitated support groups virtually, an Ann Arbor-based suicide prevention nonprofit has taken a major step toward realizing its vision of providing a space for in-person connections and activities for those struggling with depression, anxiety and suicide. Garrett’s Space has...
Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital names new medical director of philanthropy education
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Dr. James Fahner has been named medical director of philanthropy education and provider well-being at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. In his new role, Fahner, who formerly served as endowed division chief of pediatric hematology and oncology at the children’s hospital, will work to advance the hospital’s foundation in areas such as donor relations, fundraising and stewardship activities. He will also work to promote and lead programs designed to reduce caregiver burnout.
WILX-TV
Mid-Michigan handywomen start home-improvement businesses
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 89% of construction workers are male, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That’s why Elyse Kopietz-Cooney started Bumble Home Improvements. “I know from my own experience as a homeowner it can feel like you’re entering a boys club, and that things are being...
WILX-TV
No inspections at Knob Hill Apartments in past 5 years
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Weeks after a fire started on the first floor of one of the buildings at Knob Hill Apartments, just days before Christmas, people who lived there are remembering the tragedy after learning their home had not been inspected since 2017. Meridian Township Manager Frank Walsh said...
WILX-TV
Mayor Andy Schor announces Façade Improvement Grant Program
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The application process is now open for the City of Lansing 2023 Façade Improvement Program grants. Announced by Mayor Andy Schor on Monday, this grant program will provide targeted assistance for improving the appearance and structural conditions of building facades in highly visible and critical areas in the city.
Why have eggs been so expensive lately?
The price of a dozen eggs has skyrocketed as avian influenza and inflation impact the supply chain.
horseandrider.com
Strangles in Two Michigan Counties
Two horses in Michigan have tested positive for strangles. The first horse is a 10-year-old Thoroughbred gelding in Van Buren County. He developed a nasal discharge and fever, and his diagnosis was confirmed on December 29. The gelding is recovering. It is unknown if other horses were exposed. The second...
WILX-TV
Mid-Michigan businesses impacted by lack of snow
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has seen a lot of wet grass and mud, but very little snow. While most people are happy to see the snow melt away, others rely on it to make money - such as plow drivers and tubing hill operators. When there’s no snow, some businesses can take a hit.
abc12.com
Police: Teen driver crossed median of U.S. 127, causing deadly crash
GRATIOT COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators say a teenage driver crossed the median of U.S. 127 in Gratiot County on Sunday afternoon, causing a head-on crash that claimed the life of an Ithaca woman. The Gratiot County Sheriff's Office says a 16-year-old girl from Shepherd was driving north on U.S....
1051thebounce.com
Michigan News Anchor Says Goodbye After 20 Years
When someone has been a local TV anchor for many years, they become part of the community. That person may even feel like family, since you’ve seen them on TV every day for so long. Now, a popular Michigan TV anchor is saying farewell after almost 20 years in...
mikeandjonpodcast.com
PPO granted against new Chair of Livingston County GOP
A Personal Protection Order (PPO) has been issued against the newly elected head of the Livingston County Republican Party by a Brighton woman who says she has been harassed and her family threatened. Jennifer Smith was elected as Chair of the Livingston County GOP in December. Smith, who headed up...
townbroadcast.com
Is public education concept in U.S. being murdered?
ACHTUNG: This is not a “fair and balanced article. It is an editorial by the editor. In the twilight of my autumn years, I have been plagued by horrible fear that our public education system is collapsing because of unfair pressure from outside forces. It came to mind this...
City of Lansing responds to Marvin Gardens conditions
Marvin Gardens in Lansing is an apartment complex that has been heavily featured here on WLNS.
Fox17
Cookies, a global cannabis dispensary, to open in Grand Rapids Jan. 21
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Cookies, a global cannabis retailer, is scheduled to open a location in Grand Rapids later this month. The store, located on Ann Street, is scheduled to open Saturday, Jan. 21 at 8 a.m. The grand opening ceremony will include music, giveaways, discounts and free food,...
