Rocky Mount, VA

Franklin News Post

New sign at Franklin Memorial Park

Franklin Memorial Park took a big step forward in the cemetery’s ongoing beautification efforts and improvements with the recent construction of this custom cut stone and engraved granite sign at the entrance on U.S. 220. “The new sign, coupled with ongoing landscaping and other improvements, are all designed to...
Franklin News Post

Tobacco commission approves money for Franklin County, others

Nearly $800,000 in grants from the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission will be coming to Henry, Patrick, Franklin, Floyd, Carroll and Wythe counties. The largest grant of $330,000 will go to the Virginia Cattleman’s Association to create an incentive program for an advance purchase of inventory. The purpose of the project is to provide a way for Virginia cattle farmers to earn a higher return on the sale of cattle and beef, a release from state Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick, stated.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
Franklin News Post

Quintet of Eagles earn All-Region honors

Franklin County's varsity football team has placed five players on the 2022 Class 6 Region A All-Region squad. Earning first-team accolades is standout running back Jahylen Lee, who became the program's career leading rusher during the season. As a first-team selection, Lee, who finished his high-school career with more than...

