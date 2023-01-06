Nearly $800,000 in grants from the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission will be coming to Henry, Patrick, Franklin, Floyd, Carroll and Wythe counties. The largest grant of $330,000 will go to the Virginia Cattleman’s Association to create an incentive program for an advance purchase of inventory. The purpose of the project is to provide a way for Virginia cattle farmers to earn a higher return on the sale of cattle and beef, a release from state Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick, stated.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO