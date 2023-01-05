ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Providence, RI

East Providence Youth Council Members Initiate ‘The Bandana Project’ In East Providence and Surrounding Communities

On Friday January 6th, 11 members of the East Providence Youth Council (EPYC) became the inaugural support group for EPYC’s nationally recognized chapter for The Bandana Project. The East Providence Prevention Coalition (EPPC) awarded certificates of training to the youth and they received green bandanas. The Bandana Project is...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
Rehoboth Hires New Town Accountant

Ashley Pires has been hired as the new Town Accountant by the Board of Selectmen. Pires previously served as the City Auditor for Fall River, the Budget and Finance Analyst for the town of Bridgewater, and the Director of Accounts Payable and Payroll at Laurel Ridge Rehab. Last month, Bruce...
REHOBOTH, MA
Rehoboth local promoted to Fundraising Associate at the Pan-Mass Challenge

The Pan-Mass Challenge (PMC), the nation’s single most successful athletic fundraiser, recently promoted Rehoboth Mass. local, Jessica Otto Guay, to Fundraising Associate. In the newly elevated role, Jessica will continue to support the PMC in event planning and take part in overseeing the organization’s fundraising processing. The promotion comes after the PMC’s record-breaking fundraising year in 2022 as the organization raised $69 million for critical cancer research and treatment at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
REHOBOTH, MA
Green and Gold Night at Dighton-Rehoboth

All 7th and 8th grade students and their families are invited to an open house January 19 at Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School. The event, known as Green and Gold Night, will be held from 6 to 8 pm. Teachers and community members are also welcome. This will be an opportunity...
DIGHTON, MA

