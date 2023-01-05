The Pan-Mass Challenge (PMC), the nation’s single most successful athletic fundraiser, recently promoted Rehoboth Mass. local, Jessica Otto Guay, to Fundraising Associate. In the newly elevated role, Jessica will continue to support the PMC in event planning and take part in overseeing the organization’s fundraising processing. The promotion comes after the PMC’s record-breaking fundraising year in 2022 as the organization raised $69 million for critical cancer research and treatment at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

REHOBOTH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO