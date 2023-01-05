Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“Most Haunted Road In Massachusetts”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSMassachusetts State
Massachusetts witness says oval object sighting recurs over time and military chasing itRoger MarshMassachusetts State
Get Paid to Take Care of Your Elderly or Disabled Friend or Family MemberFinnBrockton, MA
Mischievous Mutt Causes Bridgewater Store to Delay OpeningDianna CarneyBridgewater, MA
A Historic Item Owned by America's First Woman to Found a Town Will Be AuctionedDianna CarneyTaunton, MA
Related
reportertoday.com
Rehoboth local promoted to Fundraising Associate at the Pan-Mass Challenge
The Pan-Mass Challenge (PMC), the nation’s single most successful athletic fundraiser, recently promoted Rehoboth Mass. local, Jessica Otto Guay, to Fundraising Associate. In the newly elevated role, Jessica will continue to support the PMC in event planning and take part in overseeing the organization’s fundraising processing. The promotion comes after the PMC’s record-breaking fundraising year in 2022 as the organization raised $69 million for critical cancer research and treatment at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
reportertoday.com
East Providence Youth Council Members Initiate ‘The Bandana Project’ In East Providence and Surrounding Communities
On Friday January 6th, 11 members of the East Providence Youth Council (EPYC) became the inaugural support group for EPYC’s nationally recognized chapter for The Bandana Project. The East Providence Prevention Coalition (EPPC) awarded certificates of training to the youth and they received green bandanas. The Bandana Project is...
reportertoday.com
Rehoboth Hires New Town Accountant
Ashley Pires has been hired as the new Town Accountant by the Board of Selectmen. Pires previously served as the City Auditor for Fall River, the Budget and Finance Analyst for the town of Bridgewater, and the Director of Accounts Payable and Payroll at Laurel Ridge Rehab. Last month, Bruce...
reportertoday.com
Green and Gold Night at Dighton-Rehoboth
All 7th and 8th grade students and their families are invited to an open house January 19 at Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School. The event, known as Green and Gold Night, will be held from 6 to 8 pm. Teachers and community members are also welcome. This will be an opportunity...
reportertoday.com
Pearl Salotto
Pearl Salotto, of East Providence, RI, preceded in death by her parents Elsa and Howard Richmond, and her sister Marlene Kamish, passed away on Saturday, January 7th, 2023, at the age of 87. Her compassion, heart, and sincerity will remain with us forever through her sister, Joan, her children, Anthony, Ruth, and Peter, grandchildren, Stacey, Ross, Frankie, and Joe, their partners, Lori, Frank, Bonnie, Seif, Katey, Andy and Finn, and her great-granddaughter, Talia. With prior careers in Special Education and Social Work, Pearl achieved her Pet Assisted Therapy (PAT) certificate from Mercy College in 1987 and became a pioneer in professionalizing the field. She was the founder of both the DJ Professional Pet Assisted Therapy Program and The Windwalker Humane Coalition, as well as the proud author of Pet Assisted Therapy: A Loving Intervention and an Emerging Profession. Pearl continued to empower an ethical shift through her work in RI schools, becoming a national spokesperson, as well as for her work in ethics, legislation, and public policy. Pearl will be remembered for her palpable love for all living things, especially her cherished, furry family members, D.J., Maj-En, Panda Girl, Angel, Oran-Jewel, and Leo. According to Pearl’s wishes, her family will celebrate her life at a private ceremony in nature. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Pearl’s honor may be made to The Windwalker Humane Coalition, where her mission lives on through a dedicated group of professionals. Tax-deductible donations may be made via this link https://gofund.me/f6de6b85.
Comments / 0