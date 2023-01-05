Pearl Salotto, of East Providence, RI, preceded in death by her parents Elsa and Howard Richmond, and her sister Marlene Kamish, passed away on Saturday, January 7th, 2023, at the age of 87. Her compassion, heart, and sincerity will remain with us forever through her sister, Joan, her children, Anthony, Ruth, and Peter, grandchildren, Stacey, Ross, Frankie, and Joe, their partners, Lori, Frank, Bonnie, Seif, Katey, Andy and Finn, and her great-granddaughter, Talia. With prior careers in Special Education and Social Work, Pearl achieved her Pet Assisted Therapy (PAT) certificate from Mercy College in 1987 and became a pioneer in professionalizing the field. She was the founder of both the DJ Professional Pet Assisted Therapy Program and The Windwalker Humane Coalition, as well as the proud author of Pet Assisted Therapy: A Loving Intervention and an Emerging Profession. Pearl continued to empower an ethical shift through her work in RI schools, becoming a national spokesperson, as well as for her work in ethics, legislation, and public policy. Pearl will be remembered for her palpable love for all living things, especially her cherished, furry family members, D.J., Maj-En, Panda Girl, Angel, Oran-Jewel, and Leo. According to Pearl’s wishes, her family will celebrate her life at a private ceremony in nature. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Pearl’s honor may be made to The Windwalker Humane Coalition, where her mission lives on through a dedicated group of professionals. Tax-deductible donations may be made via this link https://gofund.me/f6de6b85.

