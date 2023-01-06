Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Record
Colorado Democrats want gun control, but this 2nd Amendment group is gearing up to battle them in court
While Colorado Democrats promise an emphasis on gun laws unseen last year, a pro-gun group says it’s readying to thwart their efforts in court. Colorado voters delivered the party historic majorities in the state Senate and House of Representatives this past November, with some key races being run on explicitly pro-gun control promises. A poll commissioned by Giffords, a gun control advocacy organization, likewise indicated gun violence was top of mind for many voters as they cast their ballots — and that was before the horror of the latest mass shooting in the state.
Daily Record
Guns stolen from new Loveland lawmaker’s truck parked at Colorado Capitol
Two guns were stolen from Colorado Representative-elect Ron Weinberg’s vehicle while it was parked overnight at the Colorado Capitol. Weinberg, the Loveland Republican chosen by a vacancy committee in November, had stayed a couple of days in Denver for legislative training and parked his work truck in his designated parking spot at the state Capitol building. When he was leaving Friday morning, he noticed his car had been ransacked and multiple items were taken out of it.
Daily Record
Cañon City man arrested for allegedly shooting father in back of head
A Cañon City man was arrested late Friday night for allegedly shooting his father in the back of the head while he was asleep in the home that they shared on South Raynolds Avenue. Joseph Tippet, 36, was arrested by Fremont County deputies on suspicion of murder in the...
Daily Record
Colorado now second state to have a majority of women in the statehouse as session begins
When Colorado lawmakers return to the Capitol Monday, they will do so in historic fashion. A record number of women will fill state House and Senate seats — a majority, making Colorado the second state in the country to hit that mark. The state will have the largest LGBTQ caucus of any legislature in the country, according to the caucus chair. Nearly two-thirds of the House’s 65 members will be women, many of them people of color. And for the first time in the state’s history, the House’s top three leadership positions will all be held by women.
Daily Record
Colorado to halt migrant buses to Chicago, New York
There are no current scheduled migrant buses from Denver to Chicago, the Colorado governor’s office said Saturday, and a final state-chartered transport of migrants to New York is scheduled to leave Sunday. On Saturday, the Democratic mayors of Chicago and New York, Lori E. Lightfoot and Eric Adams, respectively,...
Daily Record
Neighbors: Dorothy Day shares passion for early childhood education
Early childhood education is often associated with preschool teachers, daycare administrators, and others with direct, hands-on experience. However, the welfare of children also resides in the hands that work tirelessly behind the scenes to make a child’s early years stable and formative. Dorothy Day is one of those people.
Daily Record
As new legislative session kicks off, Rep. Stephanie Luck ready with greater experience under her belt
A new year, new goals and a new legislative session are on the horizon for Colorado House District 60 Representative Stephanie Luck. When the 2023 legislative session officially kicks off Monday at the Colorado State Capitol, Rep. Luck is going in with greater experience under her belt, accomplishments from which to build and a new agenda to look forward to.
Daily Record
The Springstown Shakers slated to perform at Historic Rialto Theater on Jan. 13
The Springstown Shakers. local blues band and winners of the 2022 Pike’s Peak Blues Community Challenge, will perform in Florence at the Rialto Theater on Jan. 13, at 7 p.m., as part of their Road to Memphis fundraising series. The band, led by Kevin Wright of Penrose,. will represent...
Comments / 0