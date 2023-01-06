When Colorado lawmakers return to the Capitol Monday, they will do so in historic fashion. A record number of women will fill state House and Senate seats — a majority, making Colorado the second state in the country to hit that mark. The state will have the largest LGBTQ caucus of any legislature in the country, according to the caucus chair. Nearly two-thirds of the House’s 65 members will be women, many of them people of color. And for the first time in the state’s history, the House’s top three leadership positions will all be held by women.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO