Read full article on original website
Related
anash.org
80 Aspiring Rabbonim Join New Kollel L’Rabonei Chabad
Eighty Rabbonim and aspiring Rabbonim already signed up for the new Kollel L’rabbanus that will give shluchim the tools to answer practical Halachic sha’alos, and increase the number of morei hora’ah in Lubavitcher communities. The organizers of Kollel L’Rabbonei Chabad are planning to start the first semester...
anash.org
Historic Painting Shows Town of Lubavitch in Time of Alter Rebbe
A painting of the town of Lubavitch during the French conquest, painted by Bavarian painter Albrecht Adam, who accompanied Napoleon during the 1812 Russian campaign, was recently published in the ‘Otzros Lubavitch’ biweekly. A painting showing the town of Lubavitch as it appeared during the time of the...
anash.org
Special Guests Hosted at Kingston Mesivta
This week, the Lubavitch Mesivta of Kingston hosted two personalities who met with and inspired the bochurim: Monsey Rov Harav Gedalya Oberlander and international shochet Hatomim Eliyahu Ezagui. This week, the Lubavitch Mesivta of Kingston hosted two personalities who met with and inspired the bochurim: Monsey Rov Harav Gedalya Oberlander...
Comments / 0