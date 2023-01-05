ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

All Cardinals

J.J. Watt Honored by Brothers T.J./Derek Wearing His No. 99 Jersey

It's an emotional ride for Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt, who is set to play in his final NFL game today. Brothers T.J. and Derek Watt donned his Cardinals No. 99 jersey ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers' matchup with the Cleveland Browns. In this story:. Arizona Cardinals. The Arizona...
thecomeback.com

J.J. Watt honors Pat Tillman before final NFL game

Sunday’s game between the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers will mark the final game in the legendary career of J.J. Watt, who announced his retirement after Week 16. And as the Cardinals took off for the Bay Area, Watt honored a legend. On the plane ride, Watt was...
The Associated Press

Browns done with Jadeveon Clowney after critical comments

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Jadeveon Clowney’s last move with the Cleveland Browns happened off the field — a public bashing born of frustration and disappointment. The team countered accordingly. Clowney was sent home from practice on Friday, one day after he harshly criticized the organization and coaching staff in an explosive interview that effectively ended his second season in Cleveland just ahead of the finale in Pittsburgh. Coach Kevin Stefanski refused to directly address Clowney’s status — or provide any specifics about his decision to punish the defensive end — as the Browns (7-9), who always seem to be embroiled in drama, prepared to face the Steelers (8-8) on Sunday.
All Cardinals

J.J. Watt Shows Off Special Cleats for Final NFL Game

Arizona Cardinals DE J.J. Watt showed off a custom pair of cleats he'll be wearing for the final game of his career. Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt is many things. A future Hall of Fame football player. A father. A husband. An avid fan of Chelsea soccer, too. Should...
NBC Sports

Emotional Watt receives rousing send-off ovation from 49ers fans

Arizona Cardinals star and future first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Fame pass rusher J.J. Watt played his final NFL game Sunday, marking the end to an incredible 12-year career. Playing host to Watt's emotional finale, 49ers fans at Levi's Stadium gave the five-time All-Pro a rousing ovation after he played...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To JJ Watt's Final Game Performance

JJ Watt is ending his NFL career with a bang. In his final game, the Arizona Cardinals' star pass rusher got a sack in the first quarter on San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. In typical Watt fashion, he won his rep and brought Purdy down in a hurry. After...
Athlon Sports

Look: JJ Watt Leaves NFL Field For The Final Time

At the final two-minute mark of the Cardinals-49ers game on Sunday, J.J. Watt walked off the field one last time as a player. The Cardinals defensive end exited Levi's Stadium to a standing ovation. Watt announced this NFL season would be his last in a Dec. 27 tweet. Watt turned back the clock this ...
The Spun

Look: Watt Brothers' Pregame Outfit Going Viral On Sunday

J.J. Watt will play the final game of his storied NFL career Sunday. As the star defensive lineman prepares his swan song at San Francisco, his brothers paid homage to him in Pittsburgh. Steelers lineman T.J. Watt and fullback Derek Watt each wore their big brother's jersey ahead of Sunday's...
Yardbarker

J.J. Watt Receives Standing Ovation in Final NFL Game

Arizona Cardinals DE J.J. Watt is a legend who decided to go out on his own terms. Watt - who still clearly has something left in the tank - announced via his Twitter page that he was leaving on his own terms at the end of the regular season. With...
Athlon Sports

Look: JJ Watt's Sunday Night Message For NFL Fans Goes Viral

J.J. Watt's NFL career has come to an end.  The all-time great play the final game of his illustrious NFL career on Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately, it ended in a 38-13 loss by the Cardinals to the 49ers.  However, Watt left it all on the field, finishing with two sacks in an impressive ...
NBC Sports

Kittle, CMC reflect on Watt's dominant NFL career before finale

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers will face Arizona Cardinals star pass rusher J.J. Watt on Sunday in what is slated as the final game of his NFL career. The defensive end announced his plans to retire after the Cardinals' final home game in Week 16. Several 49ers players spoke Thursday about facing Watt for the last time and how dominant his play has been throughout his career.

