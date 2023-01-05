Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
J.J. Watt Honored by Brothers T.J./Derek Wearing His No. 99 Jersey
It's an emotional ride for Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt, who is set to play in his final NFL game today. Brothers T.J. and Derek Watt donned his Cardinals No. 99 jersey ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers' matchup with the Cleveland Browns. In this story:. Arizona Cardinals. The Arizona...
Cowboys to Lose Pollard, Sign 'Frankenstein' RB Replacement?
If the prophecy of one NFL guesser comes to fruition, Dallas Cowboys fans better enjoy the antics of Tony Pollard while they still can over the next few weeks. ... though another guesser offers a David Montgomery answer.
J.J. Watt honors Pat Tillman before final NFL game
Sunday’s game between the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers will mark the final game in the legendary career of J.J. Watt, who announced his retirement after Week 16. And as the Cardinals took off for the Bay Area, Watt honored a legend. On the plane ride, Watt was...
Browns done with Jadeveon Clowney after critical comments
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Jadeveon Clowney’s last move with the Cleveland Browns happened off the field — a public bashing born of frustration and disappointment. The team countered accordingly. Clowney was sent home from practice on Friday, one day after he harshly criticized the organization and coaching staff in an explosive interview that effectively ended his second season in Cleveland just ahead of the finale in Pittsburgh. Coach Kevin Stefanski refused to directly address Clowney’s status — or provide any specifics about his decision to punish the defensive end — as the Browns (7-9), who always seem to be embroiled in drama, prepared to face the Steelers (8-8) on Sunday.
J.J. Watt Shows Off Special Cleats for Final NFL Game
Arizona Cardinals DE J.J. Watt showed off a custom pair of cleats he'll be wearing for the final game of his career. Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt is many things. A future Hall of Fame football player. A father. A husband. An avid fan of Chelsea soccer, too. Should...
Emotional Watt receives rousing send-off ovation from 49ers fans
Arizona Cardinals star and future first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Fame pass rusher J.J. Watt played his final NFL game Sunday, marking the end to an incredible 12-year career. Playing host to Watt's emotional finale, 49ers fans at Levi's Stadium gave the five-time All-Pro a rousing ovation after he played...
NFL World Reacts To JJ Watt's Final Game Performance
JJ Watt is ending his NFL career with a bang. In his final game, the Arizona Cardinals' star pass rusher got a sack in the first quarter on San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. In typical Watt fashion, he won his rep and brought Purdy down in a hurry. After...
Look: JJ Watt Leaves NFL Field For The Final Time
At the final two-minute mark of the Cardinals-49ers game on Sunday, J.J. Watt walked off the field one last time as a player. The Cardinals defensive end exited Levi's Stadium to a standing ovation. Watt announced this NFL season would be his last in a Dec. 27 tweet. Watt turned back the clock this ...
Look: Watt Brothers' Pregame Outfit Going Viral On Sunday
J.J. Watt will play the final game of his storied NFL career Sunday. As the star defensive lineman prepares his swan song at San Francisco, his brothers paid homage to him in Pittsburgh. Steelers lineman T.J. Watt and fullback Derek Watt each wore their big brother's jersey ahead of Sunday's...
J.J. Watt receives emotional, tearful farewell from 49ers fans in final NFL game
J.J. Watt received an emotional and fitting tribute from San Francisco 49ers fans on Sunday afternoon. Watt walked off the field at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday to a standing ovation, one that brought him to tears as he hugged Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury near the end of his final NFL game.
The curious case of Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney
Clowney has stirred a pot, whether it was intentional or not, and may be ending his time with the Browns on a truly sour note.
J.J. Watt stars in the final game of his NFL career; he has heartwarming moment with wife and newborn; brothers honor him
The Watt brothers are all about football and family. So with Wisconsin native J.J. Watt playing his final game of his illustrious career today, younger brothers Derek and T.J. did their part to honor big brother. ...
J.J. Watt Receives Standing Ovation in Final NFL Game
Arizona Cardinals DE J.J. Watt is a legend who decided to go out on his own terms. Watt - who still clearly has something left in the tank - announced via his Twitter page that he was leaving on his own terms at the end of the regular season. With...
Look: JJ Watt's Sunday Night Message For NFL Fans Goes Viral
J.J. Watt's NFL career has come to an end. The all-time great play the final game of his illustrious NFL career on Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately, it ended in a 38-13 loss by the Cardinals to the 49ers. However, Watt left it all on the field, finishing with two sacks in an impressive ...
ReliaQuest ‘very happy’ with Tampa bowl sponsorship’s marketing impact
Standing on the field before the Jan. 2 ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium, Brian Murphy had more butterflies in his stomach than any of the players around him. “I never thought I’d be nervous about flipping a coin,” said Murphy, ReliaQuest’s founder and CEO. “I didn’t want to mess that up on TV.”
Cardinals DE J.J. Watt’s cleats for final game tribute his journey
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt posted photos of the cleats he will wear in his final NFL game Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, and the custom design pays tribute to not only his playing career but his life. The three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year announced Sunday...
Kittle, CMC reflect on Watt's dominant NFL career before finale
SANTA CLARA — The 49ers will face Arizona Cardinals star pass rusher J.J. Watt on Sunday in what is slated as the final game of his NFL career. The defensive end announced his plans to retire after the Cardinals' final home game in Week 16. Several 49ers players spoke Thursday about facing Watt for the last time and how dominant his play has been throughout his career.
