Read full article on original website
Related
swimswam.com
4x World Champ Lani Pallister Almost Gave Up on AUS Swimming and Came to the NCAA
The Australian lends her perspective on this feat and her path to the top over the last year when she nearly gave up on training in Australia altogether Current photo via World Aquatics. In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted...
swimswam.com
USA Deaf Swimming Seeking Athletes For 2023 Worlds
USA Deaf Swimming is forming Team USA to compete in the 2023 World Deaf Swimming Championships in Buenos Aires, Argentina in August 2023. The 6th World Deaf Swimming Championships is a long course meters competition being held from August 13 – 19, 2023 in the Olympic Swimming Complex – Parque Roca, Buenos Aires where more than 30 countries and 300 athletes will participate. The USA dominated swimming at the 24th Deaf Olympics held in Brazil in May 2022.
swimswam.com
Team Great Britain Launches High-Performance Center In Clichy, France
With the 2024 Olympic Games on the horizon, Team Great Britain has launched its High-Performance Center located in Clichy’s Lycée René Auffray. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. With the 2024 Olympic Games on the horizon, Team Great Britain has launched its High-Performance Center located in Clichy’s...
swimswam.com
Russian Artistic (Synchro) Swimmer Given Doping Suspension in 2014 Retest
A retest of a 2014 anti-doping sample resulted in a positive test for a World Junior Champion Russian artistic (synchronized) swimmer. Russian artistic swimmer Mariia Nemchinova has been stripped of all results dating back to July 2014, including two gold medals at the 2016 World Junior Championships, as the result of an anti-doping control test.
Tsunami warning after 7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Pacific island nation
A tsunami warning has been issued after a powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake rocked the Pacific archipelago of Vanuatu.The earthquake was centered 15 miles from Port Olry and hit at a depth of 17 miles on Sunday, according to the US Geological Survey.The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre issued an alert for coasts within 186 miles of the epicentre.“Tsunami waves reaching 0.3 to 1 meters above the tide level are possible for some coasts of Vanuatu,” it said.The alert was withdrawn hours later, with authorities saying the threat had passed. There have been no reports of damage or casualties so far.Posting to...
swimswam.com
Aise Swimmers Jo Ki Sabse Jyada Time Tak World Ke Top 10 Me Hue
Currently, Kuch Aise Swimmers Hai Jinhone Kaafi Time Behatreen Consistency Dikhate Huye Sport Ke Top Par Rah Chuke Hai. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. Currently, Kuch Aise Swimmers Hai Jinhone Kaafi Time Behatreen Consistency Dikhate Huye Sport Ke Top Par Rah Chuke Hai. Aur Wo Sab Fastest Swimmers Mei Rah Chuke Hai World Mein Decade Se Bhi Jyada Time Tak.Swimming Ke Fans Ke Beech Unke Naam Ke Charche Bhi Bahot Hai.
Comments / 0