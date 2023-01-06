ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Craig Kimbrel reveals why he chose Phillies in MLB free agency

The Los Angeles Dodgers exchanged AJ Pollock for Craig Kimbrel prior to the 2022 season to bolster their bullpen depth. Alas, Kimbrel fell short of expectations in Dodger blue, as he lost the closer job late in the season following a string of poor performances. Nevertheless, Kimbrel remains elite in missing bats, and the Philadelphia Phillies came calling this offseason as a result in an attempt to buy low on the formerly elite closer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Dodgers Minor League Free Agent Tony Wolters Signs With Twins

Although the catcher position is one of the most physically demanding in sports, Will Smith and Austin Barnes avoided the injured list for the entirety of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 2022 season. But even with the backstops’ luck staying healthy, the organization still required an MLB-ready catcher as depth,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

2 Reasons Yankees Should Avoid Carlos Correa If He Becomes Available

However, it would be wise for the Yankees to avoid Correa. The entire sage has to raise concerns for general managers across the sport. Here are two reasons why the Yankees should look beyond Correa. 2. Major Health Concerns. When a player fails a physical, some questions arise around their...

Comments / 0

Community Policy