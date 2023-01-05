Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight ETF (Symbol: RSP) where we have detected an approximate $166.6 million dollar inflow -- that's a 0.5% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 231,330,000 to 232,450,000). Among the largest underlying components of RSP, in trading today Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) is trading flat, Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) is up about 1.2%, and Universal Health Services, Inc. (Symbol: UHS) is up by about 0.6%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the RSP Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of RSP, versus its 200 day moving average:

1 DAY AGO