Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Docebo Inc. (DCBO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Docebo Inc. (DCBO) closed at $35.21 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.28% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had...
NASDAQ
Royal Caribbean (RCL) Stock Up 40% in 3 Months: More Upside Left?
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL has been benefiting from digital initiatives, expanded onboard offerings and fleet expansion efforts. Also, the rise in close-in bookings and better-than-expected load factors have been driving sales improvement over the last few quarters. Shares of Royal Caribbean have surged 40% in the past three months...
NASDAQ
Here's Why You Should Retain Cooper Companies (COO) Stock Now
The Cooper Companies, Inc. COO is well-poised for growth, backed by strong prospects in both CooperVision (CVI) and CooperSurgical (CSI) business segments. The company’s acquisitions to complement its portfolio buoy optimism. However, unfavorable currency movements and rising costs continue to hurt the top line and margins, respectively. Shares of...
NASDAQ
Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
Wall Street expects a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
NASDAQ
All You Need to Know About COMPASS Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR (CMPS) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy
Investors might want to bet on COMPASS Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR (CMPS), as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. The sole determinant...
NASDAQ
Will LendingClub (LC) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering LendingClub (LC), which belongs to the Zacks Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry. This company that connects borrowers and lenders online has seen a nice streak of...
NASDAQ
Here's Why You Should Stay Invested in Progressive (PGR) Stock
The Progressive Corporation’s PGR compelling portfolio, leadership position, strength in the Vehicle and Property businesses, healthy policies in force, retention and solid capital position and favorable growth estimates make it worth retaining in one’s portfolio. Zacks Rank & Price Performance. Progressive currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold)....
NASDAQ
Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (RLAY) Soars 20.7%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Relay Therapeutics, Inc. RLAY shares ended the last trading session 20.7% higher at $20.10. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 4.9% loss over the past four weeks. Investors are upbeat about the company’s...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Booking Holdings (BKNG) is a Strong Momentum Stock
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
NASDAQ
DB or NABZY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in Banks - Foreign stocks are likely familiar with Deutsche Bank (DB) and National Australia Bank Ltd. (NABZY). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks is to...
NASDAQ
Why Amazon and Alphabet Are Still 2 of My Highest-Conviction Stocks in 2023
How the mighty have fallen: Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has given up nearly all the gains it made after 2020's big coronavirus-fueled sell-off. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) isn't in quite as bad of a predicament. However, its shares are back to where they were two years ago after sinking 39% in 2022.
NASDAQ
3 Dirt Cheap Stocks to Buy in January
Every cloud has a silver lining. While the stock market has performed abysmally over the past 12 months, there are plenty of stocks available at steep discounts. Three Motley Fool contributors were asked to identify dirt cheap stocks to buy in January. Here's why they chose Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA), and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX).
NASDAQ
IX Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Friday, shares of Orix Corp (Symbol: IX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $82.97, changing hands as high as $83.05 per share. Orix Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
AMD vs. Nvidia vs. Intel: Which Stock Could Get the Biggest Boost From New Data Center Chips?
In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ: AMD) MI300, Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) Falcon Shores, and Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) Grace Hopper Superchip, which are the next generation of chips entering the data center market. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
NASDAQ
Is Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) a Worthy Pick for Value Investors?
Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
NASDAQ
Notable ETF Inflow Detected - RSP, HAL, ALGN, UHS
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight ETF (Symbol: RSP) where we have detected an approximate $166.6 million dollar inflow -- that's a 0.5% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 231,330,000 to 232,450,000). Among the largest underlying components of RSP, in trading today Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) is trading flat, Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) is up about 1.2%, and Universal Health Services, Inc. (Symbol: UHS) is up by about 0.6%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the RSP Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of RSP, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Nordson (NDSN) Up 0.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Nordson (NDSN). Shares have added about 0.1% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Nordson due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
NASDAQ
Investors Gave These Stocks a Thumbs Down Last Year. Here's Why They Could Win a Thumbs Up in 2023.
A lot of top companies had one big thing in common last year: terrible stock performance. Many industry leaders saw their stock prices sink by double digits. In some cases, investors fled a particular stock because of its sensitivity to the economy. That was the case for Nike (NYSE: NKE).
NASDAQ
Down 51%, Is Disney Stock a Bargain Buy Right Now?
Shares of Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) stock certainly haven't had a great 12 months. After CEO turnover and enduring a struggling business environment, the company is down 51% from its all-time high. But is it time to load up on shares of this stalwart? Jamie Louko and Connor Allen dive into this question in this video. If you enjoy this episode, leave a like and consider subscribing.
NASDAQ
Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for COF - 1/13/2023
Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP. (COF). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, COF rates highest using our P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.
Comments / 0