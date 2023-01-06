Read full article on original website
Mississippi/Louisiana trio Chapel Hart launching first solo tour Jan. 21
Rising country music trio Chapel Hart is hitting the road on its first headlining tour, "Glory Days," Saturday, Jan. 21. Born and raised in Poplarville, Mississippi, sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and cousin Trea Swindle have called New Orleans home for the last few years. No sooner than taking the...
Arizona fugitive arrested in Mississippi
An Arizona fugitive was taken into custody in Mississippi. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department, with the assistance of the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force, took into custody 52-year-old Douglas Brown. Brown was wanted in Arizona for a parole violation concerning multiple counts of aggravated assault. Brown was...
FCSO speaks on crime stats for 2022
People interested in donating clothes can drop them off at the Rawls Springs Volunteer Fire Department. It's a day to be grateful for the officers who have dedicated their lives to serving their communities. Hub City selected as site for 2023 Dixie Youth World Series. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
Chapel Hart Honored in Home State of Mississippi
Chapel Hart, the trio made up of sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and their cousin Trea Swindle started making a name for themselves in 2021. That year, CMT featured them in its Next Women of Country. Last year, they exploded onto the country scene with a unanimous Golden Buzzer during America’s Got Talent. Later in the year, they recorded a track with Darius Rucker. These days, everyone knows who they are and they’ve put their hometown of Poplarville, Mississippi on the map.
Alabama woman killed after three-car crash in Mississippi
A 25-year-old Alabama woman has died after being involved in a three-vehicle collision in Mississippi. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol report that Louanntha M. Macarilla, 25, of Mobile, Ala., died in the hospital on Friday, one day after she was involved in a wreck on US 98 in George County on Thursday,
Hattiesburg, January 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Southern Miss QB Transfer Ty Keyes Schedules Syracuse Visit
Southern Miss transfer quarterback Ty Keyes has scheduled a visit to Syracuse. He will be on campus Saturday, January 14th, he tells AllSyracuse.com. Keyes also says he has an offer from the Orange and has three years of eligibility remaining. Keyes entered the portal earlier this month after ...
Rawls Springs family in need after house fire
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Willie and Elbany Williams were preparing for bed Sunday evening when another family member informed them of the fire. “My daughter came back in and she said, ‘Daddy, y’all get out, the house is on fire,’” said Willie. “I jumped up and gave her the baby, then I woke her (Elbany) up because she was sleeping. We got out the door, and the rest is history.”
Liquid medicine shortage
South Central Regional Medical Center is hoping to find additional nurses to complement the recent growth at that facility. The University of Southern Mississippi College of Nursing and Health Professionals received a grant in efforts of preparing more practice-ready nurses. Christmas gifts eye safety. Updated: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:28...
Officials: More than quarter million people visit Mississippi small-town Christmas celebration
Officials with one of Mississippi’s grandest Christmas celebrations report that more than a quarter-million people visited Marion County during its “Experience Columbia” event. Organizers are busy dismantling the temporary ice skating rink that was built for the event and taking down the Christmas decorations that covered most...
Black female country music group honored at Mississippi State Capitol
JACKSON, Miss. — Country music trio "Chapel Hart" was honored Wednesday at the Mississippi State Capitol. The state House and Senate presented resolutions to Danica and Devynn Hart, who are sisters, and their cousin, Trea Swindle. The women are from Poplarville. That's about 75 miles northeast of New Orleans.
Fire engulfs abandoned home in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An abandoned home in Jones County was engulfed in flames Monday afternoon. Glade, Powers and Johnson volunteer fire departments responded to a structure fire at the corner of Walters Road and Anderson Road. According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, the...
Hattiesburg fugitive nabbed in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WDAM) - A 31-year-old Hattiesburg man was arrested on two felony charges by the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Gulfport in connection to an incident that took place in November 2022 in Hattiesburg. Antonio Levon Carter was taken into custody on active arrest warrants for possession...
1 dead in 3-vehicle accident in George County
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A three-vehicle accident on U.S. 98 near the Alabama state line in George County Thursday wound up taking the life of one of the drivers. Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers responded to an accident call about 2:30 p.m. Thursday. A 2019 Nissan Sentra driven by 25-year-old...
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in Mississippi
A fast-growing restaurant chain with thousands of locations across the country recently opened another new location in Mississippi this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the popular and rapidly expanding restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Mississippi location in Petal.
LPD seeking information on theft of Waynesboro police vehicle
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect/s in connection to a Waynesboro Police Department vehicle that was reported stolen last week. According to LPD Captain of Investigations Michael Reaves, a Waynesboro police officer reported his vehicle was stolen sometime on Sunday, Jan. 1,...
Mississippi town bracing for traffic influx from new Chick-Fil-A
A small Mississippi city is bracing for an influx of drivers when its first Chick-Fil-A location opens Thursday. When the new eatery opens at 1156 Evelyn Gandy Parkway in Petal at 6:30 a.m., some entrances to the service road will be closed to detour traffic through a special area away from the restaurant. Petal Chick-Fil-A owner/operator Annah Johnson said it’s her team’s goal to avoid impacting travel along the Parkway.
Chuck and Rita Scianna Make $1M Investment in College of Business and Economic Development Initiatives
The College of Business and Economic Development (CBED) at The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) has received a $1 million investment from Chuck and Rita Scianna. The Sciannas are long-time champions of the University. They have generously supported College-specific initiatives on several notable occasions, including an investment of $6 million...
