Leon Bernstine
4d ago
What's the deal with Shreveport the journalist here stay here for a little while get some experience and then leave. Is it the pay or what?
ktalnews.com
Buc-ee's is coming to Louisiana
Louisiana will be welcoming the state's first Buc-ee's travel center. Full story here » https://tinyurl.com/y5x9cc6x. Louisiana will be welcoming the state's first Buc-ee's travel center. Full story here » https://tinyurl.com/y5x9cc6x. Windy & warmer Wednesday & a little rain Wednesday …. Windy & warmer Wednesday & a little rain...
KSLA
Anti-Semitic banner appears on I-20 overpass
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — From flyers scattered across Shreveport/Bossier City neighborhoods to now a banner. And one local man wasn’t about to let its message of hate fly freely over an interstate in Shreveport. It was not the kind of welcome sign he was expecting to see over...
Louisiana City Named as ‘One of the Loneliest in U.S.’
How many people do you know who live alone in Shreveport these days? It seems that number keeps growing. The Chamber of Commerce has checked out the census data to compile a list of the loneliest cities in America and you might be surprised to see which cities make the list.
Coroner Names Shreveport’s Second Murder Victim of 2023
A woman shot and killed on Bond Drive in north Shreveport early Saturday, January 7, 2023, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Renata Lewis, 42, was shot inside a residence in the 3300 block of Bond, in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood, around 2:40 a.m. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
KTBS
Shreveport mayor said speed enforcement cameras under review
SHREVEPORT, La. – Could some changes be coming to the speed enforcement cameras in Shreveport school zones?. Mayor Tom Arceneaux told City Council members Monday that’s possible. His comment came after Ginger Marks of Shreveport spoke during the administration session about areas where she says the city is...
KTBS
Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? Cedar Croft Plantation in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, La. - The Cedar Croft Plantation is a must-see event venue in Greenwood. This plantation hosts weddings, birthdays, retirement parties, and more. The Cedar Croft Plantation offers a garden area with brick pathways, a beautiful plantation home, and an updated modern barn.
magnoliareporter.com
Defendants knock hole through Shipley Do-Nut franchise lawsuit
Defendants have responded and filed a counter-claim in a Columbia County lawsuit that pits the parent company and a subsidiary of Shipley Do-nuts against local franchise holders. Last August, Shipley Franchise Company and Shipley Do-Nut Flour and Supply Co., both Houston-based companies, filed suit in Columbia County Circuit Court against...
KSLA
Fire heavily damages Shreveport house
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Fire heavily damaged a Shreveport residence Sunday afternoon, Jan. 8. The fire on Fairfield Avenue a couple houses south of Marx Street was reported at 3:14 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show. The front of the one-story, wood-frame dwelling was engulfed in flames and black...
Caddo Commissioner Steven Jackson Arrested: Impersonating Police
Caddo Parish Commissioner Steven P. Jackson was arrested on January 7th in Plain Dealing on a charge of impersonation of a police officer. According to Bossier City Police spokeswoman Erin Buchanan, the incident happened in Bossier City in November, 2022 at a business in the 3100 block of Airline Drive. According to the Bossier City Police Department, the complainant alleged an individual in an unmarked police model SUV identified himself as a police officer after he became involved in a disagreement that took place in the business' parking lot.
bossierpress.com
Grand Opening of the Passport Department in the Bossier Parish Clerk of Court Office
The Bossier Parish Clerk of Court is pleased to announce the grand opening of the Passport Department on January 9, 2023. Our office is now an official location for accepting new passport applications. With a goal of. providing ease to the public, we also have available on-site passport photographs. Each...
Renata Lewis’ family needs help after Saturday’s senseless act of crime
The family of Renata Lewis, a 42 woman who was killed early Saturday morning "by a senseless act of crime," is asking for the assistance of those who love her to help in Ms. Lewis' burial.
KTBS
One person in critical condition following a Shreveport shooting
SHREVEPORT, LA. - One person is in critical condition following a shooting in Shreveport. The victim arrived by vehicle at Shreveport Fire Station 9 on St. Vincent and West 70th St. The victim was transported to Ochsner LSU health. The investigation is ongoing.
East Texas rapper feeds homeless at Hiway 80 in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview musician was at Hiway 80 this morning feeding the homeless. Rapper Al Davis better know by his stage name Al D 300 was giving back to the Longview community ahead of the release of his new album. “We’ve had a rough time, its kind of a rough area but […]
ktalnews.com
City of Shreveport elects new chairman
Fairfield Avenue: house burns while occupants gone. More than 15 units from the Shreveport Fire Department were on hand Sunday afternoon to extinguish flames that destroyed a one-story, wood-frame home on Fairfield Avenue. East Texas rapper feeds homeless at Hiway 80 in Longview. East Texas rapper feeds homeless at Hiway...
KSLA
Residents react to shooting that wounded 4-year-old Johnathan
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are on the hunt for gunmen after yet another violent weekend. There were four shootings on Saturday alone. In one shooting, a woman was killed. In another, a young boy was struck by a stray bullet fired during a shootout. That child is...
KTBS
Woman killed on Bond Drive named
SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman shot and killed on Bond Drive in north Shreveport early Saturday has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Renata "Nata" Lewis, 42, was shot inside a residence in the 3300 block of Bond, in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood, around 2:40 a.m. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
caddoda.com
From the Desk of the DA: December 2022 Report
The close of one year and the start of the next provides an opportunity to look back, not only to December but the full expanse of the year just ending. Throughout 2022, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s office did not rest on its laurels. Our attorneys and supporting staff members have been aggressively prosecuting criminals in record numbers.
KSLA
SPD hosts blood drive in remembrance of Officer Chateri Payne’s death
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department held its first blood drive of 2023 Monday, Jan. 9. The drive was held in remembrance of SPD Officer Chatéri Payne. She was killed four years ago on Jan. 9, 2019. “We’re doing it today on January 9th as an anniversary...
ktalnews.com
Hard labor sentences for 2 men who shot at SPD Sergeant
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two Shreveport men pleaded guilty to charges on Monday, January 9, and are facing years of prison time and hard labor after shots were fired at a Shreveport police officer in 2018. Rodriguez Smith, 41, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault of a peace officer and...
KSLA
Crawfish suppliers in Shreveport-Bossier say they’re seeing higher prices than last year
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The new year has many different meanings to many different people, but for Louisiana, the new year means crawfish season has begun. Most people from Louisiana will tell you that crawfish season is arguably their favorite time of the year. People like Duc Duong, who...
Comments / 5