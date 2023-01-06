ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 5

Leon Bernstine
4d ago

What's the deal with Shreveport the journalist here stay here for a little while get some experience and then leave. Is it the pay or what?

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ktalnews.com

Buc-ee's is coming to Louisiana

Louisiana will be welcoming the state's first Buc-ee's travel center. Full story here » https://tinyurl.com/y5x9cc6x. Louisiana will be welcoming the state's first Buc-ee's travel center. Full story here » https://tinyurl.com/y5x9cc6x. Windy & warmer Wednesday & a little rain Wednesday …. Windy & warmer Wednesday & a little rain...
LOUISIANA STATE
KSLA

Anti-Semitic banner appears on I-20 overpass

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — From flyers scattered across Shreveport/Bossier City neighborhoods to now a banner. And one local man wasn’t about to let its message of hate fly freely over an interstate in Shreveport. It was not the kind of welcome sign he was expecting to see over...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Coroner Names Shreveport’s Second Murder Victim of 2023

A woman shot and killed on Bond Drive in north Shreveport early Saturday, January 7, 2023, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Renata Lewis, 42, was shot inside a residence in the 3300 block of Bond, in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood, around 2:40 a.m. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport mayor said speed enforcement cameras under review

SHREVEPORT, La. – Could some changes be coming to the speed enforcement cameras in Shreveport school zones?. Mayor Tom Arceneaux told City Council members Monday that’s possible. His comment came after Ginger Marks of Shreveport spoke during the administration session about areas where she says the city is...
SHREVEPORT, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Defendants knock hole through Shipley Do-Nut franchise lawsuit

Defendants have responded and filed a counter-claim in a Columbia County lawsuit that pits the parent company and a subsidiary of Shipley Do-nuts against local franchise holders. Last August, Shipley Franchise Company and Shipley Do-Nut Flour and Supply Co., both Houston-based companies, filed suit in Columbia County Circuit Court against...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
KSLA

Fire heavily damages Shreveport house

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Fire heavily damaged a Shreveport residence Sunday afternoon, Jan. 8. The fire on Fairfield Avenue a couple houses south of Marx Street was reported at 3:14 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show. The front of the one-story, wood-frame dwelling was engulfed in flames and black...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Caddo Commissioner Steven Jackson Arrested: Impersonating Police

Caddo Parish Commissioner Steven P. Jackson was arrested on January 7th in Plain Dealing on a charge of impersonation of a police officer. According to Bossier City Police spokeswoman Erin Buchanan, the incident happened in Bossier City in November, 2022 at a business in the 3100 block of Airline Drive. According to the Bossier City Police Department, the complainant alleged an individual in an unmarked police model SUV identified himself as a police officer after he became involved in a disagreement that took place in the business' parking lot.
CADDO PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

City of Shreveport elects new chairman

Fairfield Avenue: house burns while occupants gone. More than 15 units from the Shreveport Fire Department were on hand Sunday afternoon to extinguish flames that destroyed a one-story, wood-frame home on Fairfield Avenue. East Texas rapper feeds homeless at Hiway 80 in Longview. East Texas rapper feeds homeless at Hiway...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Residents react to shooting that wounded 4-year-old Johnathan

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are on the hunt for gunmen after yet another violent weekend. There were four shootings on Saturday alone. In one shooting, a woman was killed. In another, a young boy was struck by a stray bullet fired during a shootout. That child is...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Woman killed on Bond Drive named

SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman shot and killed on Bond Drive in north Shreveport early Saturday has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Renata "Nata" Lewis, 42, was shot inside a residence in the 3300 block of Bond, in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood, around 2:40 a.m. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
SHREVEPORT, LA
caddoda.com

From the Desk of the DA: December 2022 Report

The close of one year and the start of the next provides an opportunity to look back, not only to December but the full expanse of the year just ending. Throughout 2022, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s office did not rest on its laurels. Our attorneys and supporting staff members have been aggressively prosecuting criminals in record numbers.
CADDO PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Hard labor sentences for 2 men who shot at SPD Sergeant

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two Shreveport men pleaded guilty to charges on Monday, January 9, and are facing years of prison time and hard labor after shots were fired at a Shreveport police officer in 2018. Rodriguez Smith, 41, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault of a peace officer and...
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy