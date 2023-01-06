Read full article on original website
How gas prices have changed in Colorado in the last week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Colorado using data from AAA.
Four Colorado towns top list of top micropolitan areas in the United States
In Colorado and nationwide, small metro areas, dubbed micropolitan areas, have found that mixing outdoor recreation with business and manufacturing has led to prosperity post-pandemic.
Nuclear Threats: These are the Biggest Targets in Colorado
If America ever comes to a nuclear exchange with another country, which places in America are most at risk? Which locations in Colorado are most at risk?. Colorado is home to several military targets and has been home to a portion of America's nuclear arsenal since its earliest days. Scroll on to check out the places in Colorado most likely to be the target of a full-scale nuclear attack. Is Grand Junction one of them?
coloradopolitics.com
Bag ban Boulderizes the state | CALDARA
People always ask me why I live in Boulder. Now that the whole state of Colorado has basically politically turned into the intolerant town of Boulder, you live there, too. The state’s new shopping bag tax, excuse me, “fee,” which turns into an outright bag ban in a year, is a fine example of this statewide Boulder smugness.
As Colorado Brings Back Wolves, Utah Faces Misinformation
Two years after Coloradoans voted to reintroduce gray wolves in the state’s western slope, the issue is raising concerns in neighboring Utah. Specifically, ranchers and hunters in the Beehive State worry that predators will adversely affect their livestock and prey animals, respectively. Kirk Robinson, Ph.D, is the founder and executive director of the Western Wildlife […] The post As Colorado Brings Back Wolves, Utah Faces Misinformation appeared first on DogTime.
Another Popular Local Restaurant In Colorado Has Closed For Good
2023 is off to a rough start for some, including the food lovers in Colorado who lost another amazing locally-owned and operated restaurant to kick off the new year. Another Local Colorado Restaurant Closes Its Doors Permanently. The sad text messages are flying all around our state because we've lost...
a-z-animals.com
Discover Colorado’s Coldest January on Record
The geography of Colorado is incredibly diverse, from rugged mountainous terrain to vast plains and desert lands. This landlocked state has plains and foothills in the north, while the south is composed of arid desert. Most of the state is covered in mountains. Colorado’s weather is heavily influenced by its...
Here's a breakdown of when keeping antlers you find is illegal in Colorado
Yet another constant reminder that wildlife is never far in Colorado, it's not uncommon to find antlers when you're exploring. Finding the remnants of animal shed is always exciting, often inspiring hopes of bringing the natural treasure home – whether that's to put on display or to give to the pups as a treat.
coloradosun.com
Unpaid wages, injuries: The dark side of a celebrated Colorado mushroom farm known for helping migrants
ALAMOSA — For decades, a mushroom farm in the San Luis Valley was celebrated as a major employer that gave an economic future to Guatemalans who fled civil war in the 1980s. Its manager, Baljit Nanda, was described as a “mushroom magnate.” Button, crimini and portobello mushrooms — grown, plucked and packaged by migrant workers laboring in a 10-acre metal warehouse northeast of Alamosa — were sold to grocery stores like Whole Foods and King Soopers.
5 of the best frozen waterfall hikes in Colorado
The best frozen waterfall hikes in Colorado dazzle with startling ice formations reached by peaceful winter walks through evergreen forests and alongside icy creeks
Indigenous Man Found Dead in Colorado
On December 30, Colorado's Indigenous Missing Person List took effect. Two days later, on New Year's Day, Wanbli Oyate Vigil Black Elk, a 27-year-old member of the Lakota Tribe, was the first person added to the list.
Is this a Vampire’s Grave in a Colorado Cemetery?
There are plenty of places in Colorado that are allegedly haunted. We have the notorious Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Hotel Colorado in Glenwood Springs, and even The Mesa Theater in Grand Junction, to name a few. However, one Colorado cemetery is said to not only be haunted but is...
weather5280.com
Recent moisture improves Colorado's drought outlook; a check on snowpack across the West
Some good news to share from the most recent U.S. Drought Monitor report released on Thursday, and that is that now more than a third (39%) of Colorado has been removed from the Abnormally Dry or Drought classification categories as determined by the U.S. Drought Monitor, which is up from just 13.75% a week ago.
94kix.com
Giant New Colorado Tubing Hill Opens With a Carpet Ride and Cool Lights
There are so many ways to enjoy the Colorado snow. Skiing and snowboarding dominate most of Colorado's 32 ski resorts. However, Steamboat Springs has joined the resorts that know some people just want to just sit down and enjoy the ride. They have added a little extra tubing fun to their slopes.
coloradosun.com
State representative accused of lying about her residence resigns on eve of Colorado’s 2023 lawmaking term
State Rep. Tracey Bernett, a Boulder County Democrat facing criminal charges for allegedly lying about her residence to run for reelection last year in a more politically favorable district, announced her resignation from the legislature late Sunday, just hours ahead of the start of Colorado’s 2023 lawmaking term. Bernett’s...
travellemming.com
5 Colorado Area Codes in 2023 (With Map)
As of 2023, Colorado has 5 area codes. The area codes in Colorado are:. I’m a Colorado local and in this guide, I overview the five Colorado area codes used today, plus a map of the area codes. The majority of these are used in the Denver area, while two area codes service other areas of the state.
The Daily Planet
Welcome to winter: a ‘tougher time’ for animals
Winter is a fabulous time of year for birdwatching. And birdfeeders are a terrific way to lure avians to your backyard, to give you a longer, better look at these elusive creatures, and their behaviors. A dusky blue and gray Woodhouse’s scrub jay, a species renowned for its intelligence, is...
denverite.com
Gov. Polis says migrants will no longer be bused to Chicago or NYC
Colorado will no longer bus migrants from Denver to Chicago or New York City after this weekend, Gov. Jared Polis’ office announced Saturday afternoon. In a release, Polis’ office stated that there are no more buses scheduled for migrants from Denver to Chicago at this time and the final chartered transportation to New York City will take place on Sunday.
One killed, one missing in backcountry avalanche in Colorado
Update: The second victim's body has been located and recovered. According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, one backcountry snowmobiler is dead and another one is missing and presumed dead following an accident in the area of Pumphouse Lake, southwest of Rollins Pass. The avalanche occurred at about 2 PM on January 7.
denverite.com
Tattered Cover’s CEO Kwame Spearman is running for mayor
Tattered Cover CEO Kwame Spearman has filed to join the crowded race for Denver mayor, which may be the most powerful position in Colorado. On Jan. 7, Denverite first saw Spearman’s name appear on the Denver Campaign Finance Dashboard, where other active mayoral candidates appear. Spearman explained why he’s...
