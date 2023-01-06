ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, MI

Comments / 1

Related
99.1 WFMK

Michigan Castle for Sale Has the Most STUNNING Woodwork and Ceilings

A Michigan mansion designed by a famous architect is for sale - and you gotta see inside!. I have never seen woodwork and ceilings inside a private residence like this... The property at 1089 Iroquois in Detroit was designed by famous architect, Louis Kamper. Kamper emigrated from Germany in 1880 with his family. Historic Detroit describes him as a.
DETROIT, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Trinity Health Livingston earns trauma designation

Trinity Health Livingston recently received Level IV Trauma Designation from the state of Michigan. This designation means the hospital has demonstrated its ability to provide advanced trauma life support, including evaluation, stabilization and diagnostics, prior to transferring patients to a higher-level trauma center. Trauma centers are ranked from levels one...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
US 103.1

Burgers & Beer: Popular Ford’s Garage Opening More MI Locations

You've probably heard or thought "not all restaurant chains are created equally" (like these we wish would come to Mid-Michigan). It's true. There's a really strong burger & beer spot expanding in Michigan, Ford's Garage. (Recently relocating back home to Genesee County, from Florida... I can tell you, it's a solid place to eat.)
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

New State Rep. serving residents in Jackson, Washtenaw counties opens Lansing office

JACKSON, MI – A new Michigan state representative covering in parts of Jackson and Washtenaw counties has opened a Lansing office. State Rep. Kathy Schmaltz, R-Jackson, represents Michigan’s 46th House District, which covers the city of Jackson, parts of Grass Lake, Leoni and Summit townships and all of Blackman Township, as well as Chelsea and Sylvan Township in Washtenaw County.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report: Health officials say omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 is most transmissible strain of COVID yet

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the newest COVID-19 variant is the most transmissible yet. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. CDC officials expressed concern in late December about a subvariant of omicron called XBB.1.5 circulating during the holidays. That variant caused most of the new cases being reported in certain regions of the U.S. According to CNBC, XBB.1.5 made up 27.6% of sequenced COVID cases for the week ending Jan. 7 compared to 18.3% the week prior.
DETROIT, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan News Anchor Says Goodbye After 20 Years

When someone has been a local TV anchor for many years, they become part of the community. That person may even feel like family, since you’ve seen them on TV every day for so long. Now, a popular Michigan TV anchor is saying farewell after almost 20 years in...
LANSING, MI
DBusiness Magazine

Usher Oil in Detroit Acquired by Valicor Environmental Services

Valicor Environmental Services, a large provider of non-hazardous wastewater treatment and recycling services, today announced it has acquired Usher Oil, a centralized wastewater treatment facility founded in 1930 in Detroit. […] The post Usher Oil in Detroit Acquired by Valicor Environmental Services appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
whmi.com

Livingston County Named 2022 Top Workplace

Livingston County says a recent workplace award is a “badge of honor” and it’s “honored to be included in the prestigious list”. The County was among the 2022 Top Workplaces named by the Detroit Free Press. The awards are based solely on employee feedback. With...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
lazytrips.com

26 Best Road Trips from Detroit

Detroit is known as the automobile capital of the world, but it has so much more to offer. It's one of the friendliest and most ethnically diverse cities in the country, with a vibrant downtown filled with urban parks and hot new restaurants. Detroit's musical Motown past echoes through its streets, though today's creative residents are defining their own vibe with cool hotels, eateries and culture hotspots.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy