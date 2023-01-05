ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montrose, CO

A Photographer's Last Journey: The Murder of Michele Wallace

Professional photographer Michele Wallace crossed paths with a murderous predator and disappeared without a trace.Photo byMichele Wallace/Self Portrait. Michele Wallace was born to George Sr. and Margaret Wallace in Chicago, Illinois, in 1949. As a teen, she developed an interest in photography and often took photos of areas and people around the city. After she graduated from Riverside-Brookfield High School, she left home to attend Utah State College but dropped out after only two years and moved to Gunnison, Colorado, in early 1974.
Nuclear Threats: These are the Biggest Targets in Colorado

If America ever comes to a nuclear exchange with another country, which places in America are most at risk? Which locations in Colorado are most at risk?. Colorado is home to several military targets and has been home to a portion of America's nuclear arsenal since its earliest days. Scroll on to check out the places in Colorado most likely to be the target of a full-scale nuclear attack. Is Grand Junction one of them?
One of Colorado’s Last Wild West–Era Hotels Is Revitalized

Built in 1891, Ouray’s Western Hotel is one of the oldest hotels in Colorado and one of the few remaining frontier-style wood-frame boardinghouses in the West. The fact that it’s still standing 132 years later is likely thanks, in part, to Ouray’s forward-thinking city planners. The fire department they established near the turn of the 20th century was a rare sight in the state’s flammable boomtowns and may have saved the Western from the fiery fate suffered by many of its contemporaries. More than a century later, new owner Kyle Zeppelin is rescuing it from another threat: time. “It has great bones,” says Zeppelin, co-president of Zeppelin Development, the firm responsible for revitalizing buildings throughout Denver’s RiNo district. “When you add it up, [the renovation is] certainly comparable to what a new build costs,” he says. “The difference is, you have all that character and history built into it.”
