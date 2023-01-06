Read full article on original website
Related
pasadenanow.com
Gold Line Metro Service Interrupted to Clear Debris
[6:18 a.m.] The Metro L Line service is interrupted Tuesday because of debris on the tracks requiring repairs. The train service will be affected from the Southwest Station to South Pasadena until repairs are complete. Train service is operating between the Southwest Museum Station and Union Station on the south...
pasadenanow.com
Rain Pours It On in Pasadena as Latest Storm Moves Through
Heavy rain continues to fall across Southern California again Tuesday as yet another storm system thundered over the region, creating winds, flooding, landslides and hazardous driving conditions. The powerful storm, expected to move through Los Angeles County throughout Tuesday, dumped more than 10 inches of rain in some areas. Rainfall...
pasadenanow.com
Enjoy Fresh Produce and Fresh Air at the Altadena Farmers’ Market
Altadena Farmers’ Market on Wednesday, Jan. 11, is a certified market with 25 booths selling fresh fruits and vegetables as well as prepared and pre-packaged food that may be enjoyed onsite at the market setting of Loma Alta Park from 4 to 7 p.m. With a strong commitment to...
pasadenanow.com
LA County Board of Supervisors to Consider Homeless Emergency Declaration
Mirroring a step taken by Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass on her first day in office last month, the county Board of Supervisors Tuesday is expected to proclaim a local emergency on homelessness. The board last month approved a motion calling on its staff to work arm-in-arm with Los Angeles...
pasadenanow.com
Over $2 Million Raised in Fiscal Year 2022 by Special Tax to Fund Pasadena Libraries
The City of Pasadena collected a total of $2,845,175 during the fiscal year 2021-22 in Library Special Tax funds that are used to finance the maintenance and operation costs of the Pasadena Library System. The table above shows the detailed FY2022 report from Tim McDonald, Acting Director of Libraries and...
pasadenanow.com
Car Crashes into Swimming Pool in Pasadena
A car crashed and ended up in a swimming pool of a residence in Pasadena Tuesday, but no one was hurt. Paramedics and police were sent to the 700 block of West California Boulevard about 9 a.m. “A Tesla driver hit the accelerator instead of the brake, drove through a...
pasadenanow.com
Light Rain Sunday Heralds Strong Storm Predictions for Monday, Tuesday
The series of rainstorms that has swept across the County since mid-December continues Sunday, with heavier rain in Pasadena forecast for Monday night and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Water-logged ground could produce increasing amounts of water and mud runoff. The Pasadena Fire Dept. reached out by Twitter...
pasadenanow.com
Despite Lawsuit, City Moves Ahead for Rental Housing Board Formation
Following a closed session meeting with attorneys from the California Apartment Association Monday regarding an ongoing lawsuit, the Pasadena City Council is moving ahead with forming the Pasadena Rental Housing Board (PRHB) as required by the passage of Measure H. As City Clerk Mark Jomsky explained to the Council, following...
pasadenanow.com
‘Moment in Time’: Council Approves Formation of ‘Reconnecting Communities Task Force’ to Address Use of 710 Freeway Stub
With Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo calling it a “moment in time,” the City Council Monday unanimously passed a historic motion to form the Reconnecting Communities Task Force. The task force will serve as an official advisory board for the Council to decide the future undeveloped acreage the size of 40 football fields in West Pasadena, all that remains of a once-proposed 710 Freeway extension.
pasadenanow.com
County Health Officials Urge COVID Testing Before Returning to Work, Campus
The number of COVID-positive patients in LA County hospitals has declined by 10 people to 1,202, according to the latest state figures. Of those patients hospitalized as of Saturday, 139 were being treated in intensive care units, unchanged from the previous day. The seven-day average daily rate of people testing...
pasadenanow.com
This Week in City Government
SPECIAL CITY COUNCIL CLOSED SESSION MEETING FOR JANUARY 9, 2023 TO BEGIN AT 4:00 P.M. Council Chamber, Pasadena City Hall, 100 North Garfield Avenue, Room S249. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the regular meeting of the Finance Committee, scheduled for Monday, January 9, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. in the Pasadena City Hall, 100 North Garfield Avenue, Pasadena, is cancelled.
pasadenanow.com
Council Reopens Chambers to the Public
The City Council opened the chamber doors to the public for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic forced local government to shut down. “It’s nice to have the public back in the chambers,” said Mayor Victor Gordo. Things were a little different as members of the public...
pasadenanow.com
City Council to Hear Updates Related to the Establishment of the Pasadena Rental Housing Board
The City Council will hear updates related to the establishment of a Pasadena Rental Housing Board (PRHB) which is mandated to administer changes to the charter related to passing of Measure H. Last November, Pasadena passed Measure H with 53.8 percent of the total votes cast despite a vigorous opposition...
pasadenanow.com
Week in Review: Top Pasadena Stories of The Week
The Editors of Pasadena Now go through over 100 articles published this week on our site and cull the top 20 most newsworthy, informative, and readable. Rent Control, Housing Advocates Stage ‘People’s Rose Parade’
pasadenanow.com
Sierra Madre Elementary Named A 2023 Distinguished School
Sierra Madre Elementary has been selected for the prestigious 2023 California Distinguished School Program, which recognizes schools for their excellent work in achieving exceptional student performance and in closing the achievement gap. The California Distinguished Schools Award celebrates exceptional schools, districts, teachers, and classified employees for their innovation, talent, and success in supporting students.
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena’s Early Child Development and Early Learning Task Force Proposes Changes to Policy Approved in 2015
Pasadena’s Early Child Development and Early Learning Task Force will present amendments to the city’s 2015 Early Child Development Policy before the Human Services Commission, which meets on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the Jackie Robinson Community Center. The meeting is in person and begins at 6 p.m. The...
pasadenanow.com
New Police Chief Harris Files New Year’s Day Operations Memorandum Third Day on Job
On his third day on the job, Pasadena Police Chief Eugene Harris filed a memo reporting on the 2023 New Year’s and Rose Bowl Game Operations. The memo said that the lead federal agency and coordinator for this year’s operations was the U.S. Secret Service. “The USSS was...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Unified Says Race Had Nothing To Do With School Closures
In a statement, the Pasadena Unified School District said its decision to close local schools several years ago was not based on race. The PUSD ussued the statement after the Mexican-American Legal Defense and Education Fund (MALDEF) announced that it had filed a lawsuit claiming the 2019 decision by the School Board to close schools was motivated by race and deprived Latino students of equitable education.
pasadenanow.com
Man Shot, Wounded, in Pasadena
A man was wounded Sunday evening in a Pasadena shooting. Officers went to Peoria Street and Fair Oaks Avenue about 8:50 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert and multiple 911 calls, according to Lt. Rudy Lemos. The arriving officers found the wounded man conscious and breathing, suffering from a non-life-threatening...
pasadenanow.com
University Club of Pasadena President Richard Chinen Reflects on His Tenure, What the Club Means to Him
After serving as President during the University Club of Pasadena’s centennial year, Richard Chinen’s tenure will come to a close in March. Known to many because of his former Tournament of Roses presidency, Chinen recently shared his thoughts on his presidency and what the University Club means to him, both professionally.
Comments / 0