Los Angeles County, CA

Gold Line Metro Service Interrupted to Clear Debris

[6:18 a.m.] The Metro L Line service is interrupted Tuesday because of debris on the tracks requiring repairs. The train service will be affected from the Southwest Station to South Pasadena until repairs are complete. Train service is operating between the Southwest Museum Station and Union Station on the south...
PASADENA, CA
Rain Pours It On in Pasadena as Latest Storm Moves Through

Heavy rain continues to fall across Southern California again Tuesday as yet another storm system thundered over the region, creating winds, flooding, landslides and hazardous driving conditions. The powerful storm, expected to move through Los Angeles County throughout Tuesday, dumped more than 10 inches of rain in some areas. Rainfall...
PASADENA, CA
Enjoy Fresh Produce and Fresh Air at the Altadena Farmers’ Market

Altadena Farmers’ Market on Wednesday, Jan. 11, is a certified market with 25 booths selling fresh fruits and vegetables as well as prepared and pre-packaged food that may be enjoyed onsite at the market setting of Loma Alta Park from 4 to 7 p.m. With a strong commitment to...
ALTADENA, CA
Car Crashes into Swimming Pool in Pasadena

A car crashed and ended up in a swimming pool of a residence in Pasadena Tuesday, but no one was hurt. Paramedics and police were sent to the 700 block of West California Boulevard about 9 a.m. “A Tesla driver hit the accelerator instead of the brake, drove through a...
PASADENA, CA
Light Rain Sunday Heralds Strong Storm Predictions for Monday, Tuesday

The series of rainstorms that has swept across the County since mid-December continues Sunday, with heavier rain in Pasadena forecast for Monday night and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Water-logged ground could produce increasing amounts of water and mud runoff. The Pasadena Fire Dept. reached out by Twitter...
PASADENA, CA
Despite Lawsuit, City Moves Ahead for Rental Housing Board Formation

Following a closed session meeting with attorneys from the California Apartment Association Monday regarding an ongoing lawsuit, the Pasadena City Council is moving ahead with forming the Pasadena Rental Housing Board (PRHB) as required by the passage of Measure H. As City Clerk Mark Jomsky explained to the Council, following...
‘Moment in Time’: Council Approves Formation of ‘Reconnecting Communities Task Force’ to Address Use of 710 Freeway Stub

With Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo calling it a “moment in time,” the City Council Monday unanimously passed a historic motion to form the Reconnecting Communities Task Force. The task force will serve as an official advisory board for the Council to decide the future undeveloped acreage the size of 40 football fields in West Pasadena, all that remains of a once-proposed 710 Freeway extension.
PASADENA, CA
This Week in City Government

SPECIAL CITY COUNCIL CLOSED SESSION MEETING FOR JANUARY 9, 2023 TO BEGIN AT 4:00 P.M. Council Chamber, Pasadena City Hall, 100 North Garfield Avenue, Room S249. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the regular meeting of the Finance Committee, scheduled for Monday, January 9, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. in the Pasadena City Hall, 100 North Garfield Avenue, Pasadena, is cancelled.
PASADENA, CA
Council Reopens Chambers to the Public

The City Council opened the chamber doors to the public for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic forced local government to shut down. “It’s nice to have the public back in the chambers,” said Mayor Victor Gordo. Things were a little different as members of the public...
PASADENA, CA
Week in Review: Top Pasadena Stories of The Week

The Editors of Pasadena Now go through over 100 articles published this week on our site and cull the top 20 most newsworthy, informative, and readable. Rent Control, Housing Advocates Stage ‘People’s Rose Parade’
PASADENA, CA
Sierra Madre Elementary Named A 2023 Distinguished School

Sierra Madre Elementary has been selected for the prestigious 2023 California Distinguished School Program, which recognizes schools for their excellent work in achieving exceptional student performance and in closing the achievement gap. The California Distinguished Schools Award celebrates exceptional schools, districts, teachers, and classified employees for their innovation, talent, and success in supporting students.
SIERRA MADRE, CA
Pasadena Unified Says Race Had Nothing To Do With School Closures

In a statement, the Pasadena Unified School District said its decision to close local schools several years ago was not based on race. The PUSD ussued the statement after the Mexican-American Legal Defense and Education Fund (MALDEF) announced that it had filed a lawsuit claiming the 2019 decision by the School Board to close schools was motivated by race and deprived Latino students of equitable education.
PASADENA, CA
Man Shot, Wounded, in Pasadena

A man was wounded Sunday evening in a Pasadena shooting. Officers went to Peoria Street and Fair Oaks Avenue about 8:50 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert and multiple 911 calls, according to Lt. Rudy Lemos. The arriving officers found the wounded man conscious and breathing, suffering from a non-life-threatening...
PASADENA, CA

