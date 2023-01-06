Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
pasadenanow.com
‘Moment in Time’: Council Approves Formation of ‘Reconnecting Communities Task Force’ to Address Use of 710 Freeway Stub
With Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo calling it a “moment in time,” the City Council Monday unanimously passed a historic motion to form the Reconnecting Communities Task Force. The task force will serve as an official advisory board for the Council to decide the future undeveloped acreage the size of 40 football fields in West Pasadena, all that remains of a once-proposed 710 Freeway extension.
pasadenanow.com
Despite Lawsuit, City Moves Ahead for Rental Housing Board Formation
Following a closed session meeting with attorneys from the California Apartment Association Monday regarding an ongoing lawsuit, the Pasadena City Council is moving ahead with forming the Pasadena Rental Housing Board (PRHB) as required by the passage of Measure H. As City Clerk Mark Jomsky explained to the Council, following...
pasadenanow.com
Council Reopens Chambers to the Public
The City Council opened the chamber doors to the public for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic forced local government to shut down. “It’s nice to have the public back in the chambers,” said Mayor Victor Gordo. Things were a little different as members of the public...
pasadenanow.com
LA County Board of Supervisors to Consider Homeless Emergency Declaration
Mirroring a step taken by Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass on her first day in office last month, the county Board of Supervisors Tuesday is expected to proclaim a local emergency on homelessness. The board last month approved a motion calling on its staff to work arm-in-arm with Los Angeles...
pasadenanow.com
This Week in City Government
SPECIAL CITY COUNCIL CLOSED SESSION MEETING FOR JANUARY 9, 2023 TO BEGIN AT 4:00 P.M. Council Chamber, Pasadena City Hall, 100 North Garfield Avenue, Room S249. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the regular meeting of the Finance Committee, scheduled for Monday, January 9, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. in the Pasadena City Hall, 100 North Garfield Avenue, Pasadena, is cancelled.
foxla.com
LA homeless crisis: Councilwoman Traci Park working to help unsheltered residents in District 11
LOS ANGELES - A newly-elected Los Angeles City Councilmember is hitting the ground running when it comes to tackling the homeless crisis plaguing California’s most populous city. In November, Councilmember Traci Park beat out her opponent, Erin Darling, to succeed Mike Bonin. "We obviously have a huge crisis on...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood seeks $407 million from state surplus for transit connector project
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Inglewood continues to piecemeal funding to meet the threshold needed to begin construction on the Inglewood Transit Connector project. The state projects a $24 billion deficit this year, yet that hasn’t stopped the Inglewood Transit Connector Joint Powers Authority from having its hand out to the tune of $407 million.
pasadenanow.com
Gold Line Metro Service Interrupted to Clear Debris
[6:18 a.m.] The Metro L Line service is interrupted Tuesday because of debris on the tracks requiring repairs. The train service will be affected from the Southwest Station to South Pasadena until repairs are complete. Train service is operating between the Southwest Museum Station and Union Station on the south...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena’s Early Child Development and Early Learning Task Force Proposes Changes to Policy Approved in 2015
Pasadena’s Early Child Development and Early Learning Task Force will present amendments to the city’s 2015 Early Child Development Policy before the Human Services Commission, which meets on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the Jackie Robinson Community Center. The meeting is in person and begins at 6 p.m. The...
2urbangirls.com
LACOE hires new County Administrator for Inglewood Unified School District
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Inglewood Unified School District announced the hiring of Dr. James (Jim) Morris as the latest County Administrator to lead the beleaguered district. “I am very pleased to share with you the appointment of Dr. James Morris as the new county administrator for the Inglewood Unified School District. Dr. Morris joins the Inglewood Unified family with more than 40 years of public education experience, including seven years as the superintendent of Fremont Unified School District, one of California’s highest-performing school districts.” wrote Debra Duardo, with the Los Angeles County Office of Education in a statement announcing his hiring.
yovenice.com
Column: Vacant Parcels at LAX Are Necessary for Mayor’s Inside Safe Initiative
Venice has a massive homelessness problem, as everyone knows. Hence, it is important to carefully examine the Mayor’s Declaration of Local Emergency (Declaration) and Inside Safe Initiative (Initiative) to assess how effective they will be in addressing homelessness, particularly in Venice, which currently has 981 homeless. This is more than any other community in Los Angeles except skid row and Hollywood. Even worse, many of the homeless live in encampments adjacent to or very near residences such as the ones on North and South Venice Blvds, Third, Sunset, Canal Court and Flower Avenue where they seriously and adversely impact the residents there.
KTLA.com
New Long Beach mayor expected to call for state of emergency over homelessness crisis
Long Beach’s new Mayor, Rex Richardson, is expected to call for a state of emergency to tackle homelessness during his first state of the city address. The mayor is hoping the city council will adopt his emergency declaration moments before his address this coming Tuesday. Frustrated business owners, like...
‘Big rock!’: Boulder closes Malibu Canyon Road; rockslides close other streets
A boulder in the roadway has closed Malibu Canyon Road in the unincorporated Santa Monica Mountains north of Malibu Tuesday morning. The road is closed between Civic Center and Piuma Way due to the “Big rock!” just north of the tunnel, Los Angeles County Public Works said on Twitter. An image shared by Public Works […]
beyondchron.org
LA’s Mayor Bass Hits Housing Reality
“It should not take 14 years just to break ground on an affordable housing project in a city where there are 40,000 people sleeping on the street every night.”—LA Mayor Karen Bass, January 7. It took Mayor Karen Bass only a few weeks to confront this reality: Los...
pasadenanow.com
Guest Opinion | Mayor Victor Gordo: National Law Enforcement Day
We should all take a moment to recognize Monday, January 9th as National Law Enforcement Day by thanking our law enforcement officers for their service and dedication. Every second of every minute, every minute of every hour, and every hour of every day, those who have dedicated their lives and profession to law enforcement work to ensure that we feel safe in our homes and as we go about our daily lives. Pasadena is a world-class City with world-class police officers and civilian law enforcement personnel who take pride in our community and the work that they do.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood reschedules Housing Plan Public Hearing for Jan. 10 at 2 pm
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The city of Inglewood will hold a Public Hearing on Jan. 10 at 2:00 p.m. on the draft 2021-2022 Consolidated Annual Performance Evaluation Report (CAPER) that is submitted annually to the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The report was initially due by Dec. 31,...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Unified Says Race Had Nothing To Do With School Closures
In a statement, the Pasadena Unified School District said its decision to close local schools several years ago was not based on race. The PUSD ussued the statement after the Mexican-American Legal Defense and Education Fund (MALDEF) announced that it had filed a lawsuit claiming the 2019 decision by the School Board to close schools was motivated by race and deprived Latino students of equitable education.
KTLA.com
Mulholland Drive closed between Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Coldwater Canyon Drive
Mulholland Drive between Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Coldwater Canyon Drive remains closed, officials with the Los Angeles Department of Transportation announced Sunday. The closure, which is in effect until further notice, was put into place to allow crews time to evaluate and repair damage to the road caused by recent storms.
Stormy Monday: Flash Flood Warning Extended to All Of L.A. County; 101 Closed In Places, Sinkhole Swallows Cars, Trapping Two People – Update
UPDATED with latest: The flash flood warnings announced earlier for Northwestern Los Angeles Country and Ventura County have been extended to all of L.A. County, per the National Weather Service just before 7 p.m. Some flash flooding already has been reported, the NES said, in areas of Fillmore, Ojai and Santa Paula, Santa Clarita, especially in the burn scar areas from recent-ish fires like the Thomas Fire. In Chatsworth, two cars fell into a sinkhole tonight, trapping two people, authorities said. The incident was reported about 7:20 p.m. at 11414 Iverson Road, where one car toppled on top of the other...
2urbangirls.com
Compton neighborhood installs ‘no gangs live here’ signage to deter violence
COMPTON, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – A Compton neighborhood is hoping to distance itself from gang ties by posting anti-gang signage along its street. KABC7 reported Signs for Life, a new community initiative, is dedicated to helping Compton neighborhoods disassociate themselves from gang ties. Compton Mayor Emma Sharif supports the community’s...
