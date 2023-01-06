Caltrans Vows to Minimize Noise, Traffic Impacts Related to Arroyo Seco Freeway Bridge Railing Replacement Project Construction

Read full article on original website
pasadenanow.com
Gold Line Metro Service Interrupted to Clear Debris
[6:18 a.m.] The Metro L Line service is interrupted Tuesday because of debris on the tracks requiring repairs. The train service will be affected from the Southwest Station to South Pasadena until repairs are complete. Train service is operating between the Southwest Museum Station and Union Station on the south...
pasadenanow.com
Report Crews Busy Sprucing Up City Parks Last quarter
A report to be presented Tuesday details work by City crews during 2022’s final three months to maintain and improve Pasadena’s parks, fields and playgrounds. Crews completed projects ranging from a water mainline replacement to renovating fields and playground equipment, the document said. The report from Pasadena Parks,...
Ventura County hit hard by heavy rain; 101 Fwy closed
The 101 Freeway was fully closed between State Route 33 in Ventura County and State Route 150 in Santa Barbara County due to flooding Tuesday morning. The latest atmospheric river to hit Southern California has caused severe flooding and mudslides in Ventura County, as continuous heavy rain continues to raise concerns for residents. A flash flood warning was issued for all of Southern Ventura County, expected to last through Tuesday at 6 p.m., as the storm front moved into the area overnight.The Ventura Beach RV Resort park prepared for the storm but was inundated by flooding from the nearby Ventura River....
pasadenanow.com
‘Moment in Time’: Council Approves Formation of ‘Reconnecting Communities Task Force’ to Address Use of 710 Freeway Stub
With Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo calling it a “moment in time,” the City Council Monday unanimously passed a historic motion to form the Reconnecting Communities Task Force. The task force will serve as an official advisory board for the Council to decide the future undeveloped acreage the size of 40 football fields in West Pasadena, all that remains of a once-proposed 710 Freeway extension.
SigAlert issued after propane truck overturns on 110 Freeway in downtown L.A.
A SigAlert was issued Monday morning after a propane truck overturned along the northbound 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles. The incident was reported around 4:30 a.m. near the eastbound connector to the 10 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol. The tank, which was carrying around 9,000 gallons of propane, was disconnected from the […]
pasadenanow.com
Rain Pours It On in Pasadena as Latest Storm Moves Through
Heavy rain continues to fall across Southern California again Tuesday as yet another storm system thundered over the region, creating winds, flooding, landslides and hazardous driving conditions. The powerful storm, expected to move through Los Angeles County throughout Tuesday, dumped more than 10 inches of rain in some areas. Rainfall...
Long Beach sees freeway closures due to flooding
The CHP estimated there was about 3 feet of standing water this morning on the 710 Freeway near Artesia Boulevard. The post Long Beach sees freeway closures due to flooding appeared first on Long Beach Post.
pasadenanow.com
Car Crashes into Swimming Pool in Pasadena
A car crashed and ended up in a swimming pool of a residence in Pasadena Tuesday, but no one was hurt. Paramedics and police were sent to the 700 block of West California Boulevard about 9 a.m. “A Tesla driver hit the accelerator instead of the brake, drove through a...
kvta.com
The Rain Has Arrived In Ventura County, But The Heaviest Will Be Monday Afternoon And Night
(The radar track above is at 10:25 PM Sunday) Important links for official information about the impacts of the coming storms... For Santa Barbara County https://www.readysbc.org/. And to check on rainfall totals https://www.vcwatershed.net/fws/rain-map/. Update--The rain arrived in Ventura County Sunday evening and we should see steady light to moderate rainfall...
pasadenanow.com
City Council to Hear Updates Related to the Establishment of the Pasadena Rental Housing Board
The City Council will hear updates related to the establishment of a Pasadena Rental Housing Board (PRHB) which is mandated to administer changes to the charter related to passing of Measure H. Last November, Pasadena passed Measure H with 53.8 percent of the total votes cast despite a vigorous opposition...
pasadenanow.com
Vehicle Crashes Into Pasadena Home, Minor Damage to Structure
A vehicle crashed into a home in Pasadena, causing minor structural damage to the residence, authorities said Sunday. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 11:27 p.m. Saturday to 1623 Bancroft Way, where they found a vehicle upside down behind the home, the Pasadena Fire Department reported. The motorist was extricated...
pasadenanow.com
Despite Lawsuit, City Moves Ahead for Rental Housing Board Formation
Following a closed session meeting with attorneys from the California Apartment Association Monday regarding an ongoing lawsuit, the Pasadena City Council is moving ahead with forming the Pasadena Rental Housing Board (PRHB) as required by the passage of Measure H. As City Clerk Mark Jomsky explained to the Council, following...
1 Killed in Traffic Collision on 10 Freeway
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was killed in a traffic collision on the 10 Freeway early Thursday morning, Jan. 5, in the city of Pomona during a winter rainstorm that drenched the Southland. California Highway Patrol officers and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Earthquake Reported Near La Quinta in Riverside County
(CNS) – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.3 struck near La Quinta in Riverside County at 11:42 a.m. Monday, but there were no reports of injuries or damage. The U.S. Geological Survey said the temblor was centered 9.6 miles north of Borrego Springs in San Diego County — and 19.1 miles south southwest of La Quinta, 22.5 miles south of Palm Desert and 23.3 miles south southwest of Coachella.
pasadenanow.com
LA County Board of Supervisors to Consider Homeless Emergency Declaration
Mirroring a step taken by Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass on her first day in office last month, the county Board of Supervisors Tuesday is expected to proclaim a local emergency on homelessness. The board last month approved a motion calling on its staff to work arm-in-arm with Los Angeles...
pasadenanow.com
Council Reopens Chambers to the Public
The City Council opened the chamber doors to the public for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic forced local government to shut down. “It’s nice to have the public back in the chambers,” said Mayor Victor Gordo. Things were a little different as members of the public...
pasadenanow.com
This Week in City Government
SPECIAL CITY COUNCIL CLOSED SESSION MEETING FOR JANUARY 9, 2023 TO BEGIN AT 4:00 P.M. Council Chamber, Pasadena City Hall, 100 North Garfield Avenue, Room S249. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the regular meeting of the Finance Committee, scheduled for Monday, January 9, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. in the Pasadena City Hall, 100 North Garfield Avenue, Pasadena, is cancelled.
10 Freeway crash in San Dimas leaves 1 dead; all lanes reopened
A man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the 10 Freeway in San Dimas, prompting the hourslong closure of all eastbound lanes.
More heavy rain headed for Southern California
Another major storm is headed to Southern California this week, with threats of gusty winds, flooding and hazardous driving conditions. “The storm for Monday-Tuesday is looking stronger than our recent storm, with potentially damaging winds and heavy rain,” according to the National Weather Service. In Los Angeles and Ventura counties, rainfall is expected to begin […]
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena’s Early Child Development and Early Learning Task Force Proposes Changes to Policy Approved in 2015
Pasadena’s Early Child Development and Early Learning Task Force will present amendments to the city’s 2015 Early Child Development Policy before the Human Services Commission, which meets on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the Jackie Robinson Community Center. The meeting is in person and begins at 6 p.m. The...
