Caltrans Vows to Minimize Noise, Traffic Impacts Related to Arroyo Seco Freeway Bridge Railing Replacement Project Construction

The 101 Freeway was fully closed between State Route 33 in Ventura County and State Route 150 in Santa Barbara County due to flooding Tuesday morning. The latest atmospheric river to hit Southern California has caused severe flooding and mudslides in Ventura County, as continuous heavy rain continues to raise concerns for residents. A flash flood warning was issued for all of Southern Ventura County, expected to last through Tuesday at 6 p.m., as the storm front moved into the area overnight.The Ventura Beach RV Resort park prepared for the storm but was inundated by flooding from the nearby Ventura River....

VENTURA COUNTY, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO