Michigan woman gets charged with a felony after being discovered catfishing her daughter and engaging in cyberbullying.
Michigan Mother Charged With Harassing Her Own Daughter
Despite Online Rumors Reportedly Spread By a Former Employee, This Popeyes Location is 'Not' Closing
Saginaw men accused of keeping 2 males captive, robbing and torturing them
SAGINAW, MI — Two Saginaw men are facing life offenses after allegedly keeping two others captive as they robbed and tortured them. The matter began on Thursday, Jan. 5, when a 17-year-old went to a residence in the 600 block of South Granger Street on Saginaw’s West Side to hang out with two residents, Jontorrion L. Reed, 21, and Mitchell J. Ballard, who turned 20 two days prior, said Saginaw Police Detective Sgt. Matthew Gerow. Though the teen had considered the older men his friends, they pulled out a handgun and demanded his shoes and cellphone.
Saginaw Men Arrested after Allegedly Capturing and Torturing 2 Men
Bay City man gets probation for choking kitten to death, prohibited from having animals
BAY CITY, MI — A man with an admitted history of killing pets has received a probationary sentence for choking his roommate’s kitten to death. Bay County Circuit Judge Joseph K. Sheeran on Monday, Jan. 9, sentenced 30-year-old Mark M. Jacobs II to 18 months’ probation. While on probation, Jacobs is prohibited from possessing or having contact with animals.
Montcalm woman charged in double fatal crash arrested again; victim's family wants to know why bond wasn't revoked
STANTON, Mich. — A Montcalm County woman charged in a double fatal crash is facing a new charge, and one of the victim's family members reached out to 13 ON YOUR SIDE wondering why her bond wasn't revoked. According to prosecutors, Martens' blood alcohol level was nearly three times...
LIVE: Genesee County Sheriff gives update on ‘Michigan Monster’ case
FLINT, Mich. (WILX) - New details will be released regarding a Genesee County man who the Sheriff’s office called “The Michigan Monster.”. Michael Anthony Barajas faces charges for allegedly holding a pregnant woman captive for days in November. Background: Human trafficking suspect threatened to ‘rip out victim’s throat’...
Police: Teen driver crossed median of U.S. 127, causing deadly crash
GRATIOT COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators say a teenage driver crossed the median of U.S. 127 in Gratiot County on Sunday afternoon, causing a head-on crash that claimed the life of an Ithaca woman. The Gratiot County Sheriff's Office says a 16-year-old girl from Shepherd was driving north on U.S....
Suspicious vacant hotel fires in Saginaw County have law enforcement concerned
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Two fires at vacant hotels not far from each other have law enforcement agencies concerned someone might try it again. One was in Buena Vista Township, the other in Bridgeport. Both fires appear to be intentionally set. There were no injuries, but investigators are...
GRPD: Thieves targeted cars at nursing homes
Police are investigating a string of vehicle break-ins and thefts at multiple nursing homes in southeast Grand Rapids over the weekend.
Meth present in body of toddler found dead in Montrose Twp. ditch
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - New data revealed that a 16-month-old, whose body was found in a ditch, had methamphetamine in his system at the time of his death. Chaos Demilo’s body was found in a ditch on the 9400 block of North Moorish Road on Aug. 25, 2022, around 1:30 p.m.
Gov. Whitmer commutes life-without-parole sentence of Bay County woman convicted of murdering husband in 1990
LANSING, MI — After more than three decades in prison for her role in her husband’s Bay County killing, a man she alleged put her through extreme domestic abuse, LuAnne Szénay has the chance to be free again. It’s a prospect that for long seemed impossible, as...
GoFundMe started for funeral of Saginaw teen whose ‘life was cut short due to senseless gun violence’
SAGINAW, MI — A GoFundMe campaign is underway to help raise funeral funds for a Saginaw teenager fatally shot on New Year’s Day. Keshawn N. Banks, 16, suffered fatal gunshot wounds about 10:22 p.m. on Jan. 1 in the parking lot of the Marathon gas station at 2740 E. Holland Ave. Shortly thereafter, a vehicle containing Banks and four others arrived at a local hospital.
Victim, officer identified in deadly Lansing police shooting
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 35-year-old man from Lansing was killed Thursday in a police shooting on Irene Street. Police identified the man Friday afternoon as Nicolas Micko. At about 5 p.m. Thursday, Lansing police officers responded to reports of a man with a gun on Irene Street. Police said when officers arrived on the scene, they heard gunshots and called for backup and Michigan State Police troopers came to assist.
Abandoned hotel catches fire in Bridgeport Township
BRIDGEPORT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - An abandoned hotel in Bridgeport Township caught fire Sunday night. Firefighters from multiple departments worked to stop the blaze at the old Days Inn on Dixie Highway, just off I-75.
Suspect in Lansing music producer's shooting death arrested in Saginaw Township
A suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of Lansing music producer and engineer Curshawn Terrell, also known as Kaz.
Alma Police seeking help locating robbery suspect
ALMA, Mich. (WNEM) - A woman’s bag was stolen after being approached by an unknown male suspect in Alma and the Alma Police Department is asking for help identifying him. About 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, the victim was walking in the area of W. End Street and Garfield Avenue when she was approached by the male suspect, who tried to engage her in conversation, police said.
Lansing neighborhood recalls bullets flying before police shooting
People who live on Irene Street say they could be hear shots being fired within their neighborhood Thursday afternoon, prompting calls to police.
Former Flint Fire Chief Sues City, Mayor
A former Flint Fire Chief has filed a 10 million dollar suit against the City of Flint and Mayor Sheldon Neeley, alledging wrongful termination. Attourney Arnold Reed says that former chief Raymond Barton was fired for refusing to lie and cover up the circumstances of the deaths of two children that died in a house fire in May of 2022. In the incident, 2 Flint firefighters declared a room to be “all clear,” but soon after, other firefighters found 12-year-old Zyaire Mitchell and his brother, 9-year-old Lamar in the same room. Both children were rushed to the hospital in critical condition and died days later.
Police looking for missing person in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police are looking for someone who went missing. Police are looking for 18-year-old Damion Dunn. Police said he is 5′5″ and weighs 125 pounds. If you know anything that can help police find him, call the LPD at (517) 483-4600. Subscribe to our...
