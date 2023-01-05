Read full article on original website
Hannibal Arts Council recipient of $5,000 grant from the Riedel Foundation
HANANIBAL, Mo. — The Riedel Foundation has awarded a $5,000 grant to the Hannibal Arts Council to enhance youth programs offered in Hannibal. The money will help fund youth summer arts camps, creative workshops, Young Masters exhibits and art programs for children in foster care. HAC executive director Michael...
Cast selected for Disney’s ‘Moana Jr.’ to take stage at Quincy Community Theatre Feb. 23-26
QUINCY — Disney’s “Moana Jr.,” the musical stage adaptation of Disney’s popular 2016 film, will take the stage at Quincy Community Theatre Feb. 23-26. This will mark the first production in QCT’s 2023 season that will celebrate the theatre’s 100th year as a pillar of the local arts.
Local births from Dec. 29, 2022 to Jan. 3, 2023
A boy was born to Daniel Roth and Stephanie Holder of Quincy at 10:32 p.m. Dec. 29. A girl was born to Patrick and Jake Kieffer of Quincy at 3:32 a.m. Jan. 1. A boy was born to Justin and Megan Stinnett of O’Fallon, Mo., at 7:20 p.m. Jan. 1.
Encore! to offer Fairy Tale Tea for preschool-fifth grade students on Feb. 25
QUINCY — Encore!, the volunteer council for the Quincy Symphony Orchestra Association and sponsored by The Kaiser Dance Studio, invites children in grades preschool-fifth grade to attend a Fairy Tale Tea at Spring Lake Country Club on Saturday, Feb. 25. Sessions will be available at 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
No one injured in early Saturday fire on Ruby Street in Hannibal
HANNIBAL, Mo. — An early Saturday morning fire was determined to be accidental due to an overloaded electrical extension cord after an investigation by the Hannibal Fire Department and Missouri State Fire Marshal’s office. The Hannibal Fire Department was dispatched by NECOMM (911) at 5:34 a.m. for a...
Shelby Rose wins 2023 Miss Quincy pageant
QUINCY — Prior to this weekend, Shelby Rose’s most recognizable claim to fame may have been being one of the most successful drivers in the history of the Quincy Soap Box Derby. At the top of Rose’s resume now, however, is the Miss Quincy title she earned Saturday...
Larry Dean Ehmen
Larry Dean Ehmen, 82, of Quincy, died on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:27 p.m. in Blessing Hospital. Larry was born on Jan. 16, 1940, in Quincy, Ill., the son of E. Dale and Meveline Heinecke Ehmen. Larry married Reva Ann Post on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, 1962 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, in Bowen, Ill. She survives.
BBB warns attention-grabbing Facebook post might put friends at risk of scam
QUINCY — The Better Business Bureau is warning Facebook users that sharing a certain kind of attention-grabbing post might put their friends at risk of falling victim to a scam. Don O’Brien, BBB Quincy regional director, said a recent post in one of the Quincy Buy, Sell, Trade groups...
Hannibal man facing second-degree murder charges claims man he shot had threatened to ‘stomp his face in’
HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Hannibal man faces charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action after allegedly shooting a Hannibal man Saturday night, according to a probable cause statement from the Hannibal Police Department. A warrant was issued on Saturday for Justin Sims, 32, after Anthony Migel Miller, 24,...
