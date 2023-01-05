ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hannibal, MO

Hannibal Arts Council recipient of $5,000 grant from the Riedel Foundation

HANANIBAL, Mo. — The Riedel Foundation has awarded a $5,000 grant to the Hannibal Arts Council to enhance youth programs offered in Hannibal. The money will help fund youth summer arts camps, creative workshops, Young Masters exhibits and art programs for children in foster care. HAC executive director Michael...
HANNIBAL, MO
Local births from Dec. 29, 2022 to Jan. 3, 2023

A boy was born to Daniel Roth and Stephanie Holder of Quincy at 10:32 p.m. Dec. 29. A girl was born to Patrick and Jake Kieffer of Quincy at 3:32 a.m. Jan. 1. A boy was born to Justin and Megan Stinnett of O’Fallon, Mo., at 7:20 p.m. Jan. 1.
QUINCY, IL
Encore! to offer Fairy Tale Tea for preschool-fifth grade students on Feb. 25

QUINCY — Encore!, the volunteer council for the Quincy Symphony Orchestra Association and sponsored by The Kaiser Dance Studio, invites children in grades preschool-fifth grade to attend a Fairy Tale Tea at Spring Lake Country Club on Saturday, Feb. 25. Sessions will be available at 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
QUINCY, IL
No one injured in early Saturday fire on Ruby Street in Hannibal

HANNIBAL, Mo. — An early Saturday morning fire was determined to be accidental due to an overloaded electrical extension cord after an investigation by the Hannibal Fire Department and Missouri State Fire Marshal’s office. The Hannibal Fire Department was dispatched by NECOMM (911) at 5:34 a.m. for a...
HANNIBAL, MO
Shelby Rose wins 2023 Miss Quincy pageant

QUINCY — Prior to this weekend, Shelby Rose’s most recognizable claim to fame may have been being one of the most successful drivers in the history of the Quincy Soap Box Derby. At the top of Rose’s resume now, however, is the Miss Quincy title she earned Saturday...
QUINCY, IL
Larry Dean Ehmen

Larry Dean Ehmen, 82, of Quincy, died on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:27 p.m. in Blessing Hospital. Larry was born on Jan. 16, 1940, in Quincy, Ill., the son of E. Dale and Meveline Heinecke Ehmen. Larry married Reva Ann Post on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, 1962 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, in Bowen, Ill. She survives.
QUINCY, IL

