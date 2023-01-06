ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

pasadenanow.com

County Health Officials Urge COVID Testing Before Returning to Work, Campus

The number of COVID-positive patients in LA County hospitals has declined by 10 people to 1,202, according to the latest state figures. Of those patients hospitalized as of Saturday, 139 were being treated in intensive care units, unchanged from the previous day. The seven-day average daily rate of people testing...
foxla.com

'Stop dismissing cases': Riverside County law enforcement to judges

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - "Stop dismissing cases." That's the message Riverside County law enforcement is giving to Superior Court judges as cases continue to be dismissed due to a lack of available trial courtrooms. According to officials, a large percentage of the dismissed cases involve domestic violence as well as...
pasadenanow.com

Despite Lawsuit, City Moves Ahead for Rental Housing Board Formation

Following a closed session meeting with attorneys from the California Apartment Association Monday regarding an ongoing lawsuit, the Pasadena City Council is moving ahead with forming the Pasadena Rental Housing Board (PRHB) as required by the passage of Measure H. As City Clerk Mark Jomsky explained to the Council, following...
pasadenanow.com

Council Reopens Chambers to the Public

The City Council opened the chamber doors to the public for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic forced local government to shut down. “It’s nice to have the public back in the chambers,” said Mayor Victor Gordo. Things were a little different as members of the public...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

‘Moment in Time’: Council Approves Formation of ‘Reconnecting Communities Task Force’ to Address Use of 710 Freeway Stub

With Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo calling it a “moment in time,” the City Council Monday unanimously passed a historic motion to form the Reconnecting Communities Task Force. The task force will serve as an official advisory board for the Council to decide the future undeveloped acreage the size of 40 football fields in West Pasadena, all that remains of a once-proposed 710 Freeway extension.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Traffic Outreach Campaign Proposal on Council’s Consent Calendar

As part of Monday’s consent calendar, the City Council could authorize the City Manager to enter into a $182,700 contract for a Citywide Traffic Safety Media and Outreach Campaign. The City has seen a rise in traffic collisions and pedestrian fatalities over the last several years, mirroring national trends.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

How To Show Your Support On National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

Monday, January 9, is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, a day dedicated in the U.S. to recognizing and thanking everyone in law enforcement for their tireless work to keep communities safe. Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo said residents should take a moment to recognize National Law Enforcement Day on Jan. 9...
PASADENA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Street takeover draws hundreds outside of LA mall as LAPD Chief Michael Moore seeks second term

LOS ANGELES – Police shut down a street takeover outside the Beverly Center, where approximately 500 people gathered to watch Saturday night, it was reported Sunday. The takeover occurred at about 10 p.m. Saturday at La Cienega Boulevard and West Third Street. Video aired by ABC7 showed a vehicle doing “donuts” near flames in an intersection. The station cited police in reporting that a Christmas tree was set on fire.
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Unified Says Race Had Nothing To Do With School Closures

In a statement, the Pasadena Unified School District said its decision to close local schools several years ago was not based on race. The PUSD ussued the statement after the Mexican-American Legal Defense and Education Fund (MALDEF) announced that it had filed a lawsuit claiming the 2019 decision by the School Board to close schools was motivated by race and deprived Latino students of equitable education.
PASADENA, CA
goldrushcam.com

2urbangirls.com

Former Orange County bank manager pleads guilty to bank fraud charges

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A former Orange County-based bank manager pleaded guilty today to a federal criminal charge for stealing $1.2 million in savings from elderly customers by using one the victims’ identities to fraudulently open a bank account, then impersonating the victim to transfer the stolen money to different bank accounts.
SANTA ANA, CA

