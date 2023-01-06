Catalytic Converter Thefts Continue to Plague Area, Police, Sheriff’s Department Plan Saturday Theft-Prevention Etching Event

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Jersey witness says shape-changing object 150 feet over neighbor's homeRoger MarshLong Beach, CA
Quinn Redeker Dies: Familiar Face on TV and at the MoviesHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Diana Jenkins Quits RHOBH to 'Focus' on PregnancyAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Southern California Ahead of Strong Thunderstorm Filled System Later Monday into TuesdaySouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
TCU journalism students ready to shine at College Football Playoff National Championship gameLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Related
signalscv.com
Deputies: Woman stabbed to death identified as girlfriend of man killed by LASD
The Sheriff’s Information Bureau has identified a woman who was stabbed to death near the Bouquet Canyon Reservoir on Sunday morning as Sheila Ashley, the girlfriend of Alon Foster — who was the man shot and killed by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies about six hours later at the same location where Ashley was murdered.
newsantaana.com
A man was arrested at the Buena Park Mall for allegedly molesting three children
On December 26, 2022, Buena Park Police Officers responded to the Walmart located at the Buena Park Mall, in response a report of someone molesting children. Adam Reeves, a 37-year-old man, was subsequently arrested for lewd and lascivious acts and annoying and molesting minors. The Buena Park Police Department has...
Authorities offer $20,000 reward to catch 19-year-old’s shooters
A $20,000 reward was offered Monday for information leading to the arrest of the suspects responsible for the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Michelle Diaz in Westmont. Diaz was killed on Nov. 22, 2020, about 7:45 p.m. in the 1400 block of West 106th Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Police arrest home invasion robbery suspect in San Gabriel
A man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of armed home invasion robbery at a San Gabriel residence, according to a report. The home invasion robbery occurred in the 100 block of West Glendon Way around 8 a.m. Saturday, police told the San Gabriel Valley Tribune. One of the women who...
goldrushcam.com
San Bernardino County Sheriff Department Announces Operation Consequences Results for December 31, 2022, Through January 6, 2023: 25 Felony Arrests
January 9, 2023 – The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department reports between December 31, 2022, and January 6, 2023, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Gangs/Narcotics Division, along with deputies from patrol stations, served 27 search warrants and contacted suspects, at various locations in San Bernardino, Rialto, and Colton.
Fontana Herald News
Female victim is shot to death in Fontana on the morning of Jan. 9
A person was shot to death in northwestern Fontana in the early morning hours of Jan. 9, according to the Fontana Police Department. At about 3:20 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 13700 block of Bennington Court, where they located a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers and San Bernardino County Fire/Medics treated the victim at the scene, where she was pronounced deceased.
Caught on video: Burglars break into popular restaurant in Glendale, raid cash register
Police are searching for a group of burglars who were caught on video breaking into a popular chicken restaurant in Glendale.
pasadenanow.com
New Police Chief Harris Files New Year’s Day Operations Memorandum Third Day on Job
On his third day on the job, Pasadena Police Chief Eugene Harris filed a memo reporting on the 2023 New Year’s and Rose Bowl Game Operations. The memo said that the lead federal agency and coordinator for this year’s operations was the U.S. Secret Service. “The USSS was...
Fontana Herald News
Four persons are arrested during DUI checkpoint in Fontana on Jan. 7
Four persons were arrested during a DUI checkpoint in Fontana on Jan. 7, according to the Fontana Police Department. The event was held on Sierra Avenue, north of Randall Avenue, from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Two individuals were arrested for DUI (alcohol), and two other arrests took place due...
Camaro Fleeing California Police Causes Fatal Accident
Police chases are dangerous and sadly they sometimes end in one or more fatalities. What’s even worse is when an innocent bystander is killed, like what happened to the driver of a BMW in Orange County, California recently. A suspect in a Camaro was fleeing from Orange County Sheriff’s deputies at what we assume was a high rate of speed when he hit the BMW in an intersection.
2urbangirls.com
Deputies kill man in Santa Clarita, Sheriff Luna silent
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. – A knife-wielding man was shot to death by sheriff’s deputies Sunday at the same Santa Clarita intersection where a woman was found stabbed to death a few hours earlier. The shooting occurred at about 7:40 a.m. at Bouquet Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon Road,...
KTLA.com
Man killed by deputies near Castaic was in ‘dating relationship’ with woman found stabbed to death
More details have been released regarding a day of violence in the Castaic Canyons area Sunday that resulted in two deaths and multiple intertwining investigations. Authorities now say that the man shot and killed by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies was in a “dating relationship” with the woman who was found stabbed to death earlier in the morning.
KTLA.com
Man shot, killed by sheriff’s deputy in Castaic hours after woman is fatally stabbed in same area
Two investigations are underway near Castaic Sunday after a woman was the victim of a deadly stabbing and then a man was shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies hours later. The stabbing happened around 1:15 a.m. at the intersection of Bouquet Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon Road in Castaic Canyons.
2urbangirls.com
Compton neighborhood installs ‘no gangs live here’ signage to deter violence
COMPTON, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – A Compton neighborhood is hoping to distance itself from gang ties by posting anti-gang signage along its street. KABC7 reported Signs for Life, a new community initiative, is dedicated to helping Compton neighborhoods disassociate themselves from gang ties. Compton Mayor Emma Sharif supports the community’s...
signalscv.com
Woman stabbed to death, suspect shot and killed by law enforcement
A woman was stabbed to death early Sunday morning in Bouquet Canyon and the suspect was later shot and killed by law enforcement officers, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The sheriff’s Homicide Bureau responded to the intersection of Bouquet Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon Road, near...
LA Woman Sentenced for Vandalizing Federal Courthouse
A Los Angeles woman was sentenced Monday to 30 days in jail and ordered to pay $8,250 in restitution for spray-painting graffiti on the front wall of the downtown federal courthouse three years ago during a rowdy street protest tied to the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.
foxla.com
3 shot at party in Santa Clarita
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - Three people were shot during a party at an apartment complex in Santa Clarita Saturday night, according to police. It happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 28800 block of Prairie Lane. Police responding to gunshots reported in the area found three people suffering from gunshot wounds...
newsantaana.com
Four armed juveniles robbed a woman at an Orange County Mall
On December 15, 2022 at approximately 8:18 p.m., a male suspect, along with three other male suspects, robbed a female victim as she returned to her vehicle in the parking lot of the Brea Mall. The pictured suspect brandished a firearm and another brandished a knife. They took the victim’s...
kvta.com
Two People Dead In Oxnard Crash
Two people are dead in a vehicle crash in Oxnard early Sunday morning. Police and firefighters responded to the intersection of Perkins Road and Campbell Way at 3:58 AM Sunday where they found a pickup truck had crashed into some parked vehicles. The pickup had been traveling southbound on Perkins...
Man Drives Himself to Hospital With Gunshot Wound in Long Beach
A man took himself to a hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the upper body in Long Beach, authorities said Sunday.
Comments / 3