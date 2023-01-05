Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Architect of CT Cannabis Bill Talks About Our State's Retail Rollout
NBC Connecticut Investigates has examined various aspects of the legalization of adult-use cannabis in our state ever since lawmakers passed legislation to make it a reality. One of the chief architects of the bill sat down with NBC Connecticut to answer what changes to the law may be coming in the upcoming legislative session.
Proposal would keep Connecticut bars open until 4 am
The proposal will be tested out in nine cities across the state.
NHPR
New omicron subvariant fuels COVID surge throughout the Northeast
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a new COVID-19 omicron subvariant called XBB.1.5 is the dominant variant in the Northeast and accounts for nearly one-third of new COVID cases nationwide. There are three factors at play in the quick spread of XBB.1.5, said Dr. Ulysses Wu, Hartford Healthcare's...
NHPR
First retail cannabis sales begin Tuesday in Connecticut
Connecticut’s first retail recreational cannabis sales begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Nine medical marijuana operators have successfully completed the steps needed to expand their businesses to include the new market for adults 21 and over, and seven will be open for adult-use customers Tuesday. Benjamin Zachs,...
Connecticut ranked among best states to raise a family in 2023: report
(WTNH) – A new report released by WalletHub revealed that Connecticut is one of the best states to raise a family in 2023. Families choose to move to different states for better schools, financial challenges or the desire to change settings. WalletHub compared the 50 states across key indicators of family-friendliness. The data looked at […]
NBC Connecticut
Face the Facts: Reading Between the Lines of the State of the State Address
State of the State addresses are often filled with high hopes and great one-liners, and very few specifics. So what can we gather from Gov. Ned Lamont's remarks this week as he enters his second term?. NBC Connecticut's Mike Hydeck spoke with Connecticut Mirror co-founder and veteran state capitol reporter...
Lamont commits to fully implementing Connecticut’s ‘clean slate’ law in 2023
About 44,000 people with marijuana-related misdemeanors have begun getting their records expunged as part of clean slate’s implementation.
‘1 to 8 deaths a day’: CT doctors urge public to mask up amid COVID surge
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Department of Public Health is advising all Connecticut residents to wear masks in public indoor spaces with the transmission rates much higher across the state. According to the CDC, most of the state is in the highest transmission category. Hartford County is one of the six counties in Connecticut that […]
NBC Connecticut
Face the Facts: Push for More Affordable Housing Continues
Balanced budgets have helped pay down long-term debt in the state. Big feathers in the caps of state lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. As the legislative session gets underway, Connecticut's budget is in such good shape that they're actually talking about getting some money back to taxpayers. NBC...
As new cannabis law lights legal sales, many residents out from under old law
The impact of Connecticut’s historic cannabis law kicks in further Tuesday, with the start of legal sales for recreational use. Meanwhile, more residents are out from under the former ban: 44,000 are now free of pot convictions handed down years ago.
Spotted Lanternfly reemerges in Connecticut
The Lanternfly loves grapes, maple trees and its excrement attracts bees and wasps and is a pest for exported plant material. Smith said if you spot it, smash it and send a photo to the experiment station.
mainepublic.org
Long lines could greet Connecticut's first recreational cannabis customers
Connecticut’s first retail recreational cannabis sales are scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 10. Nine medical marijuana operators have successfully completed the steps needed to expand their businesses to include the new market for adults 21 and over. As many as 40 more retailers, along with dozens of other marijuana-related businesses, could open by the end of 2023.
Eyewitness News
TRENDING NOW: A thirsty cat in Torrington
NEWS CONFERENCE: New state law erased tens of thousands of low-level marijuana possession conviction. Gov. Ned Lamont held a news conference to talk about the Clean Slate Law at noon on Monday. Updated: 10 hours ago. Meteorologist Scot Haney said light snow from overnight has moved out. After a dry...
Finally, Big Y is Selling Boar’s Head in Connecticut
I saw a very familiar, yet strange, product in the deli case at the Big Y in New Milford over the weekend - Boar's Head meats. It's sad, but it stopped me in my tracks. Boar's Head? In Big Y? Have you ever asked for Boar's Head at Big Y? The answer for decades has been "No, we don't carry them". Not anymore.
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: Recreational marijuana sales begin this week
(WTNH) – This is the week of recreational cannabis sales beginning in Connecticut. We got a look inside the biggest grow facility in Connecticut, which is shifting gears and ramping up production to cater to a whole new marijuana market. Watch the video above for the full segment.
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: ‘The Place 2 Be’ restaurant going national
(WTNH) – A remarkable young woman who lives in Connecticut came to this country with big dreams that are now coming true. She started with a small restaurant and now had been a hot, trendy, “Place 2 Be.”. Dennis House sat down with the owner of The Place...
Addressing winter homelessness in Connecticut
Making sure people don't end up on the streets starts with offering support like a fully staffed housing hotline and adequate shelter space.
Flu cases and deaths trending down in Connecticut
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In a typical winter, cases of the flu peak in mid-February. This year, the flu spread quickly throughout the state causing it to peak earlier than usual. Doctors are now seeing a positive trend, as flu cases and deaths are trending down. “We’ll start the year with a bit of […]
Connecticut family discovers black bear hibernating under deck: ‘He’s been super chill’
A Connecticut family who discovered a black bear hibernating under their deck has welcomed the animal to stay — as long as the bear remains a respectful tenant.
Department of Public Health advising all Conn. residents to wear masks in public indoor spaces
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Department of Public Health (DPH) announced on Friday they are encouraging all Connecticut residents to wear face masks in public indoor spaces, due to a surge in COVID cases across the state. The recommendation is based on data collected by the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC), shared in […]
