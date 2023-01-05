ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Connecticut

Architect of CT Cannabis Bill Talks About Our State's Retail Rollout

NBC Connecticut Investigates has examined various aspects of the legalization of adult-use cannabis in our state ever since lawmakers passed legislation to make it a reality. One of the chief architects of the bill sat down with NBC Connecticut to answer what changes to the law may be coming in the upcoming legislative session.
NHPR

New omicron subvariant fuels COVID surge throughout the Northeast

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a new COVID-19 omicron subvariant called XBB.1.5 is the dominant variant in the Northeast and accounts for nearly one-third of new COVID cases nationwide. There are three factors at play in the quick spread of XBB.1.5, said Dr. Ulysses Wu, Hartford Healthcare's...
NHPR

First retail cannabis sales begin Tuesday in Connecticut

Connecticut’s first retail recreational cannabis sales begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Nine medical marijuana operators have successfully completed the steps needed to expand their businesses to include the new market for adults 21 and over, and seven will be open for adult-use customers Tuesday. Benjamin Zachs,...
WTNH

Connecticut ranked among best states to raise a family in 2023: report

(WTNH) – A new report released by WalletHub revealed that Connecticut is one of the best states to raise a family in 2023. Families choose to move to different states for better schools, financial challenges or the desire to change settings. WalletHub compared the 50 states across key indicators of family-friendliness. The data looked at […]
NBC Connecticut

Face the Facts: Push for More Affordable Housing Continues

Balanced budgets have helped pay down long-term debt in the state. Big feathers in the caps of state lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. As the legislative session gets underway, Connecticut's budget is in such good shape that they're actually talking about getting some money back to taxpayers. NBC...
mainepublic.org

Long lines could greet Connecticut's first recreational cannabis customers

Connecticut’s first retail recreational cannabis sales are scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 10. Nine medical marijuana operators have successfully completed the steps needed to expand their businesses to include the new market for adults 21 and over. As many as 40 more retailers, along with dozens of other marijuana-related businesses, could open by the end of 2023.
Eyewitness News

TRENDING NOW: A thirsty cat in Torrington

NEWS CONFERENCE: New state law erased tens of thousands of low-level marijuana possession conviction. Gov. Ned Lamont held a news conference to talk about the Clean Slate Law at noon on Monday. Updated: 10 hours ago. Meteorologist Scot Haney said light snow from overnight has moved out. After a dry...
105.5 The Wolf

Finally, Big Y is Selling Boar’s Head in Connecticut

I saw a very familiar, yet strange, product in the deli case at the Big Y in New Milford over the weekend - Boar's Head meats. It's sad, but it stopped me in my tracks. Boar's Head? In Big Y? Have you ever asked for Boar's Head at Big Y? The answer for decades has been "No, we don't carry them". Not anymore.
NEW MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Flu cases and deaths trending down in Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In a typical winter, cases of the flu peak in mid-February. This year, the flu spread quickly throughout the state causing it to peak earlier than usual. Doctors are now seeing a positive trend, as flu cases and deaths are trending down. “We’ll start the year with a bit of […]
